Bethesda, MD

mocoshow.com

Nalley Fresh Has Closed After 7+ Years in the Kentlands Neighborhood

Nalley Fresh has closed its Kentlands restaurant in Gaithersburg after just over 7 years in business at the location (261 Kentlands Blvd). Signage was taken down today, as seen in the featured photo by Michaela Belkin, and some contents of the restaurant were being cleared. We were told by those clearing the restaurant that this location has closed permanently. Nalley Fresh has nine additional locations across Maryland, but no others in Montgomery County.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
rockvillenights.com

2nd assault in 2 days at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to the second assault in as many days at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda on Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023. A 2nd-degree assault was reported at the mall at 5:30 PM on Friday. This was the 14th assault reported at the mall since May 18, 2022, and the second of 2023.
BETHESDA, MD
DCist

This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses

When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
WASHINGTON, DC
luxury-houses.net

Authentic Williamsburg Style Home in Idyllic Setting Lists for $2.975M in Great Falls, VA

The Home in Great Falls is an unique and beautiful home with exceptional custom millwork and craftmanship, now available for sale. This home located at 111 Commonage Dr, Great Falls, Virginia; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,234 square feet of living spaces. Call Dianne Van Volkenburg – Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. – (Phone: 703-757-3222) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Great Falls.
GREAT FALLS, VA
mocoshow.com

CVS Employee Stabbed During Attempted Robbery

A suspect is in custody after an employee at the CVS located at 7809 Wisconsin Ave in Bethesda was stabbed in the shoulder during an attempted robbery on Thursday evening. According to MCPD, “On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at approximately 3:51 p.m., MCP officers responded to the CVS store in the 7800 block of Wisconsin Ave. in Bethesda.
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Student-Refurbished Cars and Computers For Sale February 11

Coming Saturday, Feb. 11: the next car and computer sale! Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished on Feb. 11, at Damascus High School, from 9–11 a.m. The school is located at 25921 Ridge Road in Damascus. The cars and computers are refurbished and reconditioned by the students as part of their classroom and lab studies. The sales provide students with the opportunity to practice their sales skills, earn Student Service Learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for community involvement.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Rockville Apartment Complex Sells For $90 Million

Fairstead grows Maryland footprint with the acquisition of Villas at Rockville, announces a rebranded residential campus as The Ivy Rockville. According to Biz Journals, the 210-unit Villas at Rockville (1699 Yale Place) were sold for $90 million. Additional information in the press release below. Press release: Fairstead, a purpose-driven, vertically...
ROCKVILLE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rockville school burglarized

Rockville City police responded to a report of a burglary at a school last night, January 14, 2023. The burglary took place at a school in the 600 block of Great Falls Road at 8:33 PM Saturday. Julius West Middle School is on that block.
ROCKVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Food delivery driver robbed, stabbed in Pikesville

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police in Baltimore County are investigating a robbery and assault in Pikesville that left a delivery driver hospitalized. Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, officers were notified of an assault and robbery in the 100 block of Sudbrook Road, according to police. The victim, who was...
PIKESVILLE, MD
WJLA

Tips to prevent Kia, Hyundai vehicle thefts as social media trend reaches the DMV

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — If you’re on TikTok you’ve probably already seen the do-it-yourself videos showing how to commit a crime. The Prince George’s County Police Department recently recovered a stolen car that they believe was inspired by a new TikTok challenge showing people how to steal a car by using a USB charging cord.
mocoshow.com

Collision Closes Muncaster Mill Rd on Sunday Morning

Montgomery County Police issued a traffic advisory, at 8:05am on Sunday morning, that states Muncaster Mill Rd. is is closed between Windsor Manor Lane and Sycamore Lane due to a traffic collision. Per the advisory, drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and significant delays are expected. Per MCPD:...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Silver Spring school launches food pantry

Food insecurity and childhood hunger is a growing problem for many families in Montgomery County, so a school in Silver Spring is doing its part to help out those families. FOX 5’s Jennifer Delgado explains.
SILVER SPRING, MD
NBC Washington

Police Investigate Fatal Collision in Rockville

One person is dead, and another is injured after a collision in Rockville, Maryland, on Sunday, police say. The crash happened around Muncaster Mill Road and Sycamore Lane at about 7:20 a.m., Montgomery County Department of Police said. Investigators said the driver of a black Honda Civic was going west...
ROCKVILLE, MD

