Mayor Bowser has Spent $8 Million Supporting Migrants, So FarTom HandyWashington, DC
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 9 Grand Canyon, George MasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
mocoshow.com
Nalley Fresh Has Closed After 7+ Years in the Kentlands Neighborhood
Nalley Fresh has closed its Kentlands restaurant in Gaithersburg after just over 7 years in business at the location (261 Kentlands Blvd). Signage was taken down today, as seen in the featured photo by Michaela Belkin, and some contents of the restaurant were being cleared. We were told by those clearing the restaurant that this location has closed permanently. Nalley Fresh has nine additional locations across Maryland, but no others in Montgomery County.
rockvillenights.com
2nd assault in 2 days at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to the second assault in as many days at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda on Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023. A 2nd-degree assault was reported at the mall at 5:30 PM on Friday. This was the 14th assault reported at the mall since May 18, 2022, and the second of 2023.
This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses
When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
luxury-houses.net
Authentic Williamsburg Style Home in Idyllic Setting Lists for $2.975M in Great Falls, VA
The Home in Great Falls is an unique and beautiful home with exceptional custom millwork and craftmanship, now available for sale. This home located at 111 Commonage Dr, Great Falls, Virginia; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,234 square feet of living spaces. Call Dianne Van Volkenburg – Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. – (Phone: 703-757-3222) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Great Falls.
mocoshow.com
MCPS Announces New Color Coded System to Identify Weather-Related Closures, Delays, or Possible Shifts to Virtual Instruction
MCPS has sent a letter providing an update to the community of the new process for informing the community when weather requires an operational status change and when a closure might justify a shift to virtual instruction. The color-coded messages and additional information can be seen in the full letter below:
mocoshow.com
CVS Employee Stabbed During Attempted Robbery
A suspect is in custody after an employee at the CVS located at 7809 Wisconsin Ave in Bethesda was stabbed in the shoulder during an attempted robbery on Thursday evening. According to MCPD, “On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at approximately 3:51 p.m., MCP officers responded to the CVS store in the 7800 block of Wisconsin Ave. in Bethesda.
BWI Airport ranked one of worst U.S. airports in 2022
Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was ranked the 10th worst airport in the country for 2022, according to a study by an online travel guide.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Student-Refurbished Cars and Computers For Sale February 11
Coming Saturday, Feb. 11: the next car and computer sale! Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished on Feb. 11, at Damascus High School, from 9–11 a.m. The school is located at 25921 Ridge Road in Damascus. The cars and computers are refurbished and reconditioned by the students as part of their classroom and lab studies. The sales provide students with the opportunity to practice their sales skills, earn Student Service Learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for community involvement.
mocoshow.com
Rockville Apartment Complex Sells For $90 Million
Fairstead grows Maryland footprint with the acquisition of Villas at Rockville, announces a rebranded residential campus as The Ivy Rockville. According to Biz Journals, the 210-unit Villas at Rockville (1699 Yale Place) were sold for $90 million. Additional information in the press release below. Press release: Fairstead, a purpose-driven, vertically...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville school burglarized
Rockville City police responded to a report of a burglary at a school last night, January 14, 2023. The burglary took place at a school in the 600 block of Great Falls Road at 8:33 PM Saturday. Julius West Middle School is on that block.
foxbaltimore.com
Food delivery driver robbed, stabbed in Pikesville
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police in Baltimore County are investigating a robbery and assault in Pikesville that left a delivery driver hospitalized. Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, officers were notified of an assault and robbery in the 100 block of Sudbrook Road, according to police. The victim, who was...
WJLA
'Maniacal focus on equal outcomes': Youngkin blasts FCPS for paying $450K for equity coach
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Seven high schools in Fairfax County have now admitted they didn’t tell students of their prestigious national merit recognition in time for important college scholarship and admissions deadlines. The high schools include Annandale High School, West Potomac High School, John R. Lewis High...
Montgomery County HS Placed On Lockdown For Weapons Investigation (DEVELOPING)
A high school in Montgomery County was locked down just in time to end out the week. In Rockville, Richard Montgomery High School was placed on lockdown shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 following a report of a weapon on campus. Officials said that members of the Montgomery...
Cutting reported in downtown Annapolis Thursday
A man was cut with a knife after a fight in downtown Annapolis, near West Street, on Thursday evening.
Suspect in Silver Spring McDonald's stabbing attacked 3 victims without warning, documents say
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The suspect who police say stabbed three men at a Silver Spring McDonald's this week attacked the victims without warning, and the suspect is accused of stabbing another person last month, according to a probable cause statement filed in court. The stabbing at the downtown...
foxbaltimore.com
Apparent barricade situation underway in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are blocking off roads in northwest Baltimore because of an apparent barricade situation. Police can be seen blocking off streets near Chatham Road. STAY WITH FOX45 NEWS FOR UPDATES.
WJLA
Tips to prevent Kia, Hyundai vehicle thefts as social media trend reaches the DMV
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — If you’re on TikTok you’ve probably already seen the do-it-yourself videos showing how to commit a crime. The Prince George’s County Police Department recently recovered a stolen car that they believe was inspired by a new TikTok challenge showing people how to steal a car by using a USB charging cord.
mocoshow.com
Collision Closes Muncaster Mill Rd on Sunday Morning
Montgomery County Police issued a traffic advisory, at 8:05am on Sunday morning, that states Muncaster Mill Rd. is is closed between Windsor Manor Lane and Sycamore Lane due to a traffic collision. Per the advisory, drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and significant delays are expected. Per MCPD:...
fox5dc.com
Silver Spring school launches food pantry
Food insecurity and childhood hunger is a growing problem for many families in Montgomery County, so a school in Silver Spring is doing its part to help out those families. FOX 5’s Jennifer Delgado explains.
NBC Washington
Police Investigate Fatal Collision in Rockville
One person is dead, and another is injured after a collision in Rockville, Maryland, on Sunday, police say. The crash happened around Muncaster Mill Road and Sycamore Lane at about 7:20 a.m., Montgomery County Department of Police said. Investigators said the driver of a black Honda Civic was going west...
