Three men charged in connection with a shots fired incident at the Creekstone Apartments earlier this week have been identified. Greeley Police identified them as Jose Lopez-Gutierrez, Izic Dormio, and Esteban Guzman-TorresThe trio was nabbed after fleeing the scene of a shooting close to Greeley West High School that led to that school and several others going on lockdown late Tuesday morning. They face seven felonies, including engaging in a riot with a deadly weapon. Three boys, ages 15, 16, and 17, were also arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

GREELEY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO