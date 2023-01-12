Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teens in court following shooting death
CHEYENNE — Two suspects arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old Cheyenne girl made their first appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court on Wednesday and are being held on $150,000 bonds. Tirso Munguia, 19, has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter for having shot the victim,...
Greeley murder suspect, who allegedly led crime spree, in custody
A woman connected to the murder of a 21-year-old woman in late November allegedly went on a crime spree of sorts and now finds herself in custody.
Murder suspect connected to a series of crimes arrested following pursuit
A police pursuit ended in Greeley with the arrest of a murder suspect, who police say is connected to a series of crimes after the shooting death of a woman in November.
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/12/23–1/13/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Cheyenne Shooting Victim Had Dreams of Being an Attorney or Cosmetologist
Angelina Harrison, the Cheyenne teen who was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle near Frontier Mall Monday night, is being remembered as an "outgoing, loyal, smart, beautiful, and caring young girl." According to her obituary, the 16-year-old Triumph High School student loved hanging out with her friends and going...
Wyoming inmate dead in prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wyoming inmate Philip Nelson Taylor died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder in Laramie County, Wyo., and was incarcerated at the Wyoming Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyo. Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Wanted man arrested in Greeley after multi-agency vehicle pursuit
Police arrested a wanted man Thursday after a vehicle pursuit that began in Evans ended in Greeley, the Greeley Police Department said.
Three men charged in Greeley shooting identified
Three men charged in connection with a shots fired incident at the Creekstone Apartments earlier this week have been identified. Greeley Police identified them as Jose Lopez-Gutierrez, Izic Dormio, and Esteban Guzman-TorresThe trio was nabbed after fleeing the scene of a shooting close to Greeley West High School that led to that school and several others going on lockdown late Tuesday morning. They face seven felonies, including engaging in a riot with a deadly weapon. Three boys, ages 15, 16, and 17, were also arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.
Wanted suspect arrested after multi-city police pursuit
Two police departments were involved in the pursuit and capture of a suspect wanted on multiple warrants Thursday.
Greeley PD investigating homicide after man found dead in park
The Greeley Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 32-year-old man was found dead in Ramsier Park.
High School Student Dead After Shooting In Cheyenne; Two Suspects Arrested
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Cheyenne Police Department on Tuesday morning announced that two suspects are in custody following a fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl Monday night. In a statement released by police, the Triumph High School student was shot and killed Monday night...
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
Pair Of Trooper K-9s Keep Wyoming Capitol Safe During Legislative Session
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Arrive at the state Capitol in Cheyenne early enough and you may see two of Wyoming’s most vital security experts in action. Scout, age 7, and 8-year-old Duster are black Labrador retrievers tasked with sweeping the building for explosives every...
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Arrest Person of Interest in Shooting
Police say Nicholson has been taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Police have identified 18-year-old Cheyenne resident Cody Nicholson (pictured above) as a person of interest in the shooting. Police say Nicholson was last seen wearing a gray and black sweatshirt and black pants.
Five indicted in Front Range auto theft and burglary crime ring
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 11, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) The statewide grand jury returned a 90-count indictment charging five people in an auto theft and burglary crime ring that spanned Denver, Arapahoe, Douglas, Jefferson, Clear Creek and Weld counties between December 2019 and March 2021.
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in Cheyenne
A man was seriously injured Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle in northeast Cheyenne. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Windmill Road. Farkas did not have specific information, but says the man "lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash."
6 arrested after shooting near high school
Six people, including three juveniles, were arrested on reports of a shooting near Greeley West High School Tuesday morning.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue veteran Byron Mathews named state fire marshal
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has recently announced the appointment of Byron Mathews as state fire marshal and director of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety. Mathews has been employed by Cheyenne Fire Rescue since 1999 and currently serves as fire marshal division chief. He has...
If You Hit a Deer in Wyoming, Can You Legally Take the Antlers?
So apparently this is a famous question being asked. I mean, I got curious myself. If I do accidentally hit a deer while driving down to Fort Collins on 287, can I take the antlers? I have a friend who loves them, so it would be a great gift, no?
Laramie County health and food inspections (1/2/23–1/15/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
