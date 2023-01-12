ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Maryland U.S. Attorney appointed to investigate classified Biden docs

By WMAR STAFF
 3 days ago
A former U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland has been tapped to oversee an investigation into classified documents that were discovered inside the garage of President Joe Biden's home in Delaware.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed Robert K. Hur to lead the probe.

Hur was nominated as U.S. Attorney in Maryland by former President Donald Trump in April of 2018.

He served until stepping down in February 2021, shortly after Biden took office.

In his new post Hur will be tasked with looking into how these alleged classified documents from when Biden served as Vice President ended up stored in his garage.

RELATED: AG Garland appoints special counsel after classified documents were found at Biden’s Delaware home

According to Biden's attorney Richard Sauber, more classified documents were also found back in November at the Penn Biden Center.

Special counsels are generally appointed when there are investigations involving major federal politicians.

During his time heading the U.S. Attorney's Office in Maryland, Hur oversaw the indictments and convictions of several high profile public officials including former Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh, former Police Commissioner Darryl DeSousa, and former State Delegates Cheryl Glenn and Tawanna Gaines.

Hur also played a leading role in a federal investigation that landed numerous members of the disgraced Baltimore City Police Gun Trace Task Force in prison.

Following his departure Hur was chosen to chair the Asian-American Hate Crime Work Group formed by Governor Larry Hogan.

MORE: Gov. Hogan taps former U.S. Attorney Robert Hur to lead work group to combat anti-Asian violence

In that position Hur was tasked with developing strategies and recommendations to curb violence against Asian Americans after the state saw a spike in cases.

Hogan released the following statement in response to Hur's appointment as Special Council.

“Former Maryland US Attorney Rob Hur is a prosecutor of the highest caliber and integrity," said Hogan. "I have faith in his ability to get the facts and hold power to account. In this country, no one is above the law.”

Michael Burkhart
3d ago

which batch? the first second or third batch found? I know how they got there. when his Chinese, Ukrainian and Middle Eastern handlers were done with them, he put them there.

