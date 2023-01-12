Read full article on original website
Susan Boyer
3d ago
what there didn't want to be at the meeting too embarrassed on tax hike and snow storm...she should be...the extra 17 million they have should go to lower taxes and repairing roads the right way along with paying for all the tows and auto Repairs due to that storm
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeAlbany, NY
The floral spectacle "Cathedral in Bloom" returns to Albany.Albany, NY
iBerkshires.com
Revamped Adams Agricultural Commission Meets for First Time
ADAMS, Mass. — After some time of inactivity, an entirely new board hopes to revitalize the town's Agricultural Commission. The five new members, Megan Bantle, Natasha L. Bordeaux, Sonia McWhirt, Christina Satko and Loren Steins, were sworn in by Town Clerk Haley Meczywor on Thursday night, who guided them through the process and rules for town boards. Selectman Joseph Nowak, a former commissioner, has worked to find volunteers to repopulate the board over the last several months.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties January 15, 2023 edition
Campbell Drive LLC, to Sergeo V. Arbuzov and Olga Arbuzov, 24 Campbell Drive, $320,000. Deborah A. Andrews to Kelnate Realty LLC, trustee, and Walnut Street Realty Trust, trustee of, 216-218 Walnut St., $175,000.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Animal Control Commission Deems Two Dogs 'Dangerous'
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Room 203 of City Hall was packed with more than 20 people on Tuesday for a Animal Control Commission public hearing on two dog attacks: one that killed a cat and one that killed a teacup Yorkshire terrier. Euthanization was kept off the table for both...
theberkshireedge.com
MassDOT: Creating passenger railway service to North Adams estimated to cost $1 billion
Berkshire County — The state’s Department of Transportation estimates that creating a proposed passenger rail service from North Adams to Boston would cost billions of dollars. At least two state representatives who attended MassDOT’s virtual meeting on Wednesday, January 11 believe that the project would be worth the money.
WNYT
Car smashes into Pittsfield credit union
A federal credit union building in Pittsfield was damaged after a car slammed into pillars outside. Photos sent to NewsChannel 13 show the damage after the car hit the Greylock Federal Credit Union. It’s not known right now if anyone was hurt. We will bring you any updates we...
wamc.org
New leadership in 2023 for area arts organizations
In the entertainment industry at the start of a new year the tendency is to dwell on the productions of the last year. Unfortunately, we tend to overlook those backstage who make the magic happen. Like so many things in life, we don’t fully appreciate the people who quietly add...
Holyoke I-391 bridge to be closed for 6 months in both directions
HOLYOKE – The state Department of Transportation will close the Interstate-391 bridge that leads to downtown for six months to complete construction. The closure will begin on Jan. 17 and will take place on both sides of the highway. It will detour traffic from the bridge leading that leads to the High Street exit, state officials said.
WNYT
Culvert collapse shutters part of State Route 7 in Hoosick
State Route 7 in Hoosick will be closed indefinitely between Route 22 and County Route 95 after a culvert collapse. It’s too unsafe to get close enough to see the damage, the New York State Department of Transportation said. A temporary detour is being set up for drivers. State...
Albany County shares ‘alarming’ video of hundreds of cars illegally passing school buses
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When Albany County first launched its partnership to install stop arm cameras for area school district buses, Executive Dan McCoy says he was met with skepticism. “I’ve had people say, why are you doing this, nothing’s happened. Thank God. You know? But I don’t wanna have to hear that one story,” […]
Wilbraham police asking for public’s help in garage break-in
The Wilbraham police are asking for the public's help after a garage was broken into Friday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to 2-car accident on Boston Rd. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Boston Road Sunday afternoon for reports of a two-car accident. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, they received the call around 3:15 p.m. There was no entrapment, however, minor injuries were reported. The cause of the accident has not been...
WNYT
Pittsfield man appeals sentence in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
A Pittsfield man whose involvement in the January 6 attack at the Capitol earned him 14 months in federal prison is appealing his sentence. Troy Sargent filed a notice of sentencing appeal to the United States Court of Appeals, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. Sargent...
Bridge on I-391 in Holyoke to be closed for repairs
The bridge on I-391 in Holyoke will be completely closed for repairs, beginning Tuesday.
westernmassnews.com
Bridge along I-391 in Holyoke to be closed six months
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Motorists traveling to and from Holyoke via I-391 will experience some detours for the next several months. MassDOT announced Friday that the bridge that carries I-391 northbound and southbound over Holyoke city streets will be closed for the next six months for repairs starting Tuesday, January 17.
MassLive.com
Next generation still thinking Summer at Southwick eatery
SOUTHWICK — Like many area teenagers, Tim Grimaldi worked at the Summer House while in high school and college. He cleaned tables, maintained the grounds and worked his way through various positions, including server, cook and now supervisor. The difference for him is that his father and uncle own the Southwick restaurant his grandfather began more than 40 years ago.
Dumping at Bear Hole Reservoir in West Springfield down thanks to trail cameras
WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Police Department said Jan. 9 it had identified two men dumping mattresses and other items at the Bear Hole Reservoir in West Springfield, a 1,400-acre conservation area, after a trail camera captured their actions. In a post on its Facebook page, police shared the photos...
New Columbia County deli, bakery location to open in phases
Filli’s Deli and Bakery is set to open its third location in Columbia County. Filli's previously announced that the new location will be at Tilden Plaza in New Lebanon.
WWLP
Arrest log: Ludlow police arrested 44 people within 7 weeks
The police in Ludlow made 44 arrests and summons, including 15 domestic assault-related arrests, within 7 weeks.
National Bagel Day: Top places to get a bagel in western Massachusetts
22News narrowed the list to the top 10 places to get bagels in western Massachusetts.
One injured after car hits pole and tree on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Berkshire Avenue Sunday morning after a car crashed into a pole and tree.
