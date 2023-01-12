ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
what there didn't want to be at the meeting too embarrassed on tax hike and snow storm...she should be...the extra 17 million they have should go to lower taxes and repairing roads the right way along with paying for all the tows and auto Repairs due to that storm

Revamped Adams Agricultural Commission Meets for First Time

ADAMS, Mass. — After some time of inactivity, an entirely new board hopes to revitalize the town's Agricultural Commission. The five new members, Megan Bantle, Natasha L. Bordeaux, Sonia McWhirt, Christina Satko and Loren Steins, were sworn in by Town Clerk Haley Meczywor on Thursday night, who guided them through the process and rules for town boards. Selectman Joseph Nowak, a former commissioner, has worked to find volunteers to repopulate the board over the last several months.
Pittsfield Animal Control Commission Deems Two Dogs 'Dangerous'

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Room 203 of City Hall was packed with more than 20 people on Tuesday for a Animal Control Commission public hearing on two dog attacks: one that killed a cat and one that killed a teacup Yorkshire terrier. Euthanization was kept off the table for both...
Car smashes into Pittsfield credit union

A federal credit union building in Pittsfield was damaged after a car slammed into pillars outside. Photos sent to NewsChannel 13 show the damage after the car hit the Greylock Federal Credit Union. It’s not known right now if anyone was hurt. We will bring you any updates we...
New leadership in 2023 for area arts organizations

In the entertainment industry at the start of a new year the tendency is to dwell on the productions of the last year. Unfortunately, we tend to overlook those backstage who make the magic happen. Like so many things in life, we don’t fully appreciate the people who quietly add...
Holyoke I-391 bridge to be closed for 6 months in both directions

HOLYOKE – The state Department of Transportation will close the Interstate-391 bridge that leads to downtown for six months to complete construction. The closure will begin on Jan. 17 and will take place on both sides of the highway. It will detour traffic from the bridge leading that leads to the High Street exit, state officials said.
Culvert collapse shutters part of State Route 7 in Hoosick

State Route 7 in Hoosick will be closed indefinitely between Route 22 and County Route 95 after a culvert collapse. It’s too unsafe to get close enough to see the damage, the New York State Department of Transportation said. A temporary detour is being set up for drivers. State...
Crews respond to 2-car accident on Boston Rd. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Boston Road Sunday afternoon for reports of a two-car accident. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, they received the call around 3:15 p.m. There was no entrapment, however, minor injuries were reported. The cause of the accident has not been...
Pittsfield man appeals sentence in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

A Pittsfield man whose involvement in the January 6 attack at the Capitol earned him 14 months in federal prison is appealing his sentence. Troy Sargent filed a notice of sentencing appeal to the United States Court of Appeals, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. Sargent...
Bridge along I-391 in Holyoke to be closed six months

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Motorists traveling to and from Holyoke via I-391 will experience some detours for the next several months. MassDOT announced Friday that the bridge that carries I-391 northbound and southbound over Holyoke city streets will be closed for the next six months for repairs starting Tuesday, January 17.
Next generation still thinking Summer at Southwick eatery

SOUTHWICK — Like many area teenagers, Tim Grimaldi worked at the Summer House while in high school and college. He cleaned tables, maintained the grounds and worked his way through various positions, including server, cook and now supervisor. The difference for him is that his father and uncle own the Southwick restaurant his grandfather began more than 40 years ago.
