ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

Deputies locate missing Beaufort Co. teen

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old boy reported missing from his home Friday has been found safe. After being reported as an endangered runaway, deputies said they located him Friday afternoon.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Police Department searching for missing 14-year-old

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (1/15/23) -- Police say Ritter has been located and is safe. The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old. Benjamin "Ziggy" Ritter was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday. He last seen wearing a gray...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Missing 14-year-old found

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a missing 14-year-old boy was located. He was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday and found safe, according to police.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man facing multiple charges after chase ends in crash in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they say led them on a chase late Saturday night in the Burton area. Nathaniel Mims faces 10 charges including trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with a broken seal, failure to stop for blue lights, fleeing to evade arrest and resisting arrest, according to Beaufort County Detention Center records.
BURTON, SC
WJCL

Suspect captured following Savannah motel shooting that sent victim to hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Initial coverage of the shooting. Police in Savannah have arrested the man they say is responsible for a shooting at a motel earlier this week. According to the Savannah Police Department, 34-year-old Alfred Frazier is charged with aggravated assault in connection to the January 11 shooting at the Deluxe Inn on Ogeechee Road.
SAVANNAH, GA
abccolumbia.com

Charleston deputies search for truck possibly linked to trailer thefts

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle possibly connected to trailer thefts. Investigators are looking into two incidents of trailer thefts in the Awendaw area that occurred a short distance from each other, say officials. Authorities say a 31 foot Tundra travel...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
allongeorgia.com

Nine Newly Indicted in Southern District of Ga on Federal Charges for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession

Nine defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
GEORGIA STATE
live5news.com

Ladson Rd. and Dorchester Rd. back open after crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a crash that impacted Saturday night traffic is cleared. While police investigated the crash, portions of Ladson Road and Dorchester Road were closed. Police first tweeted about the crash at 8:20 p.m. They tweeted at 9:14 p.m. that the roadway was back open.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

SPD seeks to ID 2 in theft investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah police are seeking to identify two people wanted for questioning in connection to an ongoing theft investigation. The theft occurred on Jan. 4 in the 600 block of E. Anderson St. Police urge anyone with information to contact detectives at 912-525-3100 ext. 1818 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hinesville man arrested in 2021 shooting death

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Long County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a 2021 homicide investigation. On June 28, 2021, 28-year-old Jessica Gerling was found dead at Country Manor Mobile Home Park in Allenhurst. At the time, Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles said she died of a shooting. Now, nearly two years […]
HINESVILLE, GA
live5news.com

No driver found at scene of Burton rollover crash, firefighters say

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders in Beaufort County say they responded to a Saturday night crash but say the driver had already left the scene when they arrived. Firefighters with the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS say the crash at the intersection of Pine Grove Road and Joe Frazier Road involved an SUV that overturned multiple times before striking a tree.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Gun, drug charges land local defendants in federal court

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three defendants from Augusta are among nine facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Defendants named in federal indictments from the January term of the grand jury include:. Akeem Ajmia Lanier, 34,...
AUGUSTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

House Explosion in Bryan County on Friday, ATF Investigating

According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, the garage of a house in Richmond Hill exploded early Friday morning. The occupants were able to get out with no injuries. ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) is investigating. From Bryan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday:. This morning...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy