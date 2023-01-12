Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
6 years after Antwan LaMar Green's killing, CCSO still searching for suspect
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies are re-sharing information on a homicide that left a man dead in Charleston exactly six years ago. Antwan LaMar Green, 26, was shot as he was sitting on a couch at Marvin's Barbershop on Savage Road in Charleston. The incident occurred...
live5news.com
Deputies locate missing Beaufort Co. teen
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old boy reported missing from his home Friday has been found safe. After being reported as an endangered runaway, deputies said they located him Friday afternoon.
abcnews4.com
Charleston Police Department searching for missing 14-year-old
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (1/15/23) -- Police say Ritter has been located and is safe. The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old. Benjamin "Ziggy" Ritter was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday. He last seen wearing a gray...
live5news.com
Missing 14-year-old found
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a missing 14-year-old boy was located. He was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday and found safe, according to police.
live5news.com
Man facing multiple charges after chase ends in crash in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they say led them on a chase late Saturday night in the Burton area. Nathaniel Mims faces 10 charges including trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with a broken seal, failure to stop for blue lights, fleeing to evade arrest and resisting arrest, according to Beaufort County Detention Center records.
WJCL
Suspect captured following Savannah motel shooting that sent victim to hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Initial coverage of the shooting. Police in Savannah have arrested the man they say is responsible for a shooting at a motel earlier this week. According to the Savannah Police Department, 34-year-old Alfred Frazier is charged with aggravated assault in connection to the January 11 shooting at the Deluxe Inn on Ogeechee Road.
abccolumbia.com
Charleston deputies search for truck possibly linked to trailer thefts
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle possibly connected to trailer thefts. Investigators are looking into two incidents of trailer thefts in the Awendaw area that occurred a short distance from each other, say officials. Authorities say a 31 foot Tundra travel...
wtoc.com
Michael Myers wanted by Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office on Friday the 13th
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said a man named Michael Myers is on its wanted list. According to the sheriff’s office, Myers is wanted for a probation violation, and it is asking the public for assistance in locating him. The sheriff’s office said...
WJCL
Jury selection for Rincon parade attack trial to start in late January
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. — A judge has set a date for jury selection to start in the trial against a Rincon resident accused of driving into a crowd of people during a parade last summer. In the Effingham County Courthouse Thursday, a judge announced jury selection for Anthony Rodriguez, 39,...
allongeorgia.com
Nine Newly Indicted in Southern District of Ga on Federal Charges for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession
Nine defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
live5news.com
Ladson Rd. and Dorchester Rd. back open after crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a crash that impacted Saturday night traffic is cleared. While police investigated the crash, portions of Ladson Road and Dorchester Road were closed. Police first tweeted about the crash at 8:20 p.m. They tweeted at 9:14 p.m. that the roadway was back open.
WJCL
Man accused of rigging estranged wife's car to explode in Savannah granted bond
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The man whoallegedly rigged his estranged wife’s car to explode in Savannah back in 2019 has been released on bond. Barry Wright was granted a $50,000 unsecured bond during a district court hearing on December 29. According to his Conditions of Release form, Wright is...
SPD seeks to ID 2 in theft investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah police are seeking to identify two people wanted for questioning in connection to an ongoing theft investigation. The theft occurred on Jan. 4 in the 600 block of E. Anderson St. Police urge anyone with information to contact detectives at 912-525-3100 ext. 1818 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also […]
abcnews4.com
North Charleston Police searching for runaway 17-year-old missing for nearly a month
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are searching for a missing runaway last seen in December. De'Aujanah Mitchell, 17, was last seen at her grandmother's home on Dec. 14. She is described as standing 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds and having black hair...
Hinesville man arrested in 2021 shooting death
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Long County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a 2021 homicide investigation. On June 28, 2021, 28-year-old Jessica Gerling was found dead at Country Manor Mobile Home Park in Allenhurst. At the time, Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles said she died of a shooting. Now, nearly two years […]
1 injured in shooting at N. Charleston gas station, police investigating
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a person was shot Thursday morning at a gas station. According to an NCPD report, police responded to a Sonoco gas station at 6855 Dorchester Road when they found a man in the passenger seat of a Chevrolet Camaro suffering from a […]
live5news.com
No driver found at scene of Burton rollover crash, firefighters say
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders in Beaufort County say they responded to a Saturday night crash but say the driver had already left the scene when they arrived. Firefighters with the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS say the crash at the intersection of Pine Grove Road and Joe Frazier Road involved an SUV that overturned multiple times before striking a tree.
WRDW-TV
Gun, drug charges land local defendants in federal court
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three defendants from Augusta are among nine facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Defendants named in federal indictments from the January term of the grand jury include:. Akeem Ajmia Lanier, 34,...
allongeorgia.com
House Explosion in Bryan County on Friday, ATF Investigating
According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, the garage of a house in Richmond Hill exploded early Friday morning. The occupants were able to get out with no injuries. ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) is investigating. From Bryan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday:. This morning...
abccolumbia.com
Boating accident victim’s family reaches settlement with Buster Murdaugh, estate of Maggie Murdaugh
Charleston, S.C. (WCIV)–Mallory Beach’s family and three of the passengers in the fatal 2019 crash have settled with Alex Murdaugh’s only living son, Buster, and the estate of Maggie Murdaugh, according to lawyers involved in the suit. The amount has not been disclosed yet, but ABC News...
