Friends, family and supporters will gather in memory of Keenan Allen in Venice Saturday evening, after the 31-year-old English teacher died after being tased by Los Angeles Police Department officers on January 3. The vigil is set for 5 p.m., at the intersection of Venice Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard, the same spot where the incident occurred. Anderson, a cousin of Black Lives Matters co-founder Patrisse Cullors, was the father of a six-year-old child, and was employed as a teacher for the last eight years. A resident of Washington, D.C., he was visiting family in the area for the holidays when the incident occurred. Cullors...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO