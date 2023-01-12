Read full article on original website
Priscilla Hollywood
3d ago
I just reported them and Dr Allen to the medical board for almost killing me and my baby and performing an emergency c section on me with NO Anesthesia. Please contact me if this was the same Dr. I’ve been turned down by attorneys because it’s too much work. I swear I’m about to Erin Brokovijc it after seeing this
Reply(2)
6
youhatemeihateyou
3d ago
i havent even read the article and already know she wasnt white isnt it weird that most deaths occur to minorities makes you question the healthcare system huh
Reply(1)
7
Bri
3d ago
this is why people you should always go to Torrance Memorial or little company of Mary in Torrance I went to Centinela Hospital one time never again
Reply(3)
5
