KOAA Survey: Where are you seeing financial relief, in regards to inflation?

By News5 Staff
 3 days ago
Inflation is continuing to ease according to new data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicating the Consumer Price Index is continuing to decline.

RESULTS:
WHERE ARE YOU SEEING FINANCIAL RELIEF, IN REGARDS TO INFLATION?
NONE AT ALL - 77%
GAS PUMP - 18%
GROCERY STORE - 3%
UTILITIES - 2%

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

For the 12-month period ending in December, the Consumer Price Index was 6.5%, which is down from a peak of 9.1% in the summer. Month over month, the CPI actually declined .1% in December as energy costs fell.

November to December 2022 marked the first time the CPI actually declined month over month since April to May 2020.

Read our full story here .
