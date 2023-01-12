Read full article on original website
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Restaurant Review--Otto's in CovingtonLibby Shively McAvoyCovington, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Winners and Losers From the Cincinnati Bengals' Playoff Win Over the Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati beat Baltimore at Paycor Stadium on Sunday night
Twitter Rejects Rihanna’s Upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Performance: “She Might as Well Stay Home”
Rihanna is hyping her return to the stage next month with a 30-second teaser trailer for her anticipated halftime performance at the 2023 Super Bowl — but some people are feeling underwhelmed. The trailer, which dropped at midnight, jumps right into Rihanna’s absence from the music industry over the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lamar Jackson Has A Message For Ravens Fans
It’s been a rough go for Lamar Jackson. Lamar Jackson has been dealing with a PCL injury over the last few weeks. As everyone knows, Jackson is a mobile quarterback which means he is constantly needing his knee to function. Without proper knee flexibility, he simply isn’t at his absolute best.
NFL World Reacts To The Zac Taylor Postgame Video
Zac Taylor was fired up following the Cincinnati Bengals' 24-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. The Bengals' head coach went around Cincinnati after the win to hand out game balls to lucky fans. He started doing it last season and it's carried over into this season. The NFL community ...
FOCO bobblehead of Joe Burrow with white Bengal tiger available for pre-order
FOCO announced that a bobblehead of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow with a white Bengal tiger next to him is available for pre-order. The bobblehead is numbered out of 144 and available for $80 at FOCO.com. It would ship no later than June 30th. The 8-inch bobblehead is part of...
Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon viewed as frontrunner for Houston Texans head coach vacancy
For the fourth time in as many seasons, the Houston Texans will have a new head coach in 2023. We
WKRC
The Banks ready for thousands of Bengals fans celebrating playoffs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Banks is ready to welcome thousands of Bengals fans to celebrate the first playoff game of the season. The Bengals play the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 Sunday evening at Paycor Stadium. The Banks' Tracy Schwegmann says the pregame party will start at 4:00 p.m. "We'll have...
Ex-NFL star advises Ravens' Lamar Jackson to play through PCL strain: 'Put a brace on it'
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson received some advice from former NFL great Michael Vick on Saturday ahead of the team's playoff game.
saturdaytradition.com
Sam Hubbard reacts to game-changing scoop-and-score: 'You can't even dream that one up'
Sam Hubbard provided a play for the ages in Sunday’s AFC playoff win for the Cincinnati Bengals. His 98-yard scoop-and-score touchdown in the fourth quarter gave the Bengals a lead the team would not relinquish in a 24-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens. After the game, Hubbard was asked...
Zac Taylor delivers game ball to a Cincinnati bar after Bengals' win over Ravens
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor promised to continue last year's tradition of gifting postseason game balls to Cincinnati businesses. He wasted no time after the Bengals' 24-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. Taylor was at The Blind Pig a couple blocks from Paycor Stadium by 12:30 a.m....
WKRC
Best places to watch Bengals playoff game, including one of Cincinnati's biggest screens
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It is hoped the Bengals are about to start on another Super Bowl run with the team’s playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. While the stadium will be packed, thousands of people are expected to head out to watch the game at a bar or outside.
Joe Mixon challenges NFL to coin toss over $13k fine for Week 18 TD celebration, Chad Johnson offers
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon had some fun after a trip to the end zone with a coin flip celebration during a Week 18 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Now, he’s having some fun with the $13,261 fine he says the NFL hit him with on Friday. Mixon...
Fox 19
Coach Taylor, Bengals players go above and beyond for young boy outside practice
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young boy from Fort Mitchell got a huge surprise Friday at Paycor Stadium!. Calvin Theetge, a huge Bengals fan with Down syndrome, was visiting the stadium Friday. Calvin’s father, Derrick Theetge took him hoping to see the team as they left practice. But he got a...
Bengals fans celebrate wild card win
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Bengals fans can breathe easy after the team began its march back to the Super Bowl by beating the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 Sunday. Tom Magen, the organizer of The Columbus Bengal Nation, said the game that came down to the final seconds was rough to watch at times. “I thought we’d […]
Joe Burrow Not Using NFL's 'Coin Toss' Playoff Changes As Extra Motivation
What an answer from the Bengals' star quarterback
'Brace Yourself!' Ravens QB Lamar Should Play Hurt, Insists Vick
"You're three games away (from the Super Bowl)! Put a brace on it," Michael Vick said on FOX regarding the Ravens' Lamar Jackson sitting out this playoff game. "Get it going. Put a brace on it. Let's go!''
WLWT 5
Coach Taylor: Bengals will deliver more game balls if team wins Sunday
CINCINNATI — The countdown is on for the Cincinnati Bengals to take on the Baltimore Ravens in the first weekend of the NFL Playoffs. Sunday night's game will be broadcasted on WLWT at 8:15 p.m. If the Bengals win, head coach Zac Taylor told WLWT during a news conference...
Report: Ravens Make Interesting QB Decision With Lamar Jackson Not Playing Against Bengals
Cincinnati hosts Baltimore on Sunday night
