Dickinson County, IA

Iowa DOT Making Text Alerts Available for Highway 71 Project

Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — As we reported last week, the northbound lane of highway 71 is now scheduled to be rebuilt before Memorial Day. DOT Engineer Daken Schultz tells KICD News the contractor says since they are required to maintain access for emergency vehicles at all times, it’s easier to build the road in two halves.
OKOBOJI, IA
Parsons To Become New Iowa State Fair CEO

Des Moines, IA (KICD)– The Iowa State Fair has named its new CEO and he is a very familiar face around the Spencer community. Jeremy Parsons was formally named as the leader of the annual summer event on Friday replacing Gary Slater who announced his retirement in October after serving as CEO since 2001.
SPENCER, IA
Frank Kennedy, 87, of Spirit Lake

A Memorial Mass for 87-year-old Frank Kennedy of Spirit Lake will be Tuesday, January 17th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milford with burial being held at a later date at St. Andrews Cemetery in Sibley. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
After nearly a century, Orange City meat market going strong

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (AP) — Woudstra Meat Market, an iconic and longstanding establishment in Orange City, has undergone a significant expansion in the last couple years under new ownership. And the owners still have big things they want to get done. In 2021, the Hooglands and Posts -- husbands...
ORANGE CITY, IA
Kathryn “Katie” Haywood, 95, of Estherville

Services for 95-year-old Kathryn “Katie” Haywood of Estherville will be Tuesday, January 17th at 11 AM at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Estherville. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the services. Henry-Olson Funeral Home of Estherville is in charge of arrangements.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
Two dead after northwestern Iowa house fire

SPIRIT LAKE, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The Spirit Lake Community Fire Department responded to a call around 10:52 p.m. on Thursday about a house fire in the Lakeville Township with two occupants still inside. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire and were able to locate and rescue...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
Fire Destroys Rock Valley Sale Barn

A Sale barn in Rock Valley was destroyed by fire late Wednesday night. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, the call came in shortly after 9pm. Eshuis says they encountered heavy fire and smoke when they arrived on the scene. Eshuis says the 40 x 60 steel building...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
Spencer Hospital Releases Selected Baby Names From 2022

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Spencer Hospital has released its annual list of names chosen for babies born at the Birth Center in 2022. In total, hospital staff helped welcome 250 new babies into the world with a variety of traditional and unique names being chosen. Charles, Ezra and Tate were...
SPENCER, IA
2 MN farmers charged in $46M organic grain fraud scheme

Two men from southern Minnesota’s Cottonwood County have been charged in a federal superseding indictment with conspiring to defraud grain purchasers out of more than $46 million by passing off chemically-treated corn and soybeans as organically grown. Court documents say, between 2014 and 2021, 65-year-old James Wolf, a certified...
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
Two Taken To Area Hospitals After Saturday Morning Crash

Hull, Iowa — Two Sioux Center residents were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a Saturday morning rollover crash near Hull. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap took place at 10:14 Saturday morning on Highway 18, three miles northwest of Hull. Deputies say...
HULL, IA
Orange City woman jailed for store theft

ORANGE CITY—A 27-year-old Orange City woman was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Devyn Mae Benack stemmed from her taking $22.84 worth of items from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them about 2:15 p.m. that day, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
Weekly Health Update: Vaping and E-Cigarettes

Spencer, IA (KICD)– It has been said since we were young that using tobacco products is not healthy for the body and health professionals continue that campaign today with a current focus on electronic cigarettes. Darcie Follon from Clay County Public Health joined us for Saturday’s Weekly Health Update...
ZEISS closes glass lens lab in Sheldon

SHELDON—Eye lens manufacturer ZEISS has been consolidating smaller production sites for the last few years and recently set its sights on Sheldon’s facility. ZEISS shut down its lens laboratory at 300 16th St. in early December, and the building sits unused while area optometrists are dealing with longer wait times to receive ZEISS lenses.
SHELDON, IA
JCC: Alleged threat under investigation

Officials with Jackson County Central schools continue to investigate an incident involving an alleged verbal threat made to a student. School officials said they were made aware of the alleged threat on Thursday, adding it did not place any student or staff member in immediate danger. School administrators, along with...

