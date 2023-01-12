Read full article on original website
Related
959theriver.com
COVID Cases In Illinois On Decline, Will County Listed As Low Level
Despite warnings that a new coronavirus variant could spread quickly around Illinois this winter, cases are on the decline. According to the latest report from the Illinois Department of Public Health, 59 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 73 in the previous week. Of those, only three Illinois counties are at a High Community Level, compared to 28 the previous week. Will County is listed at low level, but Cook, Kane, DuPage, Kankakee and Kendall counties are classified at medium level. To see each county click here.
959theriver.com
Pritzker Invited to World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos
Governor Pritzker is in Davos, Switzerland this week to speak at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. The governor will be promoting Illinois’ achievements on the world stage. The meeting brings together world leaders across industries to discuss political and social priorities. Pritzker will also visit Germany for business development purposes.
Comments / 1