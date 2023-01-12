Poquoson freshman Jared Goodson carries rich family athletic legacy into the Virginia Duals

Jared Goodson feels he was “born to wrestle,” and his bloodlines would suggest that. But it might be more accurate to say he was born to be a Poquoson High athlete.

The family legacy he inherited beginning his freshman year at Poquoson is as rich as any in school annals. He advanced it with a terrific season as a defensive back in football, sharing Bay Rivers District Freshman of the Year honors (with Grafton’s Makale Barnett) while helping the Islanders win the Class 2 Region A title.

He’ll look to take it further when he wrestles with Poquoson in the 42nd Virginia Duals on Friday and Saturday at the Hampton Coliseum. It is a watershed moment for Goodson in what many predict will be a stellar career on the mat.

He has longed for years to compete in the Peninsula’s premier wrestling event. Part of his athletic legacy is that his grandfather, Cecil Miller, wrestled for Poquoson in 1981 at the very first Duals.

“I’m very excited because I’ve been watching Poquoson at the Duals since I was a kid,” Goodson said. “I’ve been waiting for my time.”

Islanders coach Eric Decker believes Goodson will shine at the Duals and beyond. He predicts the freshman will win the Class 2 state title at 113 pounds this season and make a bid to become the fourth Islander ever to win four individual state titles.

“There are a couple of tough kids out there, but, in my opinion, I don’t see anyone touching Jared at 113 pounds this season,” Decker said. “The kid is just tough.

“He wrestles hard in every position and doesn’t have a weak spot. Typically, freshmen struggle in one or two areas their first year on the varsity, but he doesn’t do that.”

Should Goodson win four state titles, or any individually or with the team, he will add to an incredible family legacy.

His father, Todd Goodson, was the 1999 Daily Press Baseball Player of the Year and a two-time prep All-American in the sport. His mom, Jennifer (Williams) Goodson, started at shortstop on a Poquoson softball state championship team.

Edie McConnell, his grandmother, won two state championships in softball with Poquoson, and both of her boys, Mike McConnell and Tee McConnell, won baseball state titles with the Islanders. Tee McConnell was also the quarterback for Poquoson’s 2010 football state champion.

The family wrestling legacy is deep as well. Uncles Keke Goodson and the late Tim Goodson — the star running back on Poquoson’s first region championship football team in 1976 — combined for five individual and three team wrestling state titles.

Jared Goodson loves family get-togethers because “everyone in my family has been a wrestler. Every time we hang out or have a big dinner, we talk about wrestling, what’s coming up, how it’s changed over the years and what they did as wrestlers.”

Goodson got off to a late start to his first wrestling season because Poquoson’s football team played its state semifinal in early December. He played football at 132 pounds and has spent the past month-plus dropping his weight to 113 by “giving up sodas, fried food and anything with high fat and high sodium.”

He has a 19-5 mark, with four losses coming to out-of-state wrestlers and the other by one point to teammate Ashton Withrow, who has an individual state title to his credit. Goodson earned his first high school tournament victory last weekend at Mathews — his first competition since slimming to 113.

But the team title was as much a thrill as the individual crown because he shared it with three longtime friends and teammates who are part of what Decker calls “the best freshman class in my 12 seasons at Poquoson.” Decker thinks Kam Harrell (106 pounds), Bryan Latta (126) and Reed Booth (132 pounds) are also potential state champions this season.

What Goodson would like is to win four team state titles with them. Poquoson won four consecutive Class 2 state championships before finishing second last season to Strasburg, the Islanders’ opponent in the Black & Blue Division quarterfinals at the Duals at 7:30 p.m. Friday, should both win their first-round matches.

“Kam is excellent for how small he is,” Goodson said. “He wrestles at 106, but walks around at 100 and he dominates.

“Bryan is one of the funkiest [improvisational] wrestlers you’ll ever see, but he’s very good. Reed is one of the hardest workers in the room.

“Working with them makes me better and pushes me to my limit. If we continue to work hard and push each other, I think we can win four [team] state titles.”