Cleveland, OH

Jay Leno returns to Playhouse Square for comedy show just 3 months after being seriously injured in gasoline explosion

By Brenda Cain, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cleveland Orchestra brings together a full house for joyous Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Concert (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Few events on the Cleveland Orchestra’s calendar rank more highly or do greater good than the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Concert. Witness, as evidence, the 43rd edition of the event Sunday night at Severance Music Center, restored to its rightful date – which this year happened to be King’s birthday – after a year disrupted by the pandemic.
CLEVELAND, OH
D’Italia Foods deli opens in Brook Park

BROOKPARK, Ohio –D’Italia Foods deli opened last week at 6310 Engle Road, Brook Park in building formerly occupied by Pasta Lears Pizzeria and Deli. This marks the second D’Italia restaurant in Northeast Ohio. The first is in Westlake. Both are owned by The Cleveland Restaurant Group, which operates several other restaurants in the region.
BROOK PARK, OH
Fourth victim dies following domestic violence shooting in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A fourth victim has died after a domestic violence incident on Friday turned into a mass shooting at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department has confirmed that the 48-year-old male victim of Friday’s shooting at a home on Mack Court near West 37th Street had died Sunday morning.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for soul food, you should consider visiting this local restaurant. To start, patrons recommend the soul rolls (egg rolls filled with chicken, greens, black beans, and roasted corn and served with spicy remoulade sauce on the side), fried green tomatoes, or catfish fingers, which are coated with corn flour before being deep-fried. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the crispy honey glazed fried chicken or catfish, which you can get either deep-fried or blackened. As for sides, check out the baked candied yams, house potatoes (which are sliced and baked in a tasty cream sauce), or collard greens, which have a bit of a kick.
CLEVELAND, OH
A Calm and Caring Dentist

Joe takes a trip to see Dr. Steven Marsh to talk about why his customers are leaving with high praise. Sponsored by: Dr. Steven Marsh and Cleveland Smiles.
CLEVELAND, OH
Man robbed at gunpoint in Brookgate parking lot; fire breaks out at Harley shop: Brook Park police blotter

BROOK PARK, Ohio – Armed robbery: Smith Road. An 18-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint at about 5 p.m. Dec. 29 outside Roses discount store, 5837 Smith. The man said he met a male named “Racks” on Instagram. He inquired about a pair of Nike Air Jordon shoes Racks was selling. The two scheduled a meeting in the parking lot of Brookgate Shopping Center, near Roses, where Racks would sell the shoes to the man for $350.
BROOK PARK, OH
14 shops and boutiques to visit in Lakewood

From clothing to curiosities, there is so much to shop for in this West Side suburb. By Gracie Wilson. Profiled in our October 2022 issue, this oddity shop is operated by Lakewood couple Clement Kunkle and Hallie Wallace. They sell everything we never knew we needed, from tooth fairies made from human teeth and insect wings to radioactive dinnerware. 13375 Madison Ave., 216-777-0257, clevelandcuriosities.com.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland man found dead in city’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was found dead on Thursday in the city’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood, according to police. Joron Crawford, 39, was found about 3:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of East 68th Street, south of Polonia Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. A friend who came to visit Crawford found him upstairs in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The friend called the police.
CLEVELAND, OH
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

