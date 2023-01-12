Jay Leno returns to Playhouse Square for comedy show just 3 months after being seriously injured in gasoline explosion

Read full article on original website
The Best TV Shows Set in Cleveland
Cleveland, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years.
‘One of the hardest goodbyes’: Nauti Mermaid in Cleveland’s Warehouse District closes
The restaurant opened in 2004 and its owners took over in 2010. Its last day was Sunday, Jan. 8.
Cleveland Orchestra brings together a full house for joyous Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Concert (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Few events on the Cleveland Orchestra’s calendar rank more highly or do greater good than the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Concert. Witness, as evidence, the 43rd edition of the event Sunday night at Severance Music Center, restored to its rightful date – which this year happened to be King’s birthday – after a year disrupted by the pandemic.
D’Italia Foods deli opens in Brook Park
BROOKPARK, Ohio –D’Italia Foods deli opened last week at 6310 Engle Road, Brook Park in building formerly occupied by Pasta Lears Pizzeria and Deli. This marks the second D’Italia restaurant in Northeast Ohio. The first is in Westlake. Both are owned by The Cleveland Restaurant Group, which operates several other restaurants in the region.
WKYC
Taste of Home: Cleveland restaurant serving Lebanese staples for 30+ years on West 25th Street
CLEVELAND — On Ohio City’s West 25th street, Nate’s Deli and Restaurant has been serving up Lebanese favorites and deli sandwiches and salads for over three decades, bringing one family’s cherished recipes to Northeast Ohio. For owner Ghassan Maalouf, the restaurant is more than just a...
House fire in Brunswick Hills leaves family of four displaced, one child injured
One child is injured and a family of four is displaced after a fire took place at their home on Substation Road in Brunswick Hills Township early Sunday morning, according to officials.
Fourth victim dies following domestic violence shooting in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A fourth victim has died after a domestic violence incident on Friday turned into a mass shooting at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department has confirmed that the 48-year-old male victim of Friday’s shooting at a home on Mack Court near West 37th Street had died Sunday morning.
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for soul food, you should consider visiting this local restaurant. To start, patrons recommend the soul rolls (egg rolls filled with chicken, greens, black beans, and roasted corn and served with spicy remoulade sauce on the side), fried green tomatoes, or catfish fingers, which are coated with corn flour before being deep-fried. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the crispy honey glazed fried chicken or catfish, which you can get either deep-fried or blackened. As for sides, check out the baked candied yams, house potatoes (which are sliced and baked in a tasty cream sauce), or collard greens, which have a bit of a kick.
Man charged with killing four people in Cleveland shot victims in separate rooms, records say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The 41-year-old man accused of killing four people and wounding an 8-year-old girl in a Friday night shooting has been charged with aggravated murder. Martin Muniz is expected to appear in Cleveland Municipal Court on Tuesday for an arraignment.
Missing mother from Barberton found safe in Jackson, Tenn., police confirm
The 25-year-old missing mother from Barberton was located in Jackson, Tenn. on Sunday by the Jackson Police Department, according to a news release from the Barberton Police Department.
‘Hearts just dropped’: Neighbors speak out after tragic Mack Court shootings
A violent, chaotic scene is what Cleveland police were called to on Friday night.
cleveland.com
Cleveland Clinic damaging neighborhoods as it focuses on glass and marble
I would like to thank you for publishing the article on the Cleveland Clinic on Saturday, December 16, 2022. “Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus - commentary.”. I have felt this needed to be brought to light after I returned to Cleveland after...
WKYC
A Calm and Caring Dentist
Joe takes a trip to see Dr. Steven Marsh to talk about why his customers are leaving with high praise. Sponsored by: Dr. Steven Marsh and Cleveland Smiles.
Man robbed at gunpoint in Brookgate parking lot; fire breaks out at Harley shop: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Armed robbery: Smith Road. An 18-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint at about 5 p.m. Dec. 29 outside Roses discount store, 5837 Smith. The man said he met a male named “Racks” on Instagram. He inquired about a pair of Nike Air Jordon shoes Racks was selling. The two scheduled a meeting in the parking lot of Brookgate Shopping Center, near Roses, where Racks would sell the shoes to the man for $350.
Mother furious after 2-year-old leaves child care center and runs into street
A Clinton mother is outraged and looking for answers after her 2-year-old son got out through a front door at a Barberton child care center and ended up in a street that can be very busy.
clevelandmagazine.com
14 shops and boutiques to visit in Lakewood
From clothing to curiosities, there is so much to shop for in this West Side suburb. By Gracie Wilson. Profiled in our October 2022 issue, this oddity shop is operated by Lakewood couple Clement Kunkle and Hallie Wallace. They sell everything we never knew we needed, from tooth fairies made from human teeth and insect wings to radioactive dinnerware. 13375 Madison Ave., 216-777-0257, clevelandcuriosities.com.
Man shoots, kills 4, 8-year-old in critical condition Cleveland Police say
A man shot and killed his father, sister, nephew and another man. An 8-year-old was also shot Friday night in Brooklyn Centre and is in critical condition, according to police.
Child burned, pets perish in Brunswick Hills house fire
A family is displaced following a house fire that broke out early Sunday morning.
Cleveland man found dead in city’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was found dead on Thursday in the city’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood, according to police. Joron Crawford, 39, was found about 3:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of East 68th Street, south of Polonia Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. A friend who came to visit Crawford found him upstairs in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The friend called the police.
Cleveland shooting: Suspect charged; 4th victim dead, police confirm
A fourth person has died after a Friday shooting in which five family members were shot, and a suspect has been charged.
