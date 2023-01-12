ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Woman charged with theft, disorderly conduct after refusing to pay bar tab: North Ridgeville police blotter

A woman was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct-persisting and theft after refusing to pay her bar tab on January 3. On January 4, officers were dispatched for a hit-skip accident. After an investigation, a suspect was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, stopping after an accident, drug paraphernalia possession, and child endangerment.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Suspect arrested in store robbery: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Madison Avenue. Officers at 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 2 responded to a report of a robbery at Westside Skates on Madison Avenue, according to a Lakewood police event report. A man threatened an employee with a knife and took shoes from the store, according to the report. Officers found a man matching the suspect’s description on Brown Road near Athens. The suspect was charged with aggravated robbery, according to the police.
LAKEWOOD, OH
WKYC

Cleveland police investigating 2 separate shooting deaths

CLEVELAND — Police are investigating after two Cleveland men were killed in separate shooting incidents within 24 hours of each other. The first death took place some time early Thursday morning, when a friend told officers he went to visit 39-year-old Joron Crawford at his East 68th Street home and found Crawford dead in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers arrived at the scene at roughly 3:45 a.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland, Bratenahl officers plead not guilty to charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After Cleveland police issued arrest warrants Thursday for two officers after separate incidents of suspects, allegedly, being assaulted in handcuffs, both pleaded not guilty Friday morning. The Cleveland Municipal Court charged Dennis Meehan, a former Cleveland police officer working for the Bratenahl Police Department, with two...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Officials identify three people shot to death in domestic violence incident in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Officials have identified the three people who were shot and killed in a domestic violence incident Friday night in Cleveland. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Miguel Gonzalez, 69, of Cleveland; Angelic Gonzalez, 34, of Cleveland; and Jayden Baez, 16, of Cleveland. The 8-year-old girl and 48-year-old man sent to MetroHealth for their gunshots remain in the hospital in critical condition.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Akron Police: Shots fired at 36-year-old man at intersection

AKRON, Ohio — An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a 36-year-old man at an intersection in Akron. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Akron Police says the incident happened on Thursday at...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Drunk man walking dog arrested for pointing weapon at neighbor: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Lancashire Road. At 7:10 p.m. Jan. 7, police were called to Lancashire Road on a report of a man with a gun waving the weapon and pointing it at others. Police found the man and discovered that he had a pellet gun. A male resident of the street said the man with the gun was walking his dog when he pointed the gun at him.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police searching for 2 missing teens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is searching for two missing teenage girls. Police say 15-year-old Tynaisha Perry and 15-year-old Samari Ealom have been missing since Jan. 5. Perry was last seen at Garrett Morgan High School. Perry is described by police as 5′2″ tall, 100 pounds, with...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX 28 Spokane

3 dead, 2 others shot at Cleveland home; suspect in custody

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say three people were killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting at a Cleveland home, and a male suspect related to the victims is in custody. Police say the shooting Friday evening appears to be an isolated domestic incident. Initial information from police indicated a man, a woman and a teenage boy were killed, and a man and a girl were taken to a hospital in critical condition. A police spokesperson says the suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Authorities haven’t shared the names of the victims or other specifics about the suspect.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy