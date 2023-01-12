Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
The Best TV Shows Set in ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
56-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Finds Buyer For Redevelopment; The End of Retail Shops Reportedly LikelyJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
Exploring Cleveland, the City that Rocks!JourneyswithsteveCleveland, OH
Related
Cleveland shooting: Suspect charged; 4th victim dead, police confirm
A fourth person has died after a Friday shooting in which five family members were shot, and a suspect has been charged.
‘Car theft pandemic’ continues: What police believe motive is behind recent crime
A North Olmsted Mercedes Benz dealership, just the latest in what North Olmsted police Sgt. Matthew Beck is calling a "car theft pandemic."
33-year-old Cleveland man charged in connection to death of Anastasia Hamilton
CLEVELAND — A 33-year-old man has been charged by the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in connection to the death of Anastasia Hamilton. Kenneth Banville of Cleveland was indicted on Jan. 3 on the following charges:. One count of involuntary manslaughter. One count of gross abuse of a...
OVI suspect passed out behind the wheel: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: Columbia Road. An officer at 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 5 spotted a man passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle while stopped at a green light at Columbia Road at Detroit Road. The driver’s foot was on the brake. The officers knocked on the...
‘Be the change you wish to see’: New fund for domestic violence survivors honors victim of unsolved 2013 murder
Aliza Sherman, a 53-year-old nurse and mother of four, was stabbed to death in broad daylight outside her divorce attorney's building in downtown Cleveland. Her murder remains unsolved.
Woman charged with theft, disorderly conduct after refusing to pay bar tab: North Ridgeville police blotter
A woman was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct-persisting and theft after refusing to pay her bar tab on January 3. On January 4, officers were dispatched for a hit-skip accident. After an investigation, a suspect was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, stopping after an accident, drug paraphernalia possession, and child endangerment.
Suspect arrested in store robbery: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Madison Avenue. Officers at 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 2 responded to a report of a robbery at Westside Skates on Madison Avenue, according to a Lakewood police event report. A man threatened an employee with a knife and took shoes from the store, according to the report. Officers found a man matching the suspect’s description on Brown Road near Athens. The suspect was charged with aggravated robbery, according to the police.
Cleveland prosecutor under fire after charging 2 officers for assault
Spiteful, petty and punitive. Three words hurled at Cleveland’s city prosecutor after charging two officers with assaulting people in handcuffs.
Cleveland police investigating 2 separate shooting deaths
CLEVELAND — Police are investigating after two Cleveland men were killed in separate shooting incidents within 24 hours of each other. The first death took place some time early Thursday morning, when a friend told officers he went to visit 39-year-old Joron Crawford at his East 68th Street home and found Crawford dead in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers arrived at the scene at roughly 3:45 a.m.
Warrants issued for Cleveland officers accused of assaulting suspects; union responds
The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained arrest warrants for two Cleveland police officers accused of assaulting suspects during separate arrests in June and October 2021.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland, Bratenahl officers plead not guilty to charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After Cleveland police issued arrest warrants Thursday for two officers after separate incidents of suspects, allegedly, being assaulted in handcuffs, both pleaded not guilty Friday morning. The Cleveland Municipal Court charged Dennis Meehan, a former Cleveland police officer working for the Bratenahl Police Department, with two...
Officials identify three people shot to death in domestic violence incident in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Officials have identified the three people who were shot and killed in a domestic violence incident Friday night in Cleveland. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Miguel Gonzalez, 69, of Cleveland; Angelic Gonzalez, 34, of Cleveland; and Jayden Baez, 16, of Cleveland. The 8-year-old girl and 48-year-old man sent to MetroHealth for their gunshots remain in the hospital in critical condition.
Akron Police: Shots fired at 36-year-old man at intersection
AKRON, Ohio — An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a 36-year-old man at an intersection in Akron. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Akron Police says the incident happened on Thursday at...
cleveland19.com
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of fatally shooting four people and injuring an 8-year-old girl at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre Friday night has been charged. Martin Muniz, 41, was charged with aggravated murder on Sunday, according to court records. Muniz, who is currently in jail,...
2 police officers facing charges for allegedly assaulting handcuffed individuals
Warrants were filed on Thursday against two police officers with Cleveland's Gang Impact Unit for allegedly assaulting individuals who were handcuffed in separate incidents in 2021.
Drunk man walking dog arrested for pointing weapon at neighbor: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Lancashire Road. At 7:10 p.m. Jan. 7, police were called to Lancashire Road on a report of a man with a gun waving the weapon and pointing it at others. Police found the man and discovered that he had a pellet gun. A male resident of the street said the man with the gun was walking his dog when he pointed the gun at him.
Canton family wants more accountability after New Year's Eve police shooting
Family and friends paused to remember James Williams with a vigil in front of his Canton home on Friday, on what would have been his 48th birthday.
Man fired multiple rounds at driver in neighborhood: Police
Police in Akron are searching for a suspect who opened fire in a neighborhood at another driver.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police searching for 2 missing teens
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is searching for two missing teenage girls. Police say 15-year-old Tynaisha Perry and 15-year-old Samari Ealom have been missing since Jan. 5. Perry was last seen at Garrett Morgan High School. Perry is described by police as 5′2″ tall, 100 pounds, with...
FOX 28 Spokane
3 dead, 2 others shot at Cleveland home; suspect in custody
CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say three people were killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting at a Cleveland home, and a male suspect related to the victims is in custody. Police say the shooting Friday evening appears to be an isolated domestic incident. Initial information from police indicated a man, a woman and a teenage boy were killed, and a man and a girl were taken to a hospital in critical condition. A police spokesperson says the suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Authorities haven’t shared the names of the victims or other specifics about the suspect.
Comments / 2