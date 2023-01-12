ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

One person injured, two dogs rescued from Grand Prairie house fire

By Archiebald Browne
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ChbaC_0kCfc3wS00

One person and two dogs were pulled from a house that was on fire in Grand Prairie on Thursday morning, the fire department said.

Firefighters responded to the residential fire at about 6:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Vega Street. In a preliminary search, they rescued one resident and transported that person to a hospital, where their condition was unknown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mLlOX_0kCfc3wS00
Grand Prairie firefighters rescued a person and two dogs from a house fire on Thursday morning, Jan. 12, 2023. Grand Prairie Fire Department

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other injuries were reported.

