One person injured, two dogs rescued from Grand Prairie house fire
One person and two dogs were pulled from a house that was on fire in Grand Prairie on Thursday morning, the fire department said.
Firefighters responded to the residential fire at about 6:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Vega Street. In a preliminary search, they rescued one resident and transported that person to a hospital, where their condition was unknown.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other injuries were reported.
