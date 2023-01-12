ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAA Promotes Eight From Elevate Program to Agent

By Etan Vlessing
Entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency has promoted Pili Allen, Tara Anderson, Nicole Brookman, Ben Gelfand, Erica Drache Martelli, Jonathan Rodrigues, Lucas Ryan, and Michael Taber.

The eight go from CAA Elevate, the agency’s overhauled agent training program to full-fledged agents across the entertainment and sports agency. Los Angeles-based Allen, who joined CAA as part of last year’s ICM Partners acquisition, and Anderson, who joined the agency in 2019, are raised to agents in the scripted TV department.

L.A.-based Brookman, Drache Martelli and Taber are promoted in the motion picture talent department from CAA’s trainee pipeline where participants learn the ropes of becoming a film or TV department agent. Brookman entered CAA’s mailroom in 2016, Drache Martelli began the same mailroom tour of duty a year later, while Taber joined CAA in 2018 and was earlier promoted to coordinator.

Ryan becomes an agent in the TV talent department, based in Los Angeles after shifting from Gersh to become an assistant to CAA’s Jessica DiBiase in 2019 and then a coordinator. Rodrigues joins CAA’s strategic development group as an agent after joining the agency in 2019, while Gelfand is raised to agent in the games group, based in Los Angeles.

CAA Elevate since being revamped during the pandemic has a training and practical development curriculum that focuses on entrepreneurialism, inclusion, collaboration and a growth mindset, according to the Los Angeles-based talent agency.

