ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gridley, CA

Comments / 3

Related
KCRA.com

2 hospitalized in head-on collision on Jackson Highway near Sloughhouse

SLOUGHHOUSE, Calif. — Sacramento Metro Fire said that crews responded to a two-car collision on Jackson Highway on Saturday that led to both drivers being hospitalized. The head-on collision occurred around 2:30 p.m. near Indio Drive in Sloughhouse, Sac Metro Fire said. Fire crews needed to remove the two...
SLOUGHHOUSE, CA
ABC10

Overnight fire destroys Colfax home

COLFAX, Calif. — Investigators with Cal Fire's Nevada Yuba Placer Unit are investigating what caused a house fire in Colfax. Cal Fire posted on Facebook Sunday morning saying that the fire was reported on Grandview Avenue in Colfax. Firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire coming from a home in...
COLFAX, CA
mendofever.com

One Dead After Head-On Traffic Collision in Lower Lake

One person is dead after two vehicles collided head-on earlier this morning near Lower Lake and State Route 29 remains closed as officials investigate the crash and clear the roadway. Initially reported at 6:39 a.m., a Toyota Highlander and Dodge Ram reportedly collided near the intersection of State Route 29...
LOWER LAKE, CA
krcrtv.com

Butte County driver rescued from floodwaters by CAL FIRE

BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — A Butte County driver is safe after being trapped along a flooded roadway thanks to the efforts of a CAL FIRE Rescue Team. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. last night, January 14th. According to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit post, the department's Swiftwater Rescue team was responded to a call of a van trapped in floodwaters along Lower Honcut Road. Luckily, using a rescue boat, the team was able to successfully rescue the driver.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
ABC10

2 people critically injured after head-on crash on Jackson Highway

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two drivers were critically injured after a head-on vehicle collision, according to Sacramento Metro Fire. Crews responded to the accident on Jackson Highway near Indo Drive around 2:30 p.m., Saturday. Sacramento Metro Fire says both drivers were removed from the cars, treated on scene and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
krcrtv.com

Emergency crews work to repair power lines in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, CALIF. — Tehama County emergency crews are advising residents to avoid South Avenue and Columbia Avenue in Corning due to various power line hazards. CAL FIRE's Tehama-Glenn Unit, with the Tehama County Fire Department, are currently working to secure and repair power lines in the area. They advise residents to avoid the area and to drive cautiously amidst these stormy weather conditions. If possible, they encourage drivers to avoid travel as well.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

79-year-old missing woman found dead in Nevada City

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — The search for a missing Nevada County woman came to tragic end Sunday afternoon. 79-year-old Phyllis Brodie was reported missing after she walked away from her home Friday morning. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said she had been found several times before in the area of Banner Mountain Trail and in Grass Valley.
NEVADA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Traffic blocked on Highway 99 near Cohasset Road in Chico Saturday

CHICO, Calif. 11:22 A.M. UPDATE - A pine tree uprooted and fell across Highway 99 southbound in Chico on Saturday. Both lanes were closed, but the southbound lane has since been reopened. No cars were hit, and no one was hurt by the downed tree. The tree has already been...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Gridley man in serious condition after Wednesday's collision with train

GRIDLEY, Calif. - A Gridley man is in serious condition Friday morning after a collision with a train in Gridley Wednesday night, according to Enloe Medical Center. Police said 49-year-old Francisco Granadino was taken to the hospital after Wednesday’s collision with a train near Spruce Street. Granadino was driving...
GRIDLEY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Auburn Rockslide Closes Highway 99

A dangerous rockslide on Highway 99 in Auburn on January 13 closed the roadway from Old Foresthill Road to Lincoln Way while the area was being secured. The roadway was shut down around 5:31 a.m. due to unstable rocks and dirt that could let go and present an additional danger to motorists. Fortunately, no injuries were reported due to the slide. Although crews with Caltrans are working to shore up the area of the fall, no information was released on when the road would reopen.
AUBURN, CA
krcrtv.com

Body found in Concow on Thursday confirmed to be missing Oroville man

OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 12, 5 PM: Officials with the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) confirmed the body retrieved from the ditch was confirmed to be missing Oroville man, 34-year-old Kyle Peterson. Deputies with the BCSO and highway patrol officers responded to a report of a vehicle into...
OROVILLE, CA
Fox40

Caltrans to hold ‘Dump Day’ for Yolo County

(KTXL) — On Friday, Caltrans District 3 has announced plans for its next “Dump Day” in Yolo County. Yolo County residents will be able to get rid of trash for free at the Woodland Maintenance Station on North East Street in Woodland on Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Man recovering after being stabbed in Old Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is recovering after an early Sunday morning stabbing in Old Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Police Department, the stabbing happened around 1:58 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of 2nd Street. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect...
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE cleans up liquid leaking from barrels in Magalia

MAGALIA, Calif. - CAL FIRE responded to a call about suspicious barrels dropped off in a Magalia neighborhood, causing concern over what might be inside. Crews responded to Calvary Court Friday morning with hazmat tools after a neighbor says a man dumped barrels there a few weeks ago. The man...
MAGALIA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Caltrans: Part of Highway 49 closed due to mudslides

AUBURN — Part of Highway 49 is closed due to early morning mudslides.The California Highway Patrol says the highway was closed at around 5 a.m. from Boreland Avenue in Auburn to Highway 193 Junction at North Fork American River Bridge for unstable rocks at the top of a slide.Caltrans is advising motorists to use alternative routes.
AUBURN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy