Read full article on original website
Related
KCRA.com
2 hospitalized in head-on collision on Jackson Highway near Sloughhouse
SLOUGHHOUSE, Calif. — Sacramento Metro Fire said that crews responded to a two-car collision on Jackson Highway on Saturday that led to both drivers being hospitalized. The head-on collision occurred around 2:30 p.m. near Indio Drive in Sloughhouse, Sac Metro Fire said. Fire crews needed to remove the two...
Overnight fire destroys Colfax home
COLFAX, Calif. — Investigators with Cal Fire's Nevada Yuba Placer Unit are investigating what caused a house fire in Colfax. Cal Fire posted on Facebook Sunday morning saying that the fire was reported on Grandview Avenue in Colfax. Firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire coming from a home in...
mendofever.com
One Dead After Head-On Traffic Collision in Lower Lake
One person is dead after two vehicles collided head-on earlier this morning near Lower Lake and State Route 29 remains closed as officials investigate the crash and clear the roadway. Initially reported at 6:39 a.m., a Toyota Highlander and Dodge Ram reportedly collided near the intersection of State Route 29...
krcrtv.com
Butte County driver rescued from floodwaters by CAL FIRE
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — A Butte County driver is safe after being trapped along a flooded roadway thanks to the efforts of a CAL FIRE Rescue Team. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. last night, January 14th. According to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit post, the department's Swiftwater Rescue team was responded to a call of a van trapped in floodwaters along Lower Honcut Road. Luckily, using a rescue boat, the team was able to successfully rescue the driver.
FOX Reno
I-80 closed in the Sierra Saturday night due to hazardous driving conditions
I-80 remains closed in the Sierra due to hazardous travel conditions and there is no estimated time for reopening the roadway. Westbound is closed at the Nevada-California state line and eastbound is closed in Colfax. Heavy snow is expected to fall through Sunday morning. Update as of 5:55 p.m. on...
2 people critically injured after head-on crash on Jackson Highway
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two drivers were critically injured after a head-on vehicle collision, according to Sacramento Metro Fire. Crews responded to the accident on Jackson Highway near Indo Drive around 2:30 p.m., Saturday. Sacramento Metro Fire says both drivers were removed from the cars, treated on scene and...
krcrtv.com
Emergency crews work to repair power lines in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, CALIF. — Tehama County emergency crews are advising residents to avoid South Avenue and Columbia Avenue in Corning due to various power line hazards. CAL FIRE's Tehama-Glenn Unit, with the Tehama County Fire Department, are currently working to secure and repair power lines in the area. They advise residents to avoid the area and to drive cautiously amidst these stormy weather conditions. If possible, they encourage drivers to avoid travel as well.
79-year-old missing woman found dead in Nevada City
NEVADA CITY, Calif. — The search for a missing Nevada County woman came to tragic end Sunday afternoon. 79-year-old Phyllis Brodie was reported missing after she walked away from her home Friday morning. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said she had been found several times before in the area of Banner Mountain Trail and in Grass Valley.
actionnewsnow.com
Traffic blocked on Highway 99 near Cohasset Road in Chico Saturday
CHICO, Calif. 11:22 A.M. UPDATE - A pine tree uprooted and fell across Highway 99 southbound in Chico on Saturday. Both lanes were closed, but the southbound lane has since been reopened. No cars were hit, and no one was hurt by the downed tree. The tree has already been...
actionnewsnow.com
Gridley man in serious condition after Wednesday's collision with train
GRIDLEY, Calif. - A Gridley man is in serious condition Friday morning after a collision with a train in Gridley Wednesday night, according to Enloe Medical Center. Police said 49-year-old Francisco Granadino was taken to the hospital after Wednesday’s collision with a train near Spruce Street. Granadino was driving...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Auburn Rockslide Closes Highway 99
A dangerous rockslide on Highway 99 in Auburn on January 13 closed the roadway from Old Foresthill Road to Lincoln Way while the area was being secured. The roadway was shut down around 5:31 a.m. due to unstable rocks and dirt that could let go and present an additional danger to motorists. Fortunately, no injuries were reported due to the slide. Although crews with Caltrans are working to shore up the area of the fall, no information was released on when the road would reopen.
Deputies looking for missing Nevada County woman with dementia
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a woman who has been missing since Friday. Deputies say 79-year-old Phyllis Brodie walked away from her home around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The sheriff’s office says Brodie is believed to have dementia and has been...
krcrtv.com
Motorcyclist leads police on short pursuit, killed after running red light in Orland
ORLAND, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed in an accident Thursday night in Orland after police say he was riding at a high rate of speed before running a red light and crashing. An officer with the Orland Police Department (OPD) first saw the motorcyclist, identified as 20-year-old Chico...
krcrtv.com
Body found in Concow on Thursday confirmed to be missing Oroville man
OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 12, 5 PM: Officials with the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) confirmed the body retrieved from the ditch was confirmed to be missing Oroville man, 34-year-old Kyle Peterson. Deputies with the BCSO and highway patrol officers responded to a report of a vehicle into...
Fox40
Caltrans to hold ‘Dump Day’ for Yolo County
(KTXL) — On Friday, Caltrans District 3 has announced plans for its next “Dump Day” in Yolo County. Yolo County residents will be able to get rid of trash for free at the Woodland Maintenance Station on North East Street in Woodland on Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Man recovering after being stabbed in Old Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is recovering after an early Sunday morning stabbing in Old Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Police Department, the stabbing happened around 1:58 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of 2nd Street. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect...
actionnewsnow.com
Power back on for over 100 PG&E customers north of Bangor Sunday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 1:26 p.m. UPDATE - Power is back on for 112 PG&E customers in the area west of Rackerby and north of Bangor in Butte County on Sunday. According to the PG&E outage map, power went out at around 9:57 a.m. Power was restored at around 1:15 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Man wanted for breaking into an apartment and assaulting the tenant early Monday
CHICO, Calif. -Chico police are looking for a man who broke into an apartment early Monday morning and assaulted the person inside. Chico police got the call around 1 a.m. Monday. They said a man broke into a unit at Bidwell Park Apartments at 1197 East 8th Street in Chico.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE cleans up liquid leaking from barrels in Magalia
MAGALIA, Calif. - CAL FIRE responded to a call about suspicious barrels dropped off in a Magalia neighborhood, causing concern over what might be inside. Crews responded to Calvary Court Friday morning with hazmat tools after a neighbor says a man dumped barrels there a few weeks ago. The man...
Caltrans: Part of Highway 49 closed due to mudslides
AUBURN — Part of Highway 49 is closed due to early morning mudslides.The California Highway Patrol says the highway was closed at around 5 a.m. from Boreland Avenue in Auburn to Highway 193 Junction at North Fork American River Bridge for unstable rocks at the top of a slide.Caltrans is advising motorists to use alternative routes.
Comments / 3