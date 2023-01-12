Read full article on original website
Ohio fugitive in custody after leading police on multiple-county chase in Indiana
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Police arrested an Ohio man after a chase across multiple counties early Monday morning. Around 3:15 a.m., a Whitestown police officer tried to pull over a vehicle going south on Interstate 65, near the exit to County Road 550 South and Indianapolis Road. The officer claims the car was swerving and suspected the driver might be intoxicated.
WISH-TV
Jury deliberates an hour, convicts Indianapolis man of 2021 homicide in Lawrence
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A jury deliberated just an hour before convicting an Indianapolis man of murder and attempted murder, the Marion County prosecutor says. Jashawn Jones killed Stephen Banks, 25, and injured his girlfriend in April 2021. The Lawrence Police Department says the shooting happened just before midnight on...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Death investigation in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a man in downtown Indianapolis. According to IMPD, just before 12 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street on a report of a death investigation. Officers arrived and found a man...
Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis
AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury. Avon Police...
IMPD officers take part in new breathwork training
INDIANAPOLIS — A pair of IMPD officers is undergoing a new type of wellness training that will help improve how they respond to 911 calls. Jesse Coomer is a professional breath work coach and has been training police officers across the country on how to control their breathing. Coomer...
WTHR
Man sentenced to 55 years in 2020 murder on west side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man received a 55-year sentence for an October 2020 murder that happened on the west side. Brandon McCormick will also serve five years on probation. He was found guilty during a two-day trial in December. The murder happened on Oct. 22, 2020. Police responded to...
Avon shooting: 1 suspect wounded, another apprehended after chase
AVON, Ind. – A burglary suspect was wounded during an “exchange of gunfire” before leaving the scene; his alleged accomplice led police on a chase while trying to get away, investigators say. The Avon Police Department arrested 18-year-old Jermaine Cole and 19-year-old Davari Kimbrough on a preliminary charge of burglary resulting in serious bodily injury. […]
WTHR
IMPD investigating 2 early Sunday morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating two shooting incidents early Sunday. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Shoreland Lane in the Lakeview Terrace Apartments off 21st Street between Post and Mitthoeffer roads on a report of a person shot around 12:45 a.m. Officers arrived and located...
Family of Herman Whitfield III releases more bodycam footage of son’s death in IMPD custody
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Herman Whitfield III has released more bodycam footage of their son’s death while in police custody. Whitfield died after officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to his parents’ home on April 25, 2022. The 39-year-old man was in the midst of a mental health crisis, his parents […]
Driver dies in Tippecanoe County crash early Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A driver who's believed to have crashed during the early morning hours Saturday was found dead at around 10 a.m. near the crash scene in far eastern Tippecanoe County. Investigators say at around 10 a.m. someone called 911 to report a vehicle in the ravine on...
Fox 59
Hearing in Delphi murder case
Hearing in Delphi murder case
Docs: ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian shot at after caught by husband while having affair in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents detail an affair spurred to violence involving “Bob & Tom” comedian Ronald Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, and a Fountaintown woman. Previously, Sexton told FOX59 about how he was shot at while driving a rental vehicle in Indianapolis on Dec. 11 after stopping in the city to meet up with […]
WTHI
Police: 22 pounds of cocaine found in semi during Indiana traffic stop
A Texas man is being charged after Indiana State Police say a large amount of cocaine was found in his semi during a traffic stop. According to ISP, a trooper stopped a semi tractor-trailer for a motor carrier inspection on I-70 just west of Indianapolis around 4 p.m. on Thursday.
IU community responds to attack, 'hate-based violence'
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For some people on the Indiana University campus, there's a feeling of fear. "This is so scary. We are not safe even on the streets. We are not safe in the workplace. It's a very discomforting feeling," said Rupal Thanawala, the President of the Asian American Alliance.
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville woman charged in attack on two people
A Shelbyville woman was arrested for an attack on two people Wednesday. Few details have been released as Shelbyville Police continue with their investigation. According to a release from Shelbyville Police, Chelesea Nicholson, 29, of Shelbyville, was in the 200 block of West South Street. Nicholson came into contact with two individuals who were in front of their residence. Nicholson battered both subjects which required them to be transported to a hospital in Indianapolis.
Indy man found guilty of killing 2 people hours apart in January 2020
Damarion Moore was found guilty on Wednesday of killing 21-year-old Chrishaun Snelling and 24-year-old Shaugnje Scott after a three-day jury trial.
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on I-465 ramp in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Indiana — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed on an I-465 ramp in Lawrence on Sunday night. Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff said the pedestrian was walking from the ramp from 56th Street to I-465 South when they were hit at around 9 p.m. The...
Police: Anderson man shoots, kills father during altercation
ANDERSON, Ind. — A 31-year-old Anderson man is in custody for allegedly shooting and killing his father Friday night. Police received several reports of shots fired in the 500 block of West 2nd Street just before 7:30 p.m. Friday. They arrived to find 52-year-old Jerry Wade who had been shot multiple times.
IMPD: 2 officers injured when police cars hit by possible drunk driver on city's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Two IMPD officers were injured when their police cars were struck by a possible drunk driver on Indianapolis' west side Sunday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of West 38th Street and North High School Road while the officers were stopped in separate police cars.
Beech Grove man arrested after toddler with gun caught on camera, shown on live TV
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — An incident at a Beech Grove apartment complex that involved a toddler holding a handgun resulted in a man’s arrest for child neglect being broadcast on live television. Cameras following officers with the Beech Grove Police Department captured the arrest incident, which occurred Saturday. The live footage was filmed by and […]
WTHR
