A Pontiac mother was suffering a mental health crisis before she and her sons, ages 3 and 9, were found dead from hypothermia in a field on Sunday, according to Oakland County authorities. Monica Latrice Cannady, “believed someone was trying to kill her and everybody was in on it … including police,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said at a Monday news conference. “Family members attempted to get her help, but she refused and she fled with the children.” ...

PONTIAC, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO