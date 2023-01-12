ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Nashville in Focus: January 15, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- FOX 17's Maggie LaMere hosts a political roundtable discussion. She is joined by guests Steve Gill, longtime conservative radio and TV host; Bill Phillips, longtime GOP strategist and two-time deputy mayor to two Democratic Nashville mayors; Kenya McGruder, Democratic party activist; and Isaac Kimes, Nashville attorney and former Democratic advisor to the Tennessee Senate.
NASHVILLE, TN
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee

As they say, Nashville is the capital of Country music and one of the best places in the world for music lovers! However, it has a lot more than music. Nashville is home to brilliant companies, and one of the best companies to work at is Ingram Industries. It is a company that focuses on book distribution and print-on-demand book manufacturing.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee bill would take pulse of Tennesseans' thoughts on marijuana on 2024 ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants the 2024 November ballot to include questions on how Tennesseans feel about marijuana. Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-85) is the sponsor of HB0173. The bill directs the county election commissions to include three questions on the November 2024 ballot and then use the information to share with the General Assembly to use for future decision making.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Foster care report for Tennessee

After being revived from an overdose, Knoxville Fire Department officials said the man fled the scene, risking the lives of first responders in the parking lot. Your headlines from 1/13 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: First Alert Weather & Traffic, Students hurt during storms, Documents found in Biden's house.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

News at 6 on Saturday

WATE's Tennessee This Week at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2023. WATE News at 9 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2023. WATE News at 7 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2023. WATE News at 6 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2023. WATE News at 5 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2023. News at 11...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Police operation along Murfreesboro Pike

TN ranks #1 for children repeatedly moved to different …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth says Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the nation for how often foster kids have to move to a different home. Madison community asks for crime solutions after …. There’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Parents pushing for more educational opportunities in Metro Schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- A push from city leaders to find solutions at Metro Nashville Public Schools performing in the bottom five percent. Some schools have less than 67 percent of its students graduating and parents want that to change. Schools ranking in the bottom five percent for performance are...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday the 13th wasn’t unlucky for everyone! One Knoxville lottery player scored hundreds of thousands of dollars off the state’s newest drawing-style game, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual played Daily Tennessee Jackpot, a Tennessee-only game with drawings every day. Lottery...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment that left two train workers injured has been charged. Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment, news outlets reported on Wednesday. The train hit the truck, which was […]
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee deputies warn of lottery scam

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee authorities are warning residents not to fall for a lottery scam that’s making its rounds in Tennessee. The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says letters claiming a resident has won a “Publishers Clearing House, Free Lotto Association of North America lottery” are being delivered to residents.
WARREN COUNTY, TN

