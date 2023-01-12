ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramar, FL

CBS Miami

Husband accused of fatally stabbing wife in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI. — Police were investigating the death of a woman who was fatally stabbed allegedly by her husband during a domestic dispute Saturday at a home in northwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said.Paramedics were called to a home near NW 52nd Street and around 2 p.m. for a report of a man stabbing his wife, according to police.The woman, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene. Police arrested the man at the residence. Investigators did not say what led to the altercation between the couple. George Campbell has lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years and said he's never seen anything like this."It's the first time it's happened around here that we've had that kind of violence in this neighborhood," he said.Neighbors tell CBS 4 they were horrified to find out what happened just feet away from where they live."It's sad, that people can't resolve their differences without violence," Campbell said.
Click10.com

Man killed in shooting outside Miami-Dade supermarket

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a supermarket. A man was shot at the Giant Market Place in northeast Miami-Dade County at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday. Police found him outside the store located along northeast 150th Street and Sixth Avenue. The victim was taken...
Click10.com

3 injured, 1 killed in shooting at Homestead duplex

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Homestead. The shooting was reported at 3:48 p.m. in the 700 block of Southwest Sixth Street. According to authorities, Homestead police officers were flagged down by passersby who notified them about a...
WSVN-TV

Man hospitalized after being robbed, shot in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for a robbery and shooting in Pompano Beach that sent a man to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the the 1400 block of Northeast 10th Street, Saturday night.
WSVN-TV

Car slams into Davie apartment’s sliding glass window; no injuries

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver went on a damaging crash course at an apartment complex in Davie. Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a crash along the 9400 block of Live Oak Place, Sunday afternoon. According to investigators, a resident at the complex drove...
WSVN-TV

Police: Coral Springs mother left 2 boys home alone to go to bar

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother in Coral Springs has been accused of child neglect after, police said, she left her two young sons home alone for five hours. According to Coral Springs Police, Tykyera Dexter left the children, ages 5 and 8, by themselves inside their unit at The Barrington Club apartments, located along the 10700 block of West Sample Road, Saturday night.
Click10.com

Large fire displaces residents of Lauderhill apartment building

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A large fire broke out on Sunday afternoon in Lauderhill. Dozens of firefighters worked to extinguish the flames as smoke poured from the apartment building. It happened at a building on the 5300 block of Northwest 25th Street. A resident of the building told Local 10...
WSVN-TV

USPS truck overturns in SW Miami-Dade neighborhood; no injuries

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Postal Service truck overturned in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. Miami-Dade Police and USPS Police units responded to the scene of the accident in the area of Southwest 162nd Avenue and 80th Street, at around 4 p.m., Saturday. It remains unclear how the incident...
Click10.com

Video shows women stealing Colombian shapewear in Margate

MARGATE, Fla. – A family business specializing in women’s shapewear solutions including body shapers, control briefs, waist trainers, and girdles recently lost nearly $3,000 at the hands of two thieves. Augusto Ospina shared the surveillance video showing the duo, who in just 20 minutes on Thursday delivered a...
WSVN-TV

Authorities investigating child hit by car in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating an incident involving a young boy hit by a car at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Northwest 13th Street. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police. A scooter was seen in the street, but it remains unclear of...
Click10.com

Driver slams into teenage boy riding scooter in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A driver struck a 14-year-old boy who was riding a scooter on Friday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The crash was at about 4:30 p.m., at the intersection of Northwest 13 Street and Eighth Avenue, near Thurgood Marshall Elementary School. Fire Rescue personnel took...
WSVN-TV

Suspect accused of domestic battery taken into custody

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect accused of domestic battery who barricaded himself at a South Florida home has been taken into custody. The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Ayeed Fanus. Miramar Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a parking lot by an IHOP, located at 7990 Miramar...
