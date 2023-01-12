MIAMI. — Police were investigating the death of a woman who was fatally stabbed allegedly by her husband during a domestic dispute Saturday at a home in northwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said.Paramedics were called to a home near NW 52nd Street and around 2 p.m. for a report of a man stabbing his wife, according to police.The woman, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene. Police arrested the man at the residence. Investigators did not say what led to the altercation between the couple. George Campbell has lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years and said he's never seen anything like this."It's the first time it's happened around here that we've had that kind of violence in this neighborhood," he said.Neighbors tell CBS 4 they were horrified to find out what happened just feet away from where they live."It's sad, that people can't resolve their differences without violence," Campbell said.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO