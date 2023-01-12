Read full article on original website
Husband accused of fatally stabbing wife in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI. — Police were investigating the death of a woman who was fatally stabbed allegedly by her husband during a domestic dispute Saturday at a home in northwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said.Paramedics were called to a home near NW 52nd Street and around 2 p.m. for a report of a man stabbing his wife, according to police.The woman, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene. Police arrested the man at the residence. Investigators did not say what led to the altercation between the couple. George Campbell has lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years and said he's never seen anything like this."It's the first time it's happened around here that we've had that kind of violence in this neighborhood," he said.Neighbors tell CBS 4 they were horrified to find out what happened just feet away from where they live."It's sad, that people can't resolve their differences without violence," Campbell said.
Click10.com
Man killed in shooting outside Miami-Dade supermarket
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a supermarket. A man was shot at the Giant Market Place in northeast Miami-Dade County at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday. Police found him outside the store located along northeast 150th Street and Sixth Avenue. The victim was taken...
Click10.com
3 injured, 1 killed in shooting at Homestead duplex
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Homestead. The shooting was reported at 3:48 p.m. in the 700 block of Southwest Sixth Street. According to authorities, Homestead police officers were flagged down by passersby who notified them about a...
WSVN-TV
Man hospitalized after being robbed, shot in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for a robbery and shooting in Pompano Beach that sent a man to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the the 1400 block of Northeast 10th Street, Saturday night.
cw34.com
Robbery, sleeping sergeant, and airboat rescue: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories from this week in video. Martin County Sheriff's Office warns residents of reckless drivers from other areas. Deputies are warning residents of a recent danger in the community. On Friday, the Martin County Sheriff's Office released a video...
WSVN-TV
Car slams into Davie apartment’s sliding glass window; no injuries
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver went on a damaging crash course at an apartment complex in Davie. Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a crash along the 9400 block of Live Oak Place, Sunday afternoon. According to investigators, a resident at the complex drove...
WSVN-TV
Police: Coral Springs mother left 2 boys home alone to go to bar
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother in Coral Springs has been accused of child neglect after, police said, she left her two young sons home alone for five hours. According to Coral Springs Police, Tykyera Dexter left the children, ages 5 and 8, by themselves inside their unit at The Barrington Club apartments, located along the 10700 block of West Sample Road, Saturday night.
Florida woman arrested on child neglect charges after winning lottery
A Florida woman's good luck ran out shortly after she won the lottery this month.
Police investigating antisemitic flyers left at homes in Boca Raton
Boca Raton police are investigating an apparent act of antisemitism. Witnesses told WPTV a pickup truck tossed packets onto the driveways in some city neighborhoods.
Click10.com
Large fire displaces residents of Lauderhill apartment building
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A large fire broke out on Sunday afternoon in Lauderhill. Dozens of firefighters worked to extinguish the flames as smoke poured from the apartment building. It happened at a building on the 5300 block of Northwest 25th Street. A resident of the building told Local 10...
WSVN-TV
Man arrested after burglars try to break into South Miami home using boulders, steal Mercedes; at least 4 at large
SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a young man days after several people were caught on camera attempting to break into a South Miami home using boulders. Surveillance video captured two subjects trying to enter a house through the garage in the area of Southwest 87th Street and 58th Avenue, early Saturday morning.
Road Rage Shooter Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Opening Fire on Sawgrass Expressway
A man arrested after firing his gun after a road rage incident was sentenced on Friday. Brandon Beever, 29, of Fort Lauderdale, received three years in prison for opening fire at another driver during a road rage incident on the Sawgrass Expressway. According to victim Bill Fyfe, 63, of Coconut...
WSVN-TV
‘Troublesome’: Video shows 2 stealing pickup truck from elderly Pompano Beach man’s driveway
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of crooks pulled off a sneaky steal when they stole a pickup truck from an elderly Pompano Beach resident’s driveway. Surveillance video captured the duo outside Marc Berman’s home in the Santa Barbara Shores neighborhood, early Monday morning. The theft made...
WSVN-TV
USPS truck overturns in SW Miami-Dade neighborhood; no injuries
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Postal Service truck overturned in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. Miami-Dade Police and USPS Police units responded to the scene of the accident in the area of Southwest 162nd Avenue and 80th Street, at around 4 p.m., Saturday. It remains unclear how the incident...
Click10.com
Video shows women stealing Colombian shapewear in Margate
MARGATE, Fla. – A family business specializing in women’s shapewear solutions including body shapers, control briefs, waist trainers, and girdles recently lost nearly $3,000 at the hands of two thieves. Augusto Ospina shared the surveillance video showing the duo, who in just 20 minutes on Thursday delivered a...
WSVN-TV
Barber featured in ’90 Day Fiancé,’ accused of killing boss, arrested after Davie bar fight
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Michael Baltimore, a barber featured on the reality series “90 Day Fiancé,” has been arrested in South Florida in connection to the fatal shooting of his boss in Pennsylvania, ending his run from the law. 7News cameras captured authorities with multiple agencies...
WSVN-TV
Authorities investigating child hit by car in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating an incident involving a young boy hit by a car at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Northwest 13th Street. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police. A scooter was seen in the street, but it remains unclear of...
Click10.com
Driver slams into teenage boy riding scooter in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A driver struck a 14-year-old boy who was riding a scooter on Friday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The crash was at about 4:30 p.m., at the intersection of Northwest 13 Street and Eighth Avenue, near Thurgood Marshall Elementary School. Fire Rescue personnel took...
WSVN-TV
Suspect accused of domestic battery taken into custody
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect accused of domestic battery who barricaded himself at a South Florida home has been taken into custody. The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Ayeed Fanus. Miramar Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a parking lot by an IHOP, located at 7990 Miramar...
cw34.com
Man becomes intimate with woman before stealing and killing her dog in Boca: Police
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from South Florida is accused of stealing a woman's partially blind dog for his mother, then running it over and killing it in Boca Raton. According to the arrest report, 25-year-old Jeremy Correia put the wheels in motion for the dog theft shortly before being intimate with the victim.
