svinews.com
Governor Gordon Orders Flags Be Flown at Half-Staff Statewide on Sunday, January 15 in Honor of Wyoming EMT
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide on Sunday, January 15 in honor and memory of Tyeler Harris, an Emergency Medical Technician from Saratoga. On December 21, Harris was responding to an accident on Interstate 80 during a winter storm when he was fatally struck by a semi-truck. Services for Harris will be held Sunday in Riverton.
cowboystatedaily.com
Private Wind Farms Want State To Keep Assessment Authority; Wyo Counties Say That Blows
A bill that would keep property tax assessments with the state – instead of counties – passed unanimously out of the Wyoming Legislature's House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Friday. But House Bill 3 didn't move...
WHP announces unprecedented incentives for new state trooper applicants
The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) is excited to offer an exceptional opportunity to become a Wyoming State Trooper.
cowboystatedaily.com
Daddy Day Care From The Floor Of The Wyoming Senate
For at least one of Wyoming's 93 state lawmakers, Friday was take-your-child-to-work day. Babysitting duties fell to State Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, at a most unfortunate time as he was at the Capitol for the fourth day of the Wyoming Legislature's 2023 session.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Say No To $40 Million Expense To Build Bike Routes And Paths In State
A bill that sought $40 million from the state's General Fund for a grant program to build safe pedestrian and bicycle routes, as well as more soft-surface trails throughout Wyoming, was narrowly defeated Thursday despite arguments from proponents that the projects would improve safety and could help quickly pay for themselves by increasing tourism.
cowboystatedaily.com
New Effort Introduced To Strip Chuck Gray Of Election Oversight
An effort to strip Secretary of State Chuck Gray and his office of their authority to oversee Wyoming elections is on the clock. State Rep. Ken Chestek, D-Laramie, has crafted legislation that would put the State Canvassing Board in charge of...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Details, fears emerge during Northwest Colorado forum concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming
As officials representing federal and Wyoming state agencies answer questions and collect public comments for a proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming, a forum this week in Craig revealed fears over aridification, human traffic, effects on wildlife and more. An overview of the proposed West Fork Battle Creek Reservoir project details...
cowboystatedaily.com
I-80 Off-Road Vehicle Pass-Thru Could Boost Tourism In Southwest Wyoming, Supporters Say
Allowing off-road vehicles (ORV) to pass under Interstate 80 near Evanston could grow southwest Wyoming's tourism exponentially, say proponents of a bill that would greenlight the passage. The passage would connect a network of routes all across that portion of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Multiple Deaths, Skyrocketing Costs, Overflows: The History Of Wyoming’s Original Boysen Dam
Asmus Boysen was a dreamer. Born in Skanderup, Denmark, around 1868, he made his way to America as a youngster and settled in Illinois. When he was 21, he married and moved to Iowa, where he became a millionaire investor in real estate and banking.
newslj.com
Effort to take duties from secretary of state revived
CASPER —A bill to restrict some of the secretary of state's powers is being proposed again after an initial effort to push such legislation following the primary elections floundered. Laramie Democrat and University of Wyoming law professor Rep. Kenneth Chestek, a freshman lawmaker, is sponsoring a bill that...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Establish $40 Million Trust For Wyoming Suicide Call Centers
Heartfelt stories and emotional pleas highlighted a Thursday afternoon meeting of the Wyoming Legislature's House Revenue Committee. Lawmakers were discussing House Bill 65, which would fund suicide helpline services based in Wyoming through the establishment of a permanent trust. The...
cowboystatedaily.com
No More Spanking In Wyoming Schools? Legislation Moves Forward To Crack Down On It
A law change that would remove legal protections from public school staffers who spank or swat students cleared a Wyoming legislative committee Friday on a unanimous vote. If it passes the Legislature, Senate File 47 would remove legal immunity from teachers,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Make Drone ‘Trespassing’ In Wyoming A Crime, But Some Say It’s Too Lenient
There was no resolution Friday for a bill that would make trespassing by drone a criminal offense in Wyoming, as the legislature's Senate Judiciary Committee paused its debate until Monday. Senate File 34 is intended to make flying drones over...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Fire Rescue veteran Byron Mathews named state fire marshal
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has recently announced the appointment of Byron Mathews as state fire marshal and director of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety. Mathews has been employed by Cheyenne Fire Rescue since 1999 and currently serves as fire marshal division chief. He has...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislators Worried About Californication Of Wyoming, Introduce Bill Protecting Rodeos
State Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, is championing legislation that would prevent towns and counties from banning activities like rodeos and other events that use working animals. "The intent of the legislation is to protect legal, law-abiding animal enterprise from the radical...
Wyoming Residents Now Need to Have a REAL ID Compliant Driver's License by May 7, 2025 - In Order to Board Planes Then
Wyoming's DMV does not have a special section describing the REAL ID rule, as almost all other states do. It also has not updated the latest deadline from the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS).
cowboystatedaily.com
Couple’s Library Tour Of Wyoming Continues; Impressed With Story, Moorcroft, Newcastle
And the Clearmont library, while "inconspicuous," is worth seeking out. That's the most recent report from new Wyoming residents Vern and Shireen Liebl, who have made it their mission to visit every library in their new home state.
Arizona Person Dies in Crash West of Casper
An Arizona resident died in a two-vehicle collision west of Casper on Wednesday, according to the crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Friday. The accident occurred at 5:37 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20/26/87 at mile post 42, which is between Natrona and Waltman. The unidentified Arizona resident was...
Washington Examiner
Anticipated bill asks Colorado voters to forfeit TABOR refunds for education
(The Center Square) – A bill being drafted by Colorado Democrats would ask voters whether the state's excess tax revenue should be put in the state education fund for teacher compensation. Colorado's Taxpayer's Bill of Rights requires excess tax revenue be refunded to taxpayers. It also requires voter approval...
