newsdakota.com
UJ selects Jungels as Nursing Excellence Award Winner
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/JRMC) – The nursing faculty at the University of Jamestown (UJ) selected Trisha Jungels as the inaugural recipient of the UJ Nursing Excellence award. Jungels is the Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Clinical Services at Jamestown Regional Medical Center. She received the award on Thursday,...
valleynewslive.com
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Diocese of Fargo has removed a pastor from the ministry, after receiving allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults. Officials say that Father Neil Pfeiffer is removed from ministry as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in Jamestown, St. Margaret Mary in Buchanan, and St. Matthias in Windsor, pending the outcome of the investigation.
newsdakota.com
St. Catherine School Bee Winners Announced
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2023 St. Catherine School Spelling Bee Winners have been named. St. Catherine School teacher and student advisor Dawn Ihry said Luke Sorby, son of Justin and Sara Sorby, and Gray. Kasowski, son of Josh and Alison Kasowski, were co-champions as they spelled the...
newsdakota.com
JRMC recognizes employees at Golden Gala
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/JRMC) – A legend is not built in a day. It takes years of consistent commitment to perform with selfless purpose. A legend commits every day—without concern for recognition—to being irreplaceable. Jamestown Regional Medical Center recognized its legendary employees at The Golden Gala recognition event...
newsdakota.com
Bismarck Man Injured In Crash West of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NDHP) – A Bismarck man was injured in a rollover after he lost control of his vehicle in the westbound lane of Interstate 94 near mile marker 275 on Thursday, January 12th. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the driver, 65-year-old Joel Gustafson was traveling in...
newsdakota.com
Blue Jay Recap: Basketball Sweeps, Gymnastics 3rd
JAMESTOWN/BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown High School basketball, wrestling, and gymnastics were all in action this past weekend. Here are your results:. The Blue Jay girls won its fourth consecutive game on Saturday afternoon in a blowout over Watford City. Ella Falk paced Jamestown with 20 points and seven assists. Bre Oettle and Teagan Bosche each ended the game in double figures as Oettle had 14 points and Bosche added 12. Jamestown shot 57% from the floor as a team and scored 50 points in the paint. The Jays (6-3, 5-3) host Bismarck St. Mary's on Tuesday night at 7:00 PM. Full coverage can be heard on Jamestown 107.1/1400, online at newsdakota.com, or on YouTube under our channel Jamestown 107.1 Sports.
newsdakota.com
Stutsman County Cattle Hauler Crash
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – At 2 pm on Thursday afternoon, the North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to an accident involving a semi near Jamestown. The State Patrol says a Peterbilt semi and trailer hauling cattle driven by 25-year-old Dannie Swartzentruber of Browerville, Minnesota was traveling southbound on the Highway 52 overpass of Interstate 94. Swartzentruber was turning left to head east on the Interstate 94 ramp. He was traveling too fast while trying to turn, and the cattle shifted in the trailer. This caused the semi and trailer to tip on the passenger side. The semi and trailer came to rest on the eastbound ramp on its passenger side.
Times-Online
Valley City Chamber Ambassadors visit The Reserve at Woodland for Business After Hours and Ribbon Cutting Event
Next stop, Chamber Ambassadors were welcomed in for delicious hors d'oeuvres, door prizes and a special sneak peak at the Business After Hours event and ribbon cutting for newly remodeled The Reserve at Woodland. Three of the four owners, Kayla Cash, Jade Nielson and Jon Rustvang greeted guests to...
14 head of cattle killed in truck rollover at Jamestown
A semi with a cattle trailer overturned at the Interstate 94 and Highway 52 bypass at Jamestown Thursday, killing 14 head of cattle.
newsdakota.com
Catholic Diocese Investigating Inappropriate Conduct Allegations Involving Jamestown Priest
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A statement released Saturday evening by Bishop John Folda, said the Catholic Diocese of Fargo is investigating allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults involving Father Neil Pfeifer. According to the statement, Father Pfeifer has been removed as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in...
newsdakota.com
No. 14 Jimmies Take Down Third-Ranked Midland
FREMONT, Neb. (jimmiepride.com)– The 14th-ranked Jimmie women's hockey team earned their biggest win of their inaugural season Sunday afternoon, defeating No. 3 Midland University 3-2 at Sidner Arena. HOW IT HAPPENED. The Warriors led 1-0 after one thanks to a goal by Brynn Tosh at 6:08 of the...
