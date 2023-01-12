ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, ND

newsdakota.com

UJ selects Jungels as Nursing Excellence Award Winner

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/JRMC) – The nursing faculty at the University of Jamestown (UJ) selected Trisha Jungels as the inaugural recipient of the UJ Nursing Excellence award. Jungels is the Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Clinical Services at Jamestown Regional Medical Center. She received the award on Thursday,...
JAMESTOWN, ND
valleynewslive.com

Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Diocese of Fargo has removed a pastor from the ministry, after receiving allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults. Officials say that Father Neil Pfeiffer is removed from ministry as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in Jamestown, St. Margaret Mary in Buchanan, and St. Matthias in Windsor, pending the outcome of the investigation.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

St. Catherine School Bee Winners Announced

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2023 St. Catherine School Spelling Bee Winners have been named. St. Catherine School teacher and student advisor Dawn Ihry said Luke Sorby, son of Justin and Sara Sorby, and Gray. Kasowski, son of Josh and Alison Kasowski, were co-champions as they spelled the...
BARNES COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

JRMC recognizes employees at Golden Gala

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/JRMC) – A legend is not built in a day. It takes years of consistent commitment to perform with selfless purpose. A legend commits every day—without concern for recognition—to being irreplaceable. Jamestown Regional Medical Center recognized its legendary employees at The Golden Gala recognition event...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Bismarck Man Injured In Crash West of Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NDHP) – A Bismarck man was injured in a rollover after he lost control of his vehicle in the westbound lane of Interstate 94 near mile marker 275 on Thursday, January 12th. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the driver, 65-year-old Joel Gustafson was traveling in...
BISMARCK, ND
newsdakota.com

Blue Jay Recap: Basketball Sweeps, Gymnastics 3rd

JAMESTOWN/BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown High School basketball, wrestling, and gymnastics were all in action this past weekend. Here are your results:. The Blue Jay girls won its fourth consecutive game on Saturday afternoon in a blowout over Watford City. Ella Falk paced Jamestown with 20 points and seven assists. Bre Oettle and Teagan Bosche each ended the game in double figures as Oettle had 14 points and Bosche added 12. Jamestown shot 57% from the floor as a team and scored 50 points in the paint. The Jays (6-3, 5-3) host Bismarck St. Mary’s on Tuesday night at 7:00 PM. Full coverage can be heard on Jamestown 107.1/1400, online at newsdakota.com, or on YouTube under our channel Jamestown 107.1 Sports.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Stutsman County Cattle Hauler Crash

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – At 2 pm on Thursday afternoon, the North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to an accident involving a semi near Jamestown. The State Patrol says a Peterbilt semi and trailer hauling cattle driven by 25-year-old Dannie Swartzentruber of Browerville, Minnesota was traveling southbound on the Highway 52 overpass of Interstate 94. Swartzentruber was turning left to head east on the Interstate 94 ramp. He was traveling too fast while trying to turn, and the cattle shifted in the trailer. This caused the semi and trailer to tip on the passenger side. The semi and trailer came to rest on the eastbound ramp on its passenger side.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

No. 14 Jimmies Take Down Third-Ranked Midland

FREMONT, Neb. (jimmiepride.com)– The 14th-ranked Jimmie women’s hockey team earned their biggest win of their inaugural season Sunday afternoon, defeating No. 3 Midland University 3-2 at Sidner Arena. HOW IT HAPPENED. The Warriors led 1-0 after one thanks to a goal by Brynn Tosh at 6:08 of the...
JAMESTOWN, ND

