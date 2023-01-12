Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Man was arrested after chasing a woman to get her to talk to him
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Thursday after Bedford Police officers were summoned to Industrial Park Apartments at 3:46 p.m. following a report of a battery. When police arrived, they spoke to a female who told police that she had left an apartment and saw 22-year-old James Banks sitting in the hallway near where she resides.
Beech Grove man arrested after toddler with gun caught on camera, shown on live TV
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — An incident at a Beech Grove apartment complex that involved a toddler holding a handgun resulted in a man’s arrest for child neglect being broadcast on live television. Cameras following officers with the Beech Grove Police Department captured the arrest incident, which occurred Saturday. The live footage was filmed by and […]
wfyi.org
Bloomington woman charged with stabbing 18-year-old says attack racially motivated
A Bloomington woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old woman in the head multiple times Wednesday afternoon. Billie Davis, 56, was initially charged with battery, but those charges were raised to attempted murder after investigators reviewed the victim’s wounds at the hospital and watched camera footage, according to a Bloomington police news release.
wbiw.com
State police find, arrest man wanted in two counties
MITCHELL – An Indiana State Police trooper arrested two people on drug charges after they received information that 30-year-old Justin Lacey was at a residence at 2349 VFW Road. Lacey was wanted on four outstanding warrants in both Lawrence and Orange County. Lacey was wanted for auto theft, fraud,...
WTHR
IMPD investigating 2 early Sunday morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating two shooting incidents early Sunday. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Shoreland Lane in the Lakeview Terrace Apartments off 21st Street between Post and Mitthoeffer roads on a report of a person shot around 12:45 a.m. Officers arrived and located...
Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis
AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury. Avon Police...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton addresses Jan. 11 stabbing incident
BLOOMINGTON – Mayor John Hamilton has issued the following statement regarding the abhorrent stabbing of an Asian student attending Indiana University on January 11:. Following the brutal attack of a member of our community, I want to state categorically that here in the city of Bloomington we deplore any form of racism and discrimination, especially hate based violence. This behavior is not acceptable and will be dealt with accordingly.
1 hurt in overnight Broad Ripple shooting
Police are investigating after 1 person was shot in Broad Ripple.
Wanted man arrested on drug dealing charge in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — The Washington Police Department says two suspects were taken into custody during a drug investigation. On Friday, officers were dispatched to a trailer park after someone complained of suspected drug activity. According to WPD, officers talked with a resident who initially gave a fake name but was later identified as 27-year-old […]
Man who shot alleged attempted carjacker tells story
INDIANAPOLIS — A bystander who stepped in to save children during an attempted carjacking is speaking out. It went down at a gas station on Indianapolis' south side. Police say a man attempted to steal a woman's car with her kids inside, but before he got away, another customer with a gun intervened.
2 killed in east side motel shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning left two people dead. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the Budget 8 Inn at 6850 E 21st Street just before 5:30 a.m. where two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Police originally listed one person in critical […]
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville woman charged in attack on two people
A Shelbyville woman was arrested for an attack on two people Wednesday. Few details have been released as Shelbyville Police continue with their investigation. According to a release from Shelbyville Police, Chelesea Nicholson, 29, of Shelbyville, was in the 200 block of West South Street. Nicholson came into contact with two individuals who were in front of their residence. Nicholson battered both subjects which required them to be transported to a hospital in Indianapolis.
IMPD investigating shootings early Saturday leaving 2 dead, 3 injured
IMPD is investigating a fatal shooting at an eastside motel and two other shootings in Indy early Saturday.
witzamfm.com
Jasper Man interfered with reporting a crime and other charges, According to Police
Jasper- It was an early morning arrest for the Jasper Police Department. JPD officials report two individuals, a man and woman, went to the ER for injuries sustained in what they believe to have been an unrelated altercation between the two. Upon police investigation, officers arrested 36-year-old Dustin Kearby on...
WTHI
Clay City Police Department needs your help identifying suspects in an attempted theft
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay City Police Department needs your help identifying suspects in an attempted theft. The department posted these images on its Facebook last week. Officers say three individuals attempted to steal the First Farmers ATM. The masked suspects arrived in the truck. The department is...
Fox 59
2 shot at Avon apartment complex
IMPD investigating after 2 dead in shooting at Budget …. Police are investigating after an early morning shooting at a troubled Indianapolis motel. Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominee: …. Franklin senior Dylan Beverly throws down a powerful, one-handed dunk over his defender in the Grizzly Cubs'...
shelbycountypost.com
Indy man identified as fatality in apparent road rage incident on I-65 at County Line Road
An Indianapolis man was identified in fatal road rage incident at I-65 and County Line Road in Johnson County. Indiana State Police detectives are searching for a silver or gray sedan style car with dark tinted windows. The Indiana State Police is still seeking more information from witnesses who may have been in the area of I-65 and County Line Road, or were traveling on I-65 southbound near County Line Road Wednesday, January 11, 2022 between 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 16, 2023
12:45 a.m. Christopher Fleetwood, 37, Bedford, invasion of privacy. 12:01 p.m. Amanda Pelfree, 34, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 12:39 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 16th Street. 12:45 a.m. Protective order violation in the 2000 block of Industrial Park Drive. A male was...
WTHI
Woman accused of stealing money from the son she had with fallen Terre Haute police officer receives maximum sentence
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have continuing coverage on a court case in Sullivan County. In November, Josie Baker entered a guilty plea to theft. On Friday, Baker was sentenced to the maximum amount. Five years in prison. Baker entered a guilty plea after investigators say she stole money...
