Mount Pleasant, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Central Michigan Life

CMU men's basketball snaps losing streak, beats Buffalo in overtime

The crowd roared to its feet as CMU junior guard Jesse Zarzuela, known for his ability to create quick offense, hit a floater along the baseline and pushed his team’s lead to seven, with time rapidly waning. Thanks to his ability to remain calm in high-leverage situations, Zarzuela confidently...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan Life

Gymnastics finishes second in New Hampshire Tri-Meet

In its season opener, Central Michigan University gymnastics traveled to New Hampshire to compete in a tri-meet with the University of New Hampshire and Temple University as it fell short of a first-place victory on Sunday. The Chippewas were in the lead coming into the fourth rotation with a score...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
13abc.com

Tecumseh’s Ice Sculpture Festival

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Downtown Tecumseh is hosting a free Ice Sculpture Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 22, from noon to 4 p.m. According to the Tecumseh press release, participants can spend the day seeing over 40 ice sculptures, shopping downtown and getting food at the local restaurants.
TECUMSEH, MI
13abc.com

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve hosts a wild lights event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - W.W. Knight Nature Preserve is hosting a free wild lights walk through the woods Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The public can check out decorated animal stations as they walk through the illuminated woods. There will also be hot chocolate and a family photo...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Fire destroys Temperance, Michigan home

TEMPERANCE, Mich. — A Temperance, Michigan family was forced to find a new place to stay on Saturday evening after their home suffered heavy damage in a fire. Fortunately no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The fire started around 4:45...
TEMPERANCE, MI
Tracy Stengel

A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's Pastor

A year ago, the congregation of St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church in Brooklyn, Michigan was in mourning. Their pastor, The Very Rev. David Hudgins, 53, passed away in an automobile accident. Without warning the vibrant, gregarious, and humble head of their church was gone. It was a shock. Father Dave was their beacon who, by example, led his flock closer to Jesus.
BROOKLYN, MI
Central Michigan Life

International students creating international experiences

The museum department at Central Michigan University, located in Rowe Hall on north campus, is not a highly trafficked area. Inside, however, department director Jay Martin is leading the construction of a new program series. The program series is designed to employ international students, who can then create educational programs...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan Life

CMU Park Library opens family study room

As of Jan. 9, Central Michigan’s Park Library opened a family study room on the first floor. It is available for students and faculty, along with their children to use. The room is a self-contained space that provides the necessary materials for a student or staff member to get work done as well as materials for a child to be entertained. For the parent or guardian, the room contains a standing desk that is adjustable to other heights, a computer, an adult-sized table and chairs, a private nursing room, etc. For the children, there are child-sized tables and chairs as well as books and toys for younger children to engage with.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
13abc.com

Eight weeks later, still no sign of missing Bryan man

EDGERTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Eight agonizing weeks after Noah Johnson was last seen, his family members continue to be desperate for answers. They’re offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to him. “So, we just wake up all the time thinking about it. It’s always on our minds,”...
BRYAN, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo residents displeased with lot cleanup

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Oak Street have worked for months to clean up a torn-down lot in their neighborhood. The building burned down in September, and after a long wait, the lot was cleaned in January. However, neighboring residents are not happy with the work. “They could’ve done...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

ProMedica laying off over 250 skilled nursing employees

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica is laying off over 250 employees as the Toledo-based healthcare system divests from skilled nursing facilities. In a letter dated Jan. 9, ProMedica Chief Government Relations Officer Gary Cates said 262 employees will lose their jobs. 255 of those are remote employees working for nursing homes around the country and seven work at the ProMedica Summit Center on North Summit Street in downtown Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

One dead after crash near Bellevue

HURON COUNTY — The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 4:57 p.m. Saturday near Bellevue. The crash occurred on state Route 547 at Section Line 30 in Lyme Township in Huron County. Lacey Gerich, age 28, of Norwalk,...
BELLEVUE, OH
The Saginaw News

Homelessness count starting soon in mid-Michigan

BAY CITY, MI — A local group wants to know if you are experiencing homelessness this year. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Mid Michigan CAA, is planning on completing a federally mandated-annual survey of homelessness called a point-in-time, or PIT, count. The Department of...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI

