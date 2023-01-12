As of Jan. 9, Central Michigan’s Park Library opened a family study room on the first floor. It is available for students and faculty, along with their children to use. The room is a self-contained space that provides the necessary materials for a student or staff member to get work done as well as materials for a child to be entertained. For the parent or guardian, the room contains a standing desk that is adjustable to other heights, a computer, an adult-sized table and chairs, a private nursing room, etc. For the children, there are child-sized tables and chairs as well as books and toys for younger children to engage with.

