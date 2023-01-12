Read full article on original website
Central Michigan Life
CMU men's basketball snaps losing streak, beats Buffalo in overtime
The crowd roared to its feet as CMU junior guard Jesse Zarzuela, known for his ability to create quick offense, hit a floater along the baseline and pushed his team’s lead to seven, with time rapidly waning. Thanks to his ability to remain calm in high-leverage situations, Zarzuela confidently...
Central Michigan Life
Gymnastics finishes second in New Hampshire Tri-Meet
In its season opener, Central Michigan University gymnastics traveled to New Hampshire to compete in a tri-meet with the University of New Hampshire and Temple University as it fell short of a first-place victory on Sunday. The Chippewas were in the lead coming into the fourth rotation with a score...
Central Michigan Life
CMU to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with week of events
9:30 a.m. - Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. CommUNITY Peace Brunch in Finch Fieldhouse. Doors open at 9 a.m. 12 p.m. - Day of Service with the Mary Ellen Brandell Volunteer Center in the Bovee UC Rotunda. 3 p.m. - CommUNITY Peace March and Vigil will begin in the Bovee...
13abc.com
Tecumseh’s Ice Sculpture Festival
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Downtown Tecumseh is hosting a free Ice Sculpture Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 22, from noon to 4 p.m. According to the Tecumseh press release, participants can spend the day seeing over 40 ice sculptures, shopping downtown and getting food at the local restaurants.
13abc.com
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve hosts a wild lights event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - W.W. Knight Nature Preserve is hosting a free wild lights walk through the woods Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The public can check out decorated animal stations as they walk through the illuminated woods. There will also be hot chocolate and a family photo...
WTOL-TV
New Toledo Police Academy class graduates
The 69th TPD academy class graduates Friday. The class of 33 is set to join Toledo's force.
Fire destroys Temperance, Michigan home
TEMPERANCE, Mich. — A Temperance, Michigan family was forced to find a new place to stay on Saturday evening after their home suffered heavy damage in a fire. Fortunately no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The fire started around 4:45...
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's Pastor
A year ago, the congregation of St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church in Brooklyn, Michigan was in mourning. Their pastor, The Very Rev. David Hudgins, 53, passed away in an automobile accident. Without warning the vibrant, gregarious, and humble head of their church was gone. It was a shock. Father Dave was their beacon who, by example, led his flock closer to Jesus.
Central Michigan Life
International students creating international experiences
The museum department at Central Michigan University, located in Rowe Hall on north campus, is not a highly trafficked area. Inside, however, department director Jay Martin is leading the construction of a new program series. The program series is designed to employ international students, who can then create educational programs...
Central Michigan Life
CMU Park Library opens family study room
As of Jan. 9, Central Michigan’s Park Library opened a family study room on the first floor. It is available for students and faculty, along with their children to use. The room is a self-contained space that provides the necessary materials for a student or staff member to get work done as well as materials for a child to be entertained. For the parent or guardian, the room contains a standing desk that is adjustable to other heights, a computer, an adult-sized table and chairs, a private nursing room, etc. For the children, there are child-sized tables and chairs as well as books and toys for younger children to engage with.
13abc.com
Eight weeks later, still no sign of missing Bryan man
EDGERTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Eight agonizing weeks after Noah Johnson was last seen, his family members continue to be desperate for answers. They’re offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to him. “So, we just wake up all the time thinking about it. It’s always on our minds,”...
Talks continue on future plans for Swayne Field shopping center
TOLEDO, Ohio — A large group of community stakeholders gathered on Saturday in the hope of defining a vision for the future of the Swayne Field shopping center near the Auburndale and Englewood neighborhoods in Toledo. The shopping center has been at the northwest corner of Monroe St. and...
Police, multiple emergency crews respond to Ottawa Hills High School Friday morning
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue and Toledo police are responding to Ottawa Hills High School regarding an incident that began on a call for a person shot at approximately 8 a.m. Friday. Police are advising people to avoid the area. Crews have blocked off the area...
bgindependentmedia.org
Show time: Former opera house/theater named BG Historic Building of the Month
The site of a former opera house and theater in downtown Bowling Green has been named the city’s Historic Building of the Month for January by the city’s Historic Preservation Commission. Many may not be aware that there was an opera house, first named the Hankey-Taber Opera House...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo residents displeased with lot cleanup
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Oak Street have worked for months to clean up a torn-down lot in their neighborhood. The building burned down in September, and after a long wait, the lot was cleaned in January. However, neighboring residents are not happy with the work. “They could’ve done...
ProMedica laying off over 250 skilled nursing employees
TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica is laying off over 250 employees as the Toledo-based healthcare system divests from skilled nursing facilities. In a letter dated Jan. 9, ProMedica Chief Government Relations Officer Gary Cates said 262 employees will lose their jobs. 255 of those are remote employees working for nursing homes around the country and seven work at the ProMedica Summit Center on North Summit Street in downtown Toledo.
WTOL-TV
Hoax 911 call at Ottawa Hills High School highlights swatting danger
Early Friday a 911 caller told dispatchers he was headed to the school with a gun and bombs. It was a hoax.
2 to 8 years in prison not enough for man charged with killing BGSU student, student's mother says
FREMONT, Ohio — A man indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence in the September death of a Bowling Green State University student was arraigned in a Sandusky County court Thursday morning. James Baker Jr was indicted in December, three months after a four-vehicle...
Lima News
One dead after crash near Bellevue
HURON COUNTY — The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 4:57 p.m. Saturday near Bellevue. The crash occurred on state Route 547 at Section Line 30 in Lyme Township in Huron County. Lacey Gerich, age 28, of Norwalk,...
Homelessness count starting soon in mid-Michigan
BAY CITY, MI — A local group wants to know if you are experiencing homelessness this year. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Mid Michigan CAA, is planning on completing a federally mandated-annual survey of homelessness called a point-in-time, or PIT, count. The Department of...
