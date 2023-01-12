ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
22-year-old man shot in Fulton County, investigation underway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Fulton County on Friday evening. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to 3030 Continental Colony Parkway in Fulton County after receiving a person shot call. Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old...
Police looking for car involved in deadly hit-and-run on I-75/85 South

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash overnight. The Atlanta Police Department says a middle-aged Hispanic male was walking on the I-75/85 southbound expressway at Courtland Street early Monday morning when he was fatally struck by a vehicle. The vehicle left the scene.
14-year-old, adult arrested after pistol-whipping, robbing victim, Clayton County police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A 14-year-old and a 21-year-old were arrested after pistol-whipping and robbing someone on January 7, according to Clayton County Police. Just after 3 p.m., Clayton County Police officers responded to the 6700 block of Tara Blvd in Jonesboro in reference to an armed robbery. Police say that 21-year-old Chase Phillips and the 14-year-old were smoking marijuana with the victim when they pistol-whipped him in the back of his head and stole his cell phone.
SE Atlanta officers receive take-home vehicles

ATLANTA - Some police officers in Southeast Atlanta will now be more visible. The Atlanta Police Department presented officers with take-home cars off of Metropolitan Parkway in Atlanta in APD Zone 3. Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said he wanted citizens to see a police presence in their neighborhood. He said...
WANTED | Police search for 19-year-old shooting suspect

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett are searching for a 19-year-old who they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting inside a home in Lilburn. Gwinnett Police Department provided a photo of the suspect. The department said Miguel Rodriguez is known to drive a Jeep Wrangler with Georgia tag XEG482. Police in Gwinnett said Rodriguez has active warrants for felony murder and aggravated assault.
DeKalb County police offer free gun locks after rise in stolen guns

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is offering free gun locks at four precincts. The number of guns stolen from cars rose to 880 in 2022, a 10 percent increase from 2021. DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos warned that a car is not a safe place to store guns in a video posted to Twitter.
Gunfire shatters car window, injuring man selling sneakers in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man selling sneakers was injured when glass flew into his face after bullets shattered his car window. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded at around 11:43 p.m. to a report of an aggravated assault on Centennial Olympic Park Drive. Police found a man...
Rollover crash in Duluth under investigation

DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A rollover crash is under investigation in Duluth on Saturday morning. Authorities responded to the area of Abbotts Bridge Road near Abbotts Pointe Drive around 11:30 a.m. after reports of a crash. One driver was cited in connection to the crash. It is unclear...
