Report: Georgia Losing Former Five-Star Recruit To Transfer Portal

Times are good right now for the Georgia Bulldogs, who steamrolled TCU 65-7 on Monday night to win their second consecutive national championship.

Of course, now that the 2022 season is over, the team's focus has already shifted to 2023 and trying to pull off a three-peat. The Bulldogs appear to have a real chance to do so; they sit atop Athlon Sports' Way Too Early Top 25 .

If Georgia is able to win it all again next season, it will have to overcome the loss of quite a bit of talent — and not just quarterback Stetson Bennett.

According to Jake Rowe of On3, defensive back Jaheim Singletary is expected to leave the Georgia team and enter the transfer portal. Singletary is the first Bulldog player to do so since the team's season ended.

Singletary represents a significant loss for the Bulldogs. He was a five-star recruit in the Class of 2022, ranked as the No. 27 overall prospect and fifth-best cornerback in the country in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

As a true freshman, Singletary saw the field in two of Georgia's games this season. He did not record a stat.

Singletary should have plenty of suitors once he officially hits the transfer portal. As a high school prospect, he chose Georgia from an offer list that included Ohio State, Clemson, LSU, Michigan, USC and many other perennial powers.

The good news for Georgia fans is that much of the team's secondary from its latest championship run is expected to return in 2023. Only two players from the unit's two-deep are currently slated to leave the team in safety Christopher Smith, who has exhausted his eligibility, and cornerback Kelee Ringo, who declared for the NFL Draft earlier this week.