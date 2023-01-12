ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Report: Georgia Losing Former Five-Star Recruit To Transfer Portal

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05yGZY_0kCfRJj600

Times are good right now for the Georgia Bulldogs, who steamrolled TCU 65-7 on Monday night to win their second consecutive national championship.

Of course, now that the 2022 season is over, the team's focus has already shifted to 2023 and trying to pull off a three-peat. The Bulldogs appear to have a real chance to do so; they sit atop Athlon Sports' Way Too Early Top 25 .

If Georgia is able to win it all again next season, it will have to overcome the loss of quite a bit of talent — and not just quarterback Stetson Bennett.

According to Jake Rowe of On3, defensive back Jaheim Singletary is expected to leave the Georgia team and enter the transfer portal. Singletary is the first Bulldog player to do so since the team's season ended.

Singletary represents a significant loss for the Bulldogs. He was a five-star recruit in the Class of 2022, ranked as the No. 27 overall prospect and fifth-best cornerback in the country in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

As a true freshman, Singletary saw the field in two of Georgia's games this season. He did not record a stat.

Singletary should have plenty of suitors once he officially hits the transfer portal. As a high school prospect, he chose Georgia from an offer list that included Ohio State, Clemson, LSU, Michigan, USC and many other perennial powers.

The good news for Georgia fans is that much of the team's secondary from its latest championship run is expected to return in 2023. Only two players from the unit's two-deep are currently slated to leave the team in safety Christopher Smith, who has exhausted his eligibility, and cornerback Kelee Ringo, who declared for the NFL Draft earlier this week.

Comments / 11

Tom Folds
3d ago

problems you have when you are stacked deep! no playing time does suck but winning championships is kinda fun...now give us some true competition!

Reply(1)
5
Joseph Otwell
3d ago

Instead of working harder than the guys ahead you these kids know they can just transfer to a lower tier school for more playing time.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Arch Manning is already fumbling while he is at Texas

Arch Manning lost his student ID one week into his first semester on campus at Texas. It’s been one week since Arch Manning has been on campus in Austin and the new face of the Texas football program is already fumbling…. While it remains to be seen if this...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position

The Alabama Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of a defensive coordinator, and they are already being linked to some big names who might fill the position. Reports Friday indicated that Pete Golding, who has spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, was leaving to take the same position at Ole Miss. That leaves Alabama with a significant staff opening that Nick Saban will need to fill.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Rumored To Be 'Done' With Coaching

A recently fired NFL head coach is rumored to be "done" with the sport - for now, anyway. The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a disappointing, playoff-less 2022 season. Kingsbury has reportedly jetted off to Thailand with no return date in site. According to reports, ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
56K+
Followers
3K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy