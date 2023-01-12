ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Arizona man lounging in a bank’s ATM lobby, arrested.

 3 days ago

A man accused by police of lounging in a bank’s ATM lobby late Monday night was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and criminal nuisance, police said.

At about 11:40, Maricopa police responded to Wells Fargo, 20885 N. John Wayne Pkwy., on a report of a man laying down inside the ATM lobby. Upon arrival, officers saw Brian Whitman, 30, on the floor inside the lobby.

According to the probable-cause statement, Whitman admitted to being in the lobby while he was eating and acknowledged he was not there to get money from the ATM.

Police reported that Whitman had vomited on the floor and had not cleaned it up with the napkins in his pocket.

Whitman was arrested and booked into Pinal County Jail.

InMaricopa reported on a recent previous arrest of Whitman: Warrant arrest leads to contraband charge in jail – InMaricopa

This post Man faces trespassing charge at closed bank appeared first on InMaricopa .

