Skagway, AK

WATCH: Dogs in Alaska ride bus like humans

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Who let the dogs… in?

Mo Mountain Mutts, a dog-walking business in Skagway, Alaska, has gone viral after a series of videos shared to their social media pages showed different groups of dogs boarding a so-called “puppy bus” which takes them on walks multiple times a day.

The bus is equipped with special safety harnesses for the furry friends, who have their choice of seats.

“You guys asked to see the dogs getting on the bus.” the business’s owners wrote in a TikTok video that has since gained 9 million likes.

