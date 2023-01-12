Hartford distributing 5K COVID-19 testing kits before they expire at the end of the month

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford plans to give away 5,000 free at-home COVID-19 testing kits before they expire at the end of the month.

The city is also offering thermometers. Face masks and testing kits have also been given to local businesses, churches and daycares over the last few weeks.

Tests can also be ordered from the federal government and mailed for free.

Hartford will distribute tests at the following locations:

Albany Library

1250 Albany Ave.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m.. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays



Barbour Library

261 Barbour St.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays

(On the second and fourth Thursdays of the month the library will only be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m)

Camp Field Library

30 Campfield Ave.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays

Dwight Library

7 New Park Ave.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays

Park Street Library at the Lyric

603 Park St.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays

