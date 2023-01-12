ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Customers show support for Bridgeport café that reopened after racist vandalism

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s76wP_0kCfQcL000

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Customers showed some love for the owner of a Bridgeport café that reopened Thursday after racist graffiti was found on the building last week.

Sydney Blakely closed her Cook It Mama Café after finding the someone scrawled  “BLDM” in various places, which she took to mean “Black Lives Don’t Matter.”

After the incident, she said she was getting a lot of support. That continued when she re-opened.

"I'm thankful for everybody that's pouring in"

Some neighborhood residents want to send a message that kind of thing has no place there.

The GoFundMe that Blakely started to help pay for the damages has received over $22,000 in donations so far.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97ZOK

IL Crossing Guard And Mail Truck Caught In Middle Of Gun Fight

It's just like the old west where a gunfight breaks out in town in the middle of the street with innocent bystanders running for their lives. The world is becoming a scary place. Crime is a big problem everywhere including in Illinois, especially in Chicago. It's no longer just bad neighborhoods or at night. The trouble can happen anywhere during any part of the day. I have friends and family that won't go to Chicago because it's one of the worst places.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
DES PLAINES, IL
CBS Chicago

One critically injured in Park Forest shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person is in critical condition following a shooting in Park Forest, Illinois, police say. Police are investigating after at least one person was shot in the 100 block of Warwick Street on Sunday, according to the Park Forest Police Department. The victim was transported to a trauma center in critical condition. As of 5:30 p.m., there was heavy law enforcement presence around the scene, and neighbors were urged to avoid the area. Road closures were in place along Warwick Street and Westwood Drive but were later removed. However, investigators were still on the scene Sunday evening. 
PARK FOREST, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot and wounded in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the man was on the sidewalk along South Stewart near 60th at noon when someone walked up and shot him. The victim, 23, was shot in the leg. He was hospitalized in good condition.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 20, shot and killed near Chicago bus stop

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death near a CTA bus stop early Monday in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. The 20-year-old was standing near the bus stop around 12:28 a.m. in the 100 block of West 87th Street when a gunman got out of a gray Dodge Durange and started shooting, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the chest and killed on South Michigan Avenue in Chicago on Sunday. Police said the woman was on South Michigan near 62nd in Washington Park around 5:18 p.m. when she was shot in the chest and neck. She was hospitalized in critical condition...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Burglary crew hit six businesses in Chicago in less than 3 hours

CHICAGO - Chicago police said a team of busy burglars hit six businesses in less than three hours on Thursday morning. The burglars used the same method at their targets in the Norwood Park, Edison Park and O'Hare neighborhoods: smash the front glass door, steal money from cash register or office.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 19, shot while walking on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while walking Sunday night in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 19-year-old was on the sidewalk with a male friend around 9:40 p.m. in the 12300 block of South Lowe Avenue when someone in a black sedan opened fire, police said. She suffered a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
News Talk 1490

Historic Black Church In Chicago Receives Preliminary Landmark Status

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A historic place of worship that has served as a pillar for Black spirituality, culture, and community in Chicago has been bestowed with a special honor from the city. Greater Union Baptist Church has received preliminary landmark status from the Chicago Landmarks Commission, WBBM reported.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Woman Struck by CTA Bus to Receive $20M Settlement

A Chicago woman who was seriously injured after being struck and dragged by a CTA bus in Streeterville has agreed to a $20 million settlement. Attorneys for 59-year-old Diane Schachner announced the settlement Friday, more than three years after Schachner suffered serious leg injuries when she was dragged nearly 30 feet by the bus.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 men attack, shoot victim at West Side gas station

CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man was shot after a fight with three others at a West Side gas station Friday night. Police say the victim was at a gas station in the 3900 block of West Division Street in Humboldt Park around 9:24 p.m. when the fight broke out. One...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

