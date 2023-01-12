Customers show support for Bridgeport café that reopened after racist vandalism

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Customers showed some love for the owner of a Bridgeport café that reopened Thursday after racist graffiti was found on the building last week.

Sydney Blakely closed her Cook It Mama Café after finding the someone scrawled “BLDM” in various places, which she took to mean “Black Lives Don’t Matter.”

After the incident, she said she was getting a lot of support. That continued when she re-opened.

ll over the place, I might be upset in the moment, I might be happy, because it's like, I'm thankful for everybody that's pouring in

Some neighborhood residents want to send a message that kind of thing has no place there.

The GoFundMe that Blakely started to help pay for the damages has received over $22,000 in donations so far.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram