Should Minnesota Boast Having One Of The ‘New’ World Wonders With This Rut?
Move over Lake Chipotle, Minnesota has a new world wonder, at least according to one person on Twitter. I will agree though that if I was faced with driving or walking near this HUGE rut I'd have second thoughts! Check this thing out!. Twitter user @_taylor_ snapped the photo of...
If You See Tree Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake, Stay Away
There are lots of reasons you, your children, or even your dog might head out onto a lake in the winter. Ice skating, ice fishing, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, or even just going for a walk are all great reasons to head out onto one of Minnesota's thousands of frozen lakes.
How Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota Rank As a Safe Driving States
How safe are you when you head out on any road? That's a question that has been on a lot of minds lately thanks to our wintry weather and what seems to be an early crop of serious potholes. But overall how safe are the roads in the U.S.? According...
Survey Says Wisconsin and Iowa Have Some of the Worst Drivers in the Country
I'm always complaining about other drivers, just ask my husband. I seem to think that every time I'm on the road all of the terrible drivers decide it's time for them to also be out driving. Sigh, every place has its bad drivers but apparently, Wisconsin and Iowa have some of the worst in the country.
Make Plans to “Glamp” in a Caboose AirBnB in Northern Minnesota
When I was a kid and even in my 20s I thought it was so fun to go camping... in a tent. The older I get, the more I don't want the hassle of tent camping. Even with an air mattress or cots, the tent can still be so uncomfortable. It gets so damp, bugs, tracking in EVERYTHING from the area around you. Can be super noisy, the list goes on. But I still like the idea of camping. Get out and enjoy nature for a weekend or so. But still have some modern conveniences.
Winter Storm Likely Later This Week Across Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service says that confidence is increasing that a winter storm will impact southern Minnesota Wednesday night into Thursday, with four or more inches of accumulation possible. Unlike the last few storms that were warm enough to produce ice or rain, temperatures with this next system will be...
Bizarre Theories About Lake Superior Underwater Structure Near Minnesota
Have you ever noticed that weird-looking anomaly just off Minnesota's North Shore? It's right near Isle Royale, just south of the Canadian border. I stumbled on some recent information that may seem out of this world. However, maybe there is something to it. There isn't anything like this in the rest of Lake Superior, so let's dive in and see what it could be.
Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row
14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large portion of southern Minnesota in effect from 6:00 pm Wednesday night through 3:00 pm Thursday afternoon. Heavy snow is possible across the area with 5 to 8 inches of total snow accumulation possible. Rates of 1-2” per...
Body of Missing Minnesota Woman Suspected of Being Found
Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota believe a body discovered last week was that of a Minnesota woman who had been reported missing earlier this month. The Atkin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies believe they have recovered the body of 55-year-old Anne Wyatt. Deputies discovered the body on...
Here’s How Much Snow is Expected This Week in SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters are tracking a major winter storm that appears to be setting its sights on southeast Minnesota. The National Weather Service on Monday warned of a major winter storm predicted to arrive in the area this week. Forecasters have since released their first prediction for the anticipated winter storm.
Minnesota State Fair Announces Price Hike for 2023
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Minnesota State Fair goers will have to shell out more money at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together. The State Fair’s Board of Managers held their 164th annual meeting over the weekend. Leaders approved $9.4 million in projects that had been put off since 2019, according to a news release from the State Fair.
Coke? Pop? Soda? Why Is Wisconsin So Divided On Names For Soft Drinks?
According to a recent study and a map, the state of Wisconsin is divided on how to name soft drinks. A debate as old as time. I learned the first time I traveled out west that calling soft drinks "pop" is very much a Midwest thing. I went to a chain restaurant in San Diego and asked what kind of pop they had. After repeating myself three times, my group told me it's called "soda" out there. I apologized and let the wait staff know I was from Minnesota. They still didn't understand and that's fine.
First Minnesota Medical School In 50 Years Coming To Saint Cloud
BRINGING MORE DOCTORS TO CENTRAL MINNESOTA RURAL AREAS. The first new medical school in 50 years may be coming to St. Cloud. The University of Minnesota and central Minnesota's largest healthcare providers are teaming up to bring us this new medical school to Saint Cloud. The school will be focused on rural health, much like the University of Duluth campus that was opened way back in 1972.
New Report Points to Potential For Even Larger MN Budget Surplus
St. Paul, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A new Revenue and Economic Update for the State of Minnesota points to continued growth and a projected surplus that has already been estimated at more than $17.4 billion. The Minnesota Office of Management and Budget is reporting that met general fund revenues for...
Latest Proposed Bill Will Require Minnesota Schools to Provide Free Menstrual Products
A new legislative proposal was recently announced, stating that Minnesota schools would be required to provide students with free access to pads and tampons, and state lawmakers to increase school operational funding by $2 per student to cover the expense. In an article from Bring Me The News, the bill,...
How to Get Into the 2023 Minnesota State Fair Paying Last Year’s Prices
The Minnesota State Fair announced it is increasing ticket prices in 2023, but there is a way you can get into this year's Fair while still paying *last* year's prices. The Minnesota State Fair Board is the group that's in charge of putting on the Great Minnesota Get-Together every year. (The group's actual name is the Minnesota State Agricultural Society, btw.) They just held their 146th annual meeting on Sunday, January 15th where they decided several things about this year's state fair.
Minnesota State Fair Raises Ticket Prices For 2023
With the price of just about everything going up, this isn't a huge surprise. The Minnesota State Fair has upped their prices again for the 2023 season, announcing the price increase on Sunday (January 15th). The reason for the price increase? Inflation and, according to FOX 9, increasing security details,...
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
New Indictment Issued in $46 Million MN Organic Grain Fraud Case
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A second Minnesota farmer has been indicted on charges stemming from a $46 million fraud scheme. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson conspired to defraud green purchasers by selling non-GMO grains falsely labeled as organic. The charges allege Wolf cultivated conventional crops using chemical fertilizers and pesticides and provided purchasers with copies of his National Organics Program certification, but never informed his customers that his crops were not organically farmed.
