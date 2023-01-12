ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC6.com

Violence in Providence results in 2 shootings, 2 stabbings

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they responded to two shootings and two stabbings over the weekend. Around midnight Saturday, police responded to a report of a stabbing near Elmwood and Parkis avenues. The victim, a man in his 20s, told police that he was in an argument...
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

16-year-old boy from Rehoboth dies in crash, driver injured

BERKLEY -- A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy died Sunday morning after a car crash in Berkley. It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Myricks Street. Dylan Quinn, a passenger, was rushed to Saint Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. The driver, another 16-year-old boy, was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the pair had just left a nearby Dunkin' and were headed to a friend's house when the crash occurred. The pickup truck they were in hit a telephone pole and a tree before rolling over and coming to a rest upside down on the road.No other cars were involved, the D.A. said. Quinn was a student at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School. "We are all deeply saddened to hear of this tragic loss. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of this student and the entire school community," Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes said in a statement. 
REHOBOTH, MA
bpdnews.com

Two Suspects in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Two Loaded Firearms During Traffic Stop in Dorchester

At about 8:10 PM on Friday January 13, 2023, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested two suspects on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of 8 Ronan Street in Dorchester. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle as part of a firearm investigation when they removed the operator, Derren Brown, 30, of Dorchester, and the lone passenger, Gerald Vick, 29, of Dorchester. Officers then performed a pat frisk leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Glock 27 handgun and a loaded .22 caliber Taurus PT-22 from inside the vehicle at which time both suspects were placed in custody.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Driver crashes into Providence home

A driver crashed into a home on Manton Avenue Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to the scene just after 3:15 p.m. Police say the driver was taken to the hospital. The homeowner says he saw the driver throw a liquor bottle out of the car door following the crash. Providence Police...
PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Fence-Jumping Cow & Errant Co-Worker

9:54 a.m. – A caller told police a neighbor’s dog was outside barking in the early morning hours. The neighbor agreed to lock the doggie door at night to keep the dog indoors. 1:24 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police R.I. Energy told her she had...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
GoLocalProv

Two Shootings, Two Stabbings in Providence Overnight

Providence Police responded to multiple shootings and stabbings in the city over night. Two victims were hospitalized. Shortly before 3 AM, police responded to Miriam Hospital for a report of a possible shooting victim. Police met with the victim, a male in his 20s, who said his vehicle had been...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Boy struck by hit-and-run driver in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Friday night. Authorities say the incident happened on Admiral street when a woman struck an 8-year-old with her vehicle, than took off from the scene. The boy suffered minor injuries. The accident is still under investigation.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Police looking to identify suspects in downtown Boston beating

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify the suspects involved in a New Year’s Day beating in the area of 540 Atlantic Ave. that left a male victim hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect descriptions available at this time...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts men arrested after reportedly getting thousands from elderly resident in home improvement scam

Police in Massachusetts arrested three men Friday in relation to a home improvement scam that reportedly involved thousands of dollars and the elderly. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Tuesday, Arlington Police were notified by an elderly resident of a potential home improvement scam. The resident reported to police that three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property.
ARLINGTON, MA
