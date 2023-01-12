Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Violence in Providence results in 2 shootings, 2 stabbings
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they responded to two shootings and two stabbings over the weekend. Around midnight Saturday, police responded to a report of a stabbing near Elmwood and Parkis avenues. The victim, a man in his 20s, told police that he was in an argument...
16-year-old boy from Rehoboth dies in crash, driver injured
BERKLEY -- A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy died Sunday morning after a car crash in Berkley. It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Myricks Street. Dylan Quinn, a passenger, was rushed to Saint Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. The driver, another 16-year-old boy, was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the pair had just left a nearby Dunkin' and were headed to a friend's house when the crash occurred. The pickup truck they were in hit a telephone pole and a tree before rolling over and coming to a rest upside down on the road.No other cars were involved, the D.A. said. Quinn was a student at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School. "We are all deeply saddened to hear of this tragic loss. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of this student and the entire school community," Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes said in a statement.
bpdnews.com
Two Suspects in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Two Loaded Firearms During Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 8:10 PM on Friday January 13, 2023, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested two suspects on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of 8 Ronan Street in Dorchester. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle as part of a firearm investigation when they removed the operator, Derren Brown, 30, of Dorchester, and the lone passenger, Gerald Vick, 29, of Dorchester. Officers then performed a pat frisk leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Glock 27 handgun and a loaded .22 caliber Taurus PT-22 from inside the vehicle at which time both suspects were placed in custody.
New Bedford man convicted in fatal Fall River stabbing
Nathan Silva, 26, pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter in the January 2020 death of 26-year-old Jorge Vieira.
Turnto10.com
Driver crashes into Providence home
A driver crashed into a home on Manton Avenue Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to the scene just after 3:15 p.m. Police say the driver was taken to the hospital. The homeowner says he saw the driver throw a liquor bottle out of the car door following the crash. Providence Police...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police Department investigating shooting after property damage dicovered
Fall River Police are investigating a weekend shooting after property damage was discovered. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Sunday at approximately 12:15 p.m., units responded to the 100 block of Baker Street after a resident discovered damage to their vehicle. It appeared as though the vehicle had been struck by a projectile.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Fence-Jumping Cow & Errant Co-Worker
9:54 a.m. – A caller told police a neighbor’s dog was outside barking in the early morning hours. The neighbor agreed to lock the doggie door at night to keep the dog indoors. 1:24 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police R.I. Energy told her she had...
GoLocalProv
Two Shootings, Two Stabbings in Providence Overnight
Providence Police responded to multiple shootings and stabbings in the city over night. Two victims were hospitalized. Shortly before 3 AM, police responded to Miriam Hospital for a report of a possible shooting victim. Police met with the victim, a male in his 20s, who said his vehicle had been...
Massachusetts Correction Officer Accused Of Supplying Inmates With Drugs: DA
A Massachusetts Correction Officer is facing charges for allegedly smuggling drugs into the jail at which he worked, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports. Francisco Morales-Urizandi, of Tewksbury, is accused of supplying prisoners at Middlesex Jail and House of Correction with drugs between April and August 2020, the office reports.
New Bedford Woman and Her Passenger Injured in Dartmouth Crash
DARTMOUTH (WBSM) — A portion of State Road in Dartmouth was temporarily shut down Sunday morning following a crash in which a New Bedford woman and her passenger were injured. According to Dartmouth Police, officers and other emergency personnel responded to State Road near Maine Avenue for a single...
Taunton man gets 2 years in prison for $1.1M romance scam
Francis Okafor pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud conspiracy back in August.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport man charged with one count of first-degree arson, two counts of vandalism, and one count of willful trespass
On January 11, 2023, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Matthew Parello, 38, of Newport, Rhode Island with one count of first-degree arson, two counts of vandalism, and one count of willful trespass. According to an interim report of the Statewide Grand Jury, the alleged acts occurred in...
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts firefighter sentenced to probation for role in setting fire to restaurant that injured two firefighters
An 81-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges that he and two other people set fire to an abandoned restaurant which left two firefighters injured, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Friday in Plymouth Superior Court, Alfred Russo of Bourne pleaded guilty to one count of Burning...
ABC6.com
Fall River police seek public’s help identifying armed robber
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Fall River Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an ongoing search for the suspect of an armed robbery. On Dec. 22 around 9:30 p.m. a person in a black mask robbed the Farm Market Convenience Store on Durfee Street.
New Bedford Whaling Museum Employee Charged With Allegedly Stealing Artifacts
A New Bedford man faces charges that he allegedly stole dozens of artifacts from the New Bedford Whaling Museum during his employment there as a facilities associate over the past two years. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Robert M. Burchell, 42, was arrested by New Bedford Police...
fallriverreporter.com
Trial date set for next week where teen allegedly stabbed to death Fall River woman
A trial date has been set for next week concerning a teen that is accused of murdering a Fall River woman. Then 15-year-old Heavenly Arroyo allegedly stabbed the victim, Ana Vazquez, at least 14 times in October of 2019 and has been held without bail. She is charged with murder.
Boy struck by hit-and-run driver in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Friday night. Authorities say the incident happened on Admiral street when a woman struck an 8-year-old with her vehicle, than took off from the scene. The boy suffered minor injuries. The accident is still under investigation.
whdh.com
Police looking to identify suspects in downtown Boston beating
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify the suspects involved in a New Year’s Day beating in the area of 540 Atlantic Ave. that left a male victim hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect descriptions available at this time...
YAHOO!
City Councilor Pam Laliberte faces serious felony charges. Her lawyer wants them dropped.
FALL RIVER — More than four months after Westport Police filed harassment and obstruction charges against City Councilor Pam Laliberte connected to an alleged "love triangle" scenario, the public official was arraigned in Fall River District Court on Thursday. Laliberte is facing charges of criminal harassment, making annoying telephone...
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts men arrested after reportedly getting thousands from elderly resident in home improvement scam
Police in Massachusetts arrested three men Friday in relation to a home improvement scam that reportedly involved thousands of dollars and the elderly. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Tuesday, Arlington Police were notified by an elderly resident of a potential home improvement scam. The resident reported to police that three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property.
