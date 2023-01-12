ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Atkinson, WI

Fort resident, UW-Whitewater associate professor named Wisconsin Poet Laureate

The Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission (WPLC) announced earlier this week that Nicholas Gulig, a resident of Fort Atkinson and associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, has been selected as the state’s poet laureate. According to the release, Gulig began his two-year term Saturday, and will serve until the...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Jefferson County Tourism Council elects new officers

The Jefferson County Area Tourism Council (JCATC) has elected new officers to serve in 2023. According to a news release, the new officers are President Holly Tierney, who is the tourism manager and marketing director for the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce; Vice President Megan Cooper, who is the tourism and Main Street director for the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce; Treasurer Nicole David, who is the village of Johnson Creek deputy clerk/treasurer, and Secretary Carol Sapienza, representing the village of Cambridge.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
Council moves plans for new DPW building forward

The Fort Atkinson City Council earlier this month approved a first step in the process to develop a new Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works (DPW) building. The process was discussed Tuesday, Jan. 3, during a regularly scheduled meeting. During the meeting, those in attendance learned that three parcels of...
FORT ATKINSON, WI

