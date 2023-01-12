The Jefferson County Area Tourism Council (JCATC) has elected new officers to serve in 2023. According to a news release, the new officers are President Holly Tierney, who is the tourism manager and marketing director for the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce; Vice President Megan Cooper, who is the tourism and Main Street director for the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce; Treasurer Nicole David, who is the village of Johnson Creek deputy clerk/treasurer, and Secretary Carol Sapienza, representing the village of Cambridge.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO