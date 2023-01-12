Read full article on original website
fortatkinsononline.com
Fort resident, UW-Whitewater associate professor named Wisconsin Poet Laureate
The Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission (WPLC) announced earlier this week that Nicholas Gulig, a resident of Fort Atkinson and associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, has been selected as the state’s poet laureate. According to the release, Gulig began his two-year term Saturday, and will serve until the...
fortatkinsononline.com
Jefferson County Tourism Council elects new officers
The Jefferson County Area Tourism Council (JCATC) has elected new officers to serve in 2023. According to a news release, the new officers are President Holly Tierney, who is the tourism manager and marketing director for the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce; Vice President Megan Cooper, who is the tourism and Main Street director for the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce; Treasurer Nicole David, who is the village of Johnson Creek deputy clerk/treasurer, and Secretary Carol Sapienza, representing the village of Cambridge.
fortatkinsononline.com
Paid advertisement: Fort 4K, kindergarten fall 2023 registration available
The School District of Fort Atkinson is asking parents to register their children for 4K and kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year. Registration opens Monday, Jan. 16 and runs through Friday, Feb. 24. Registration forms and details are found by clicking the advertisement below.
fortatkinsononline.com
‘Music and Art Wonder Club’ to be presented at the Whitewater Cultural Arts Center
The Whitewater Arts Alliance has announced that the “Music and Art Wonder Club,” a program designed to teach creative coping strategies to adults and youth, will once again be hosted at the Whitewater Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater. According to a news release, the program,...
fortatkinsononline.com
Driver found dead in crash after evading Jefferson County deputy
A man is dead after fleeing from police and crashing his vehicle. According to information released Friday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy approached a parked vehicle to perform a check near the intersection of county roads Q and B in the town of Aztalan. Contact was...
fortatkinsononline.com
Council moves plans for new DPW building forward
The Fort Atkinson City Council earlier this month approved a first step in the process to develop a new Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works (DPW) building. The process was discussed Tuesday, Jan. 3, during a regularly scheduled meeting. During the meeting, those in attendance learned that three parcels of...
