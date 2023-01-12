Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
UNLV's Rebel Girls & Company take home first place in national championships
Las Vegas (KSNV) — UNLV's dance team was winning big over the weekend. The Rebel Girls & Company attended this year's UDA/UCA College Nationals in Orlando, Flordia, along with the UNLV cheer team. The team took place first in division 1A Game Day and Hip-Hop dance groups, with the...
news3lv.com
New UNLV Football head coach Barry Odom rings siren at Golden Knights game
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Barry Odom is making his way through Las Vegas. UNLV Football head coach made an appearance at the Vegas Golden Knights game on Thursday, where he rang the ceremonial siren before puck drop. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Carrier’s late goal lifts Golden Knights past...
news3lv.com
Teller returns to 'Penn and Teller' show at Rio Las Vegas after heart surgery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Raymond Teller, better known as just Teller, returned to the stage with his stage partner Penn Jillette for his first show in months following heart surgery. Teller underwent open-heart surgery in October and has been on rest as a result. On Thursday, he made his...
news3lv.com
Melinda Sheckells recaps weekend events in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — There's always something to do when you're in Las Vegas. Joining me now with a recap of this past weekend's events and maybe some other ones you'll want to add to your calendars is editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, Melinda Sheckells.
news3lv.com
Bubble Run 5K coming to Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If one of your New Year's resolutions was to be more active, this is the perfect opportunity. The Bubble Run 5K will be held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway located at 7000 Las Vegas Blvd North on March 11. Check-in begins at 6 a.m.,...
news3lv.com
Formula 1 undergoes early stages of construction
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Formula 1 is making its way to Las Vegas this November, and the engines are racing. The massive 300,000-square-foot paddock for F-1 is in its early stages of construction. In total, the project will cost more than $500 million. The paddock is set to be...
news3lv.com
Adopt Buzz at the Nevada SPCA today!
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking for a little cuddle bug during all these storms. Maybe check out the Nevada SPCA. Joining me now is executive director, Lori Heeren and Buzz.
news3lv.com
Novel ideas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Novel ideas: the brainchild of a local student. Joining me now with more on this is Carter Umphress.
news3lv.com
'Veganuary' with Cafe Express LV
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Plant-based and vegan diets are becoming more popular, but why?. And what are the benefits of going to a plant-based diet?. Joining me now with more from Cafe Express LV is Ryan Barak.
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Leonel
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Happy, outgoing, and artistic are all words used to describe 14-yr old Leonel. Leonel has congenital heart disease, has had three open-heart surgeries, and endures ongoing treatments. Leonel has many interests, but traveling to exotic places has always been his greatest wish! His original wish...
news3lv.com
Registration opens for first 'Driver's Edge' of new year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Registration is now open for the year's first Driver's Edge event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Driver's Edge will take over the track on Feb. 10-12. It's a non-profit that provides free driver safety training for anyone 21 and younger, with the goal of reducing youth-related traffic collisions.
news3lv.com
New world record set at Siegel's Bagelmania bagel eating competition
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man celebrated National Bagel Day with a mouthful of cream cheese and an all-new world record. Eating competitors gathered in Las Vegas for Siegel’s Bagelmania World Bagel Eating Championship on Sunday. Members of the Major League Eating circuit had the opportunity to eat...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas Police participate in Chandler Tactical Competition
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police officers strapped up and made their way to Arizona to test their skills in a friendly competition. The North Las Vegas Police joined in the 25th Chandler Tactical Competition on Friday. The two-day competition featured more than 20 hands-on events to test one's mission...
news3lv.com
Rain shower, T-storm chances continue through Las Vegas valley Monday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Our next weather maker is moving in on Monday. We're starting Martin Luther King Jr. Day off with light valley rain, mountain snow, and areas of low clouds & patchy fog. Valley rain totals since midnight range from .04" to .17" as of 9:15 am....
news3lv.com
The Broken Yolk Cafe opening second location in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Calling all breakfast and brunch enthusiasts!. The Broken Yolk Cafe will have its grand opening for its second Las Vegas location on Monday, Jan. 16, in Henderson at 6 a.m. The cafe will be located at 3458 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 10, and will be...
news3lv.com
Healthcare labor shortage means laid off Desert Springs staff has options
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The announcement this week that Desert Springs Hospital would be shutting down its inpatient operations and laying off nearly 1,000 employees sent ripples throughout the Las Vegas Valley. But due to an ongoing labor shortage in the hospital industry, it appears unlikely the staff will...
news3lv.com
Unsafe discharges on an “uphill trend” according to a Las Vegas attorney
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance reports that there are currently seven admission, discharge and transfer rights allegations against Centennial Hills Hospital. Six have yet to be investigated but five are related to discharging patients, according to the state. The hospital was listed...
news3lv.com
Let freedom ring with the Stretch for Change Foundation
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The MLK Parade is Monday, but there is a whole list of events that surround it. One of them is hosted by the Stretch for Change Foundation. Joining me now to talk about it is foundation president, minister Stretch Sanders.
news3lv.com
The Mob Museum to remember murder trial of Las Vegas kingpin
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The daughter of a Las Vegas kingpin is joining the Mob Museum in remembering a famous murder trial. The Mob Museum is hosting “Against All Odds: Oscar Goodman and the 40th Anniversary of the Jimmy Chagra Murder Trial” on Wednesday, January 18 at 7 p.m.
news3lv.com
Actor Danny DeVito spotted at Las Vegas Strip, David Blaine show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Actor, comedian, and filmmaker Danny DeVito was spotted on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday. DeVito spent the night with his family at Resorts World Las Vegas. According to Allied Global Marketing, he enjoyed dinner at the famed Crossroads Kitchen and, after, headed to the...
Comments / 0