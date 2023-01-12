ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Melinda Sheckells recaps weekend events in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — There's always something to do when you're in Las Vegas. Joining me now with a recap of this past weekend's events and maybe some other ones you'll want to add to your calendars is editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, Melinda Sheckells.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Bubble Run 5K coming to Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If one of your New Year's resolutions was to be more active, this is the perfect opportunity. The Bubble Run 5K will be held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway located at 7000 Las Vegas Blvd North on March 11. Check-in begins at 6 a.m.,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Formula 1 undergoes early stages of construction

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Formula 1 is making its way to Las Vegas this November, and the engines are racing. The massive 300,000-square-foot paddock for F-1 is in its early stages of construction. In total, the project will cost more than $500 million. The paddock is set to be...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Adopt Buzz at the Nevada SPCA today!

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking for a little cuddle bug during all these storms. Maybe check out the Nevada SPCA. Joining me now is executive director, Lori Heeren and Buzz.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Novel ideas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Novel ideas: the brainchild of a local student. Joining me now with more on this is Carter Umphress.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Veganuary' with Cafe Express LV

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Plant-based and vegan diets are becoming more popular, but why?. And what are the benefits of going to a plant-based diet?. Joining me now with more from Cafe Express LV is Ryan Barak.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Leonel

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Happy, outgoing, and artistic are all words used to describe 14-yr old Leonel. Leonel has congenital heart disease, has had three open-heart surgeries, and endures ongoing treatments. Leonel has many interests, but traveling to exotic places has always been his greatest wish! His original wish...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New world record set at Siegel's Bagelmania bagel eating competition

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man celebrated National Bagel Day with a mouthful of cream cheese and an all-new world record. Eating competitors gathered in Las Vegas for Siegel’s Bagelmania World Bagel Eating Championship on Sunday. Members of the Major League Eating circuit had the opportunity to eat...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Broken Yolk Cafe opening second location in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Calling all breakfast and brunch enthusiasts!. The Broken Yolk Cafe will have its grand opening for its second Las Vegas location on Monday, Jan. 16, in Henderson at 6 a.m. The cafe will be located at 3458 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 10, and will be...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Healthcare labor shortage means laid off Desert Springs staff has options

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The announcement this week that Desert Springs Hospital would be shutting down its inpatient operations and laying off nearly 1,000 employees sent ripples throughout the Las Vegas Valley. But due to an ongoing labor shortage in the hospital industry, it appears unlikely the staff will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Unsafe discharges on an “uphill trend” according to a Las Vegas attorney

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance reports that there are currently seven admission, discharge and transfer rights allegations against Centennial Hills Hospital. Six have yet to be investigated but five are related to discharging patients, according to the state. The hospital was listed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Let freedom ring with the Stretch for Change Foundation

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The MLK Parade is Monday, but there is a whole list of events that surround it. One of them is hosted by the Stretch for Change Foundation. Joining me now to talk about it is foundation president, minister Stretch Sanders.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Mob Museum to remember murder trial of Las Vegas kingpin

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The daughter of a Las Vegas kingpin is joining the Mob Museum in remembering a famous murder trial. The Mob Museum is hosting “Against All Odds: Oscar Goodman and the 40th Anniversary of the Jimmy Chagra Murder Trial” on Wednesday, January 18 at 7 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Actor Danny DeVito spotted at Las Vegas Strip, David Blaine show

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Actor, comedian, and filmmaker Danny DeVito was spotted on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday. DeVito spent the night with his family at Resorts World Las Vegas. According to Allied Global Marketing, he enjoyed dinner at the famed Crossroads Kitchen and, after, headed to the...

