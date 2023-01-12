ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Ranch, CA

Sonoma County sheriff identifies 2 men found dead in Sea Ranch home with generator switched on

By MADISON SMALSTIG THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HFnem_0kCfPrMs00

Authorities investigating the deaths of two men found in a Sea Ranch home Wednesday say a generator sitting inside the house was switched on with the fuel tank empty, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The two men were identified as Gene Beauchamp, 74, of Colusa, and Phil Mabray, 61, of Biggs, in Butte County.

While the county coroner is working to determine the exact cause of death and when the men died, Deputy Rob Dillion, the Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said Thursday that evidence at the home points to carbon monoxide poisoning.

He said there was a distinct odor of fumes in the home on Spinnaker Close where the men were found. There were no signs of foul play or trauma, Dillion said. There was no indication it was a suicide attempt.

The department, in a Thursday update on its investigation, issued a public warning against using generators inside a building, noting that it can lead to the deadly buildup of fumes.

The Sheriff’s Office did not say how the generator had been deployed, but hundreds of Sea Ranch homes remained without power through at least Tuesday evening in the wake of a fierce Jan. 4 wind-driven storm that knocked out electricity for up to 20,000 homes and business across Sonoma County.

The deaths, if linked to storm-related fallout, would add to the toll of four people killed this week and last in Sonoma and Mendocino counties since the heaviest storm activity began Jan. 4.

A tree crew first found the men’s bodies Wednesday morning when they came to the house on the east side of Highway 1 to remove a fir that had earlier fallen on the residence. After not getting a response at the door, the crew entered the home and discovered the bodies, Dillion said.

After that, deputies and Cal Fire officials were dispatched about 11:20 a.m. to the home in the 300 block of Spinnaker Close, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Cal Fire firefighters found the men in separate bedrooms and pronounced them dead, the Sheriff’s Office said. The department did not disclose any relationship between the men.

Dillion said it appeared the deaths were unrelated to the downed tree on the home’s roof. He did not know who called the tree crew to the address.

The generator was found in a hallway, its switch on and its fuel tank empty, the department said.

The Sea Ranch is a planned community of about 1,900 homes along the northernmost Sonoma Coast. Multiple residents contacted by The Press Democrat said they did not know the two men found in the house.

Neither of the men appear linked by property records to the home, according to county officials.

Attempts to reach listed owners of the involved home were not immediately successful Thursday.

According to Sea Ranch officials, about a third of the homes in the community are occupied full time, a third are weekenders and the remainder are vacation and long-term rentals.

Menka Sethi, community manager of The Sea Ranch Association, declined to comment.

The county coroner is conducting a toxicology report, which could point to any role potential carbon monoxide poisoning played in the deaths.

“Generators release noxious fumes that can result in carbon monoxide poisoning and death. Always operate your generator outside and at least 20 feet away from occupied buildings,” the Sheriff’s Office said in its news release.

North Sonoma Coast Fire Chief Bonnie Plakos said she did not have any information beyond what was released by the Sheriff’s Office.

A tree crew was at the property on Thursday working to remove the downed fir tree resting on the home’s roof.

The four previous storm-related deaths in Sonoma and Mendocino counties include a 43-year-old Ukiah woman who drowned in her flood-trapped car east of Forestville, where her body was discovered in the vehicle off Trenton-Healdsburg Road on Wednesday.

A 68-year-old Fort Bragg woman was killed early Monday when a tree fell on her home as she slept.

A 2-year-old Occidental boy was killed Jan. 4 when a tree fell on his home. A 37-year-old Elk Grove man was killed Jan. 7 in a Manchester vehicle crash while he worked as a contracted crew member for Pacific Gas and Electric Co.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcrtv.com

Butte County driver rescued from floodwaters by CAL FIRE

BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — A Butte County driver is safe after being trapped along a flooded roadway thanks to the efforts of a CAL FIRE Rescue Team. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. last night, January 14th. According to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit post, the department's Swiftwater Rescue team was responded to a call of a van trapped in floodwaters along Lower Honcut Road. Luckily, using a rescue boat, the team was able to successfully rescue the driver.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
ABC10

79-year-old missing woman found dead in Nevada City

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — The search for a missing Nevada County woman came to tragic end Sunday afternoon. 79-year-old Phyllis Brodie was reported missing after she walked away from her home Friday morning. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said she had been found several times before in the area of Banner Mountain Trail and in Grass Valley.
NEVADA CITY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Woman lost in flood leaves huge void, authorities ID two who perished in Sea Ranch

Rescuers searched for the vehicle Tuesday photo credit: Courtesy: Sonoma County Sheriff Authorities have identified the woman killed when her vehicle was apparently swept off of Trenton-Healdsburg Road Tuesday as 43-year-old Daphne Fontino of Ukiah.    Fontino's body was found Wednesday morning in her vehicle under eight to ten feet of water in a vineyard, about 100 yards off the road, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.    Fontino's husband Marc, is struggling to come to terms.    "It's like a nightmare for me and I haven't came to the reality yet that it actually occurred, because, in my mind she's going...
UKIAH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sneaker wave and falling redwood tree nearly takes out Sonoma family of 3

WHITEHORN, Calif. - A Sonoma family survived a frightening encounter with mother nature a few weeks ago, and they are still working through the damages. A massive sneaker wave and subsequent falling redwood tree nearly crushed them as they walked along Black Sands Beach in Humboldt County's Lost Coast Dec. 27, according to the Press Democrat.
SONOMA, CA
KRON4 News

2 men found dead in Sonoma County house after tree falls

SEA RANCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were found dead inside a house nestled in a picturesque forest near the Sonoma County coast. It’s unclear how long the men had been deceased inside the Sea Ranch house on Spinnaker Close before their bodies were found by a tree trimming crew on Wednesday. “A tree crew […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Overnight fire destroys Colfax home

COLFAX, Calif. — Investigators with Cal Fire's Nevada Yuba Placer Unit are investigating what caused a house fire in Colfax. Cal Fire posted on Facebook Sunday morning saying that the fire was reported on Grandview Avenue in Colfax. Firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire coming from a home in...
COLFAX, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Highway 37 closed due to flooding

The major highway connecting Marin and Sonoma has been underwater all weekend. Highway 37 closed Saturday due to flooding. Officials say they are working to reopen the highway Monday morning.
SONOMA, CA
Fox40

Caltrans to hold ‘Dump Day’ for Yolo County

(KTXL) — On Friday, Caltrans District 3 has announced plans for its next “Dump Day” in Yolo County. Yolo County residents will be able to get rid of trash for free at the Woodland Maintenance Station on North East Street in Woodland on Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Woman Found Dead in Car Submerged in North Bay Floodwaters

A 43-year-old Northern California woman was found dead Wednesday in a car submerged in floodwaters in Sonoma County, officials said. The woman was identified as Daphne Fontino of Ukiah, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. She was found in a car submerged in roughly 8 to 10 feet of water about 100 yards off Trenton-Healdsburg Road in Forestville.
FORESTVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 men die in Sonoma County while using gas generator during storms

SEA RANCH, Calif. - Two men have died in Sonoma County during the storms while using a gas-powered generator in their home, the sheriff's office said. Gene Beauchamp, 71, of Colusa and Phil Mabray, 71, of Biggs, were found dead Wednesday about 11:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Spinnaker Close in Sea Ranch, a remote area an hour north of Jenner, according to Deputy Rob Dillion.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Emergency crews work to repair power lines in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, CALIF. — Tehama County emergency crews are advising residents to avoid South Avenue and Columbia Avenue in Corning due to various power line hazards. CAL FIRE's Tehama-Glenn Unit, with the Tehama County Fire Department, are currently working to secure and repair power lines in the area. They advise residents to avoid the area and to drive cautiously amidst these stormy weather conditions. If possible, they encourage drivers to avoid travel as well.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada County couple arrested for child endangerment

NEVADA CITY, California (KOLO) - The parents of a Nevada County toddler are under arrest on felony child endangerment charges. On Thursday, Nevada County Sheriff’s investigators received a suspected child abuse report and responded to a home in the 1300 block of Missouri Bar Road. The Sheriff’s Office was...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
8K+
Followers
271
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy