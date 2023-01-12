ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person transported to the hospital following an accident in Red Oak

By Mandy Billings
 3 days ago
(Montgomery Co) An Elliott woman was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Red Oak Wednesday afternoon.

The Red Oak Police Department says Tammy Glasgo, of Elliott, was driving a 1997 Honda Accord and stopped at the stoplight at Broadway and Cherry Street. Brent Davis was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado and stopped behind the Honda. Davis began to move forward when he noticed the vehicles in the turn lane moving and struck the rear of the Honda while Glasgo was waiting for the green light.

Glasgo complained of neck pain and was transported to the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital by Red Oak Rescue.

