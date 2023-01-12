ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Life and Style Weekly

Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Footwear News

Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
SFGate

Amazon Likely to Part Ways With Jeremy Clarkson After Final Commissioned Shows Go to Air; ‘Grand Tour’ Host Sent Email Apology to Harry & Meghan (EXCLUSIVE)

Sources tell Variety that the streaming service won’t be working with Clarkson beyond seasons of “The Grand Tour” and “Clarkson’s Farm” that have already been commissioned. This means that the notorious “Top Gear” presenter likely won’t be appearing in any new shows on Prime Video beyond 2024 (though there’s every chance a final “Grand Tour” episode could carry over into 2025).
SFGate

Horror Master Kevin Williamson Is Back to Make You ‘Sick’

For children of the ‘90s — elder millennials, or so they call us — Kevin Williamson is a near-mythical figure. This is, after all, the man who burst onto the scene with his screenplay for 1996’s meta-horror classic Scream, followed by I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream 2, Halloween H20 and The Faculty. Then there was Dawson’s Creek, a coming-of-age teen drama centering a group of garrulous film geeks that birthed an entirely new genre of TV nerd (see: Seth Cohen).
The Guardian

Dressing the Georgians: exhibition explores ‘pivotal moment’ in fashion

The wide, hooped gowns worn by women in the 18th-century court of Queen Charlotte were not just the style of the time but a regal requirement. But in the pleasure gardens and coffee houses, a fashion revolution was under way. Women and men were rejecting the formal grand costumes of the Georgian aristocracy in favour of new textiles and more comfortable clothes.
SFGate

Ray Cordeiro, ‘Uncle Ray,’ World’s Most Durable DJ, Dies at 98

His funeral committee said on Saturday local time that Cordeiro, full name Raimundo Maria Cordeiro, but much better known as “Uncle Ray,” died on Friday at the CUHK Medical Centre in Hong Kong. The cause of death was not disclosed, but the committee said that friends and family sent him off with a version of “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy