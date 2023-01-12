Read full article on original website
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
‘And Just Like That’: John Corbett Returns as Aidan Shaw in Season 2 First Look
HBO Max has debuted a set of first look photos for “And Just Like That” Season 2, revealing that John Corbett will reprise his “Sex and the City” role as Aidan Shaw alongside Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. The series acts as a sequel to...
Amazon Likely to Part Ways With Jeremy Clarkson After Final Commissioned Shows Go to Air; ‘Grand Tour’ Host Sent Email Apology to Harry & Meghan (EXCLUSIVE)
Sources tell Variety that the streaming service won’t be working with Clarkson beyond seasons of “The Grand Tour” and “Clarkson’s Farm” that have already been commissioned. This means that the notorious “Top Gear” presenter likely won’t be appearing in any new shows on Prime Video beyond 2024 (though there’s every chance a final “Grand Tour” episode could carry over into 2025).
Kaleidoscope Scores Global Sales Rights for EFM-Bound ‘Tell That to the Winter Sea’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Kaleidoscope Film Distribution has acquired international sales rights for all-female drama “Tell That to the Winter Sea” and will represent the film at Berlin’s European Film Market (EFM) in February. Directed by Jaclyn Bethany “The Invisible Girl”), who also co-wrote alongside lead actor Greta Bellamacina (“This England”),...
Harry Styles just added 2 last-minute 'Love on Tour' shows near Palm Springs
Here's how you can get some highly coveted Harry Styles tickets.
Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint Asks the Tooth Fairy for a Unique Gift After Losing His First Tooth
Kim Kardashian‘s son Saint lost his first tooth over the weekend, but unlike most kids, he wasn’t interested in the traditional cash gift from the Tooth Fairy — he wrote the magical creature a letter asking for something a little different. Kim shared a snap of Saint’s...
Horror Master Kevin Williamson Is Back to Make You ‘Sick’
For children of the ‘90s — elder millennials, or so they call us — Kevin Williamson is a near-mythical figure. This is, after all, the man who burst onto the scene with his screenplay for 1996’s meta-horror classic Scream, followed by I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream 2, Halloween H20 and The Faculty. Then there was Dawson’s Creek, a coming-of-age teen drama centering a group of garrulous film geeks that birthed an entirely new genre of TV nerd (see: Seth Cohen).
Dressing the Georgians: exhibition explores ‘pivotal moment’ in fashion
The wide, hooped gowns worn by women in the 18th-century court of Queen Charlotte were not just the style of the time but a regal requirement. But in the pleasure gardens and coffee houses, a fashion revolution was under way. Women and men were rejecting the formal grand costumes of the Georgian aristocracy in favour of new textiles and more comfortable clothes.
Ray Cordeiro, ‘Uncle Ray,’ World’s Most Durable DJ, Dies at 98
His funeral committee said on Saturday local time that Cordeiro, full name Raimundo Maria Cordeiro, but much better known as “Uncle Ray,” died on Friday at the CUHK Medical Centre in Hong Kong. The cause of death was not disclosed, but the committee said that friends and family sent him off with a version of “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”
This legendary San Franciscan had a secret shortcut for rainy days
Caen admits the route involves "a lot of jaywalking."
