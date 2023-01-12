Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Teton County Residents Can Be Fined Up To $750 A Day If Their Christmas Lights Are Still Up
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Teton County residents who still have their outdoor Christmas lights on are in violation of county zoning regulations. Some locals support the rule while others have raised concerns about private property rights, Chris Nuebecker, director of county planning and building services,...
buckrail.com
Steve Aoki at The Center: local talent, cakes and general admission
JACKSON, Wyo. — Steve Aoki rolled through Jackson Hole this week culminating with a show at Center for the Arts last night, Jan. 12. According to The Center, Billboard described the 2x-GRAMMY-nominated music producer, artist, fashion designer, entrepreneur, NFT futurist and Dim Mak Records founder as “one of the most in-demand entertainers in the world.” Aoki also holds a Guinness World Record for the “Most Traveled Musician in a Single Calendar Year” although this was his first show ever in Wyoming.
buckrail.com
Boost your performance with Elevate Women’s Ski Camp in Teton Village
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Elevate your skiing and confidence to the next level with Jackson Hole Mountain Resort’s top women coaches and headlining pro-athletes through Elevate Women’s Ski Camp Jan. 16-20. Participants will enjoy four full days of skiing and instruction in small groups where personal coaching is a focus. Afterward, skiers can unwind with the program’s après social events, including a presentation from Volkl’s Barclay Rappaport “What’s New and What’s it Going to Do for ME” and a finale banquet dinner.
buckrail.com
TCSAR responds to skier injured near Four Pines
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — This afternoon, Jan. 12, Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR) responded to an injured skier outside of the southern boundary of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) in the area of Four Pines. According to Teton County Sheriff and TCSAR volunteer Matt Carr, the 26-year-old male...
buckrail.com
Inversions: The science behind what makes the valley briefly disappear
JACKSON, Wyo. — On winter mornings, a blanket of clouds hovering over the Jackson Hole Valley is a sure sign of a temperature inversion: when the air in the valley is colder than the air above it. This phenomenon occurs because cold air is denser than warm air and...
buckrail.com
A deep start to the winter for the Tetons with consistent snowfall
JACKSON, Wyo. – Winter is off to a strong start in the Tetons with above-average snowpack and a weather pattern that has featured consistent snowfall. An active pattern will continue through at least mid-January with new snow arriving on a regular basis. Consistent light to moderate snowfall so far...
buckrail.com
CANCELED: Crash on Teton Pass near Jackson, expect delays
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on Highway 22, Teton Pass, at milepost 4. As of 3:41 p.m. a travel lane is blocked near Jackson. Drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays.
Truck Driver Had Medical Issue Before Crash in East Idaho
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Wyoming man was found dead after his semi-truck veered off an East Idaho highway into a snowbank on Wednesday. According to Idaho State Police, The 60-year-old man from Thayne, had been behind the wheel of a 2005 Peterbilt on U.S. Highway 26 in Bonneville County when he is suspected of having a medical issue and went off the roadway into the deep snowbank. When officers arrived they found the man dead. The incident remains under investigation.
eastidahonews.com
Car crashes into Rexburg pharmacy
REXBURG — The driver of a Toyota Corolla crashed into the entrance of a Rexburg pharmacy Thursday afternoon. It happened around 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and North 2nd West. Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com the driver of a vehicle appears to have...
