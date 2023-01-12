ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

UK plan to send migrants to Rwanda faces new court challenge

LONDON (AP) — British judges gave the go-ahead on Monday for the Court of Appeal to consider challenges to the U.K. government’s plan to send some asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda. Two High Court judges ruled in December that the controversial policy is legal, rejecting a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy