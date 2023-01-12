ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola Beach, FL

Peyton Hillis off ventilator, recovering after Pensacola Beach rescue

By Alexa Daly
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geHPI_0kCfOMcs00

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Ex-NFL running back Peyton Hillis is off the ventilator and recovering after rescuing children at Pensacola Beach.

Hillis was airlifted to a local hospital last week, and was having trouble with his lungs and kidneys. He was placed in the ICU.

VIDEO: Watch the latest video stories in the WKRG News 5 Video Center

Hillis’ girlfriend Angela Cole posted an update on Instragram Thursday saying, “A hero. So proud of this man and so incredibly grateful for family and this incredible hospital. Peyton is off the ventilator and is on the road to recovery. Please continue to pray for he’s still got a ways ahead of him, but thank you for all your prayers and love and support thus far. It truly makes all the difference. Today was a good day.”

The former Arkansas running back played for several NFL teams, including the Cleveland Browns, where his one-thousand yard rushing season in 2010 landed him on the cover of Madden.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Storm damage photos and video from south Alabama

(WKRG) — Strong storms swept through south Alabama Thursday morning and afternoon, damaging homes, snapping trees and tearing up power lines. WKRG News 5 is tracking damage across the area. Just before 1 p.m., reports of damage to homes and downed power lines south of Mount Vernon came in just as a tornado warning expired […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
Upworthy

Brave boy swims one hour to shore to save his dad and sister who were stranded in the river

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 1, 2021. It has since been updated. A brave seven-year-old boy managed to save the lives of his father and sister after a boating accident caused them to float adrift. The children's father, Steven Poust, had taken his children Chase and Abigail to St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida over Memorial Day weekend for a swim. Poust anchored his boat and was fishing while the kids splashed around in the water. There was a strong current in the water that caused the four-year-old Abigail to let go of the boat. Chase decided to let go of the boat as well to try and keep his little sister from drifting away.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
AL.com

Selma woman who found children after tornado: ‘It was a 100% God thing’

After the tornado passed, Krishun Moore emerged from her home to the sound of children crying and screaming. She and her mother encouraged the kids to keep screaming until they found the two of them on top of the roof of a damaged apartment. She estimated the kids were about one and four years old. Both of them are OK, she said through Facebook messenger.
SELMA, AL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Florida Mother Dropped Her Daughters Off, Went To Work, And Never Returned

Calandra Rachel StallworthPhoto byThe Charley Project. On March 27, 2017, 30-year-old Calandra Stallworth dropped her two children at their grandmother's, who lived next door in Crestview, Florida. Her family describes her as a caring and loving mother to her two daughters, NBC News reports. Calandra was on her way to her job at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Resort in Miramar Beach as a housekeeper. That evening, Calandra called to let them know she was on her way home, reports NBC News. The dedicated mother never arrived and her family reported her missing that same evening.
CRESTVIEW, FL
People

Remains of Woman Missing Since Hurricane Ian Found 'Deep Within the Mangroves' of Fort Myers Beach

A tree removal company discovered the woman's body while working in the Fort Myers Beach area of Florida, the Lee County Sheriff said. Ilonka Knes, 82, had been missing since October The remains of a missing woman have been found nearly four months after she was reported missing after Hurricane Ian, Florida officials announced Thursday. A tree removal company discovered the body of Ilonka Knes, 82, while working in the area off of Tropical Shores Way in Fort Myers Beach on Tuesday, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

72K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy