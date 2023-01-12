ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox35orlando.com

1 dead, multiple hurt in shooting near Sanford intersection, deputies say

SANFORD, Fla. - One person is dead and several others are hurt following a shooting in unincorporated Sanford early Monday, according to deputies. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at 2:20 a.m. near the intersection of County Road 46A and Rinehart Road and the incident involved two vehicles.
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man shot, injured during Sumter County robbery

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested three people after a robbery Saturday. Just after 12 a.m., a shooting was reported near County Road 510 in Adamsville. Deputies said a man was held at gunpoint during a robbery, and one of the suspects shot him. He...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man killed, woman seriously injured in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sunday morning, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly Orange County crash. A pickup truck traveling southbound on State Road 429 crashed around 10:19 a.m. near mile marker 28. Florida Highway Patrol said the driver lost control of the truck, causing it to run off...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange County deputies searching for person who shot, killed woman

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies are on the hunt for whoever shot and killed 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier. They said her murder happened Thursday night on North Powers Drive, just south of Clarcona Ocoee Road, and they're calling on the community to help them catch the shooter. The sheriff's office...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman found dead after fight in Orange County, man arrested: deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a woman in her 40s died following a domestic altercation on Royal Street Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 10 p.m., law enforcement responded to the area regarding the fight and found the woman unresponsive. She was...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Pair arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle at Home Depot

Two people were arrested after a K-9 alerted on their vehicle during a traffic stop at Home Depot in Lady Lake. Jonathan Barron Tunstall, 38, of Eustis, was driving a silver Volkswagen Jetta on Wednesday afternoon when an officer ran his license plate and discovered his driver’s license had been suspended last year for failure to pay a financial obligation, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the Home Depot parking lot.
LADY LAKE, FL
WESH

1 person injured in Seminole County fire, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded to a fire in Seminole County Saturday. The fire was reported in Longwood on Crown Oaks Way. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told WESH 2 that one person with injuries was taken to the hospital. Responding firefighters were able to put the fire...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Sanford police searching for suspects in burglary

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Police are searching for suspects in a Sanford burglary. A burglary alarm went off at a Value Pawn & Jewelry on Dec. 13, and police responded to the scene. The Sanford Police Department found surveillance footage showing suspects using what appeared to be a saw...
SANFORD, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies: 3 men arrested after high-speed chase turns deadly in Osceola County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A high-speed chase ended in a deadly crash early Saturday morning in Osceola County after authorities say three men tried to run away from deputies. Deputies said the chase started when three men parked in an SUV outside of a house party in Davenport side-swiped a deputy's vehicle and fled the scene in a stolen, late-model Range Rover, Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

OPD Takes More Crime Guns Off Downtown Orlando Streets

The Orlando Police Department is staying very active throughout the community, but especially in downtown where they continue taking guns off the streets. OPD recently said the Downtown Delta Bravo Mids Bike Squad recovered these crime guns from two individuals:. The Orlando Police Department said this bike squad “continues to...
ORLANDO, FL

