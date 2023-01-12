Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox35orlando.com
1 dead, multiple hurt in shooting near Sanford intersection, deputies say
SANFORD, Fla. - One person is dead and several others are hurt following a shooting in unincorporated Sanford early Monday, according to deputies. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at 2:20 a.m. near the intersection of County Road 46A and Rinehart Road and the incident involved two vehicles.
WESH
Seminole County sheriff: 1 dead, multiple others hurt in shooting; suspect at large
SANFORD, Fla. — One person is dead and multiple others are hurt after an overnight shooting in Seminole County. According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of CR46-A and Rinehart Road in Sanford around 2:30 a.m. for a shooting involving two vehicles. Officials...
Deputies investigating domestic disturbance that left one woman dead
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating a domestic disturbance that left one woman dead Saturday night. Deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 3300 block of Royal Street around 9:55 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to investigators, when deputies...
Suspects ram Polk County deputy vehicle, cause deadly crash in stolen SUV, sheriff says
The Polk County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of three people Saturday after they allegedly caused a deadly crash after a chase in a stolen vehicle
Suspects in stolen SUV cause fatal crash in Osceola County, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Osceola County early Saturday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Marigold Avenue and Peabody Road in Kissimmee around 1:52 a.m. Troopers said a Range Rover was traveling southbound on Marigold Avenue,...
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, injured during Sumter County robbery
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested three people after a robbery Saturday. Just after 12 a.m., a shooting was reported near County Road 510 in Adamsville. Deputies said a man was held at gunpoint during a robbery, and one of the suspects shot him. He...
Volusia sheriff’s helicopter tracks down suspect after he runs from deputies
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man is under arrest after he ran from deputies and led them on a 30-minute chase. The incident began Friday around 4 p.m. in DeLand when a license plate reader caught Kyle Bellantoni’s tag. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
fox35orlando.com
'He shouldn't have lost his life:' Family of Kissimmee crash victim speaks out
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Roney Montero was three minutes away from his house when a driver in a stolen SUV hit his car so hard that it went flying into a ditch, killing him. His husband is still in shock and disbelief that the love of his life who was full of life, who was always singing and smiling — is gone.
WESH
Man killed, woman seriously injured in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sunday morning, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly Orange County crash. A pickup truck traveling southbound on State Road 429 crashed around 10:19 a.m. near mile marker 28. Florida Highway Patrol said the driver lost control of the truck, causing it to run off...
fox35orlando.com
Orange County deputies searching for person who shot, killed woman
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies are on the hunt for whoever shot and killed 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier. They said her murder happened Thursday night on North Powers Drive, just south of Clarcona Ocoee Road, and they're calling on the community to help them catch the shooter. The sheriff's office...
fox35orlando.com
Woman found dead after fight in Orange County, man arrested: deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a woman in her 40s died following a domestic altercation on Royal Street Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 10 p.m., law enforcement responded to the area regarding the fight and found the woman unresponsive. She was...
aroundosceola.com
Kissimmee man killed in Saturday crash after being struck by stolen SUV
A police chase that started in Polk County early Saturday morning ended in Osceola County with a crash that took the life of a Kissimmee man in Poinciana, Florida Highway Patrol officials said this weekend. A 27-year-old man was killed around 2 a.m. Saturday when his Honda Civic was struck...
villages-news.com
Pair arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle at Home Depot
Two people were arrested after a K-9 alerted on their vehicle during a traffic stop at Home Depot in Lady Lake. Jonathan Barron Tunstall, 38, of Eustis, was driving a silver Volkswagen Jetta on Wednesday afternoon when an officer ran his license plate and discovered his driver’s license had been suspended last year for failure to pay a financial obligation, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the Home Depot parking lot.
WESH
1 person injured in Seminole County fire, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded to a fire in Seminole County Saturday. The fire was reported in Longwood on Crown Oaks Way. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told WESH 2 that one person with injuries was taken to the hospital. Responding firefighters were able to put the fire...
WESH
Sanford police searching for suspects in burglary
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Police are searching for suspects in a Sanford burglary. A burglary alarm went off at a Value Pawn & Jewelry on Dec. 13, and police responded to the scene. The Sanford Police Department found surveillance footage showing suspects using what appeared to be a saw...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of impersonating officer, stealing from elderly man at 7-Eleven: Deputies
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Deputies have arrested a man who they said impersonated a police officer and stole jewelry from an elderly man at a 7-Eleven gas station back in December. James Troy Davis, 52, was arrested for robbery, impersonating a law enforcement officer, and false imprisonment on Jan. 12, deputies said.
WESH
Man accused of fleeing from Volusia County deputies faces several new charges
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Friday after fleeing from deputies, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was driving a grey Dodge Challenger around 4 p.m. as deputies were searching for him. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said he was wanted for domestic...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies arrest 6, including 3 fleeing felons accused of causing fatal crash following Davenport house party
DAVENPORT, Fla. - What was billed as a going away party at a Davenport short-term rental house turned into an open-house party with more than 100 people that ended with six people getting arrested, including three felons who deputies say caused a fatal crash while fleeing from law enforcement. According...
Deputies: 3 men arrested after high-speed chase turns deadly in Osceola County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A high-speed chase ended in a deadly crash early Saturday morning in Osceola County after authorities say three men tried to run away from deputies. Deputies said the chase started when three men parked in an SUV outside of a house party in Davenport side-swiped a deputy's vehicle and fled the scene in a stolen, late-model Range Rover, Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement.
westorlandonews.com
OPD Takes More Crime Guns Off Downtown Orlando Streets
The Orlando Police Department is staying very active throughout the community, but especially in downtown where they continue taking guns off the streets. OPD recently said the Downtown Delta Bravo Mids Bike Squad recovered these crime guns from two individuals:. The Orlando Police Department said this bike squad “continues to...
