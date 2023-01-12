Read full article on original website
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
Bill Gates reveals the next big thing in tech, and it's not metaverse
Artificial Intelligence or AI is the next big tech shift that users can expect in the coming years, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently said while interacting with a Reddit user last week. Gates thinks that metaverse and Web3 are revolutionary but not quite as much as AI. Gates' comments come...
nextbigfuture.com
Microsoft $10 Billion into OpenAI and ChatGPT is AI IPhone Moment
Fortune and others are reporting that Microsoft will close a $10 billion investment deal into the artificial intelligence startup before the end of this month. This is discussed in the All-in-Pod cast. The deal will have a unique structure in that Microsoft will get 49% of the company but 75% of future profits.
Supply Chain Tech Firm Flexport Lays Off 20% of Workforce
Supply chain tech firm Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce. Flexport Co-CEOs Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen said in a note to employees that the company is not immune to the macroeconomic downturn and that it must make hard decisions to prepare for long-term success. “Our customers...
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
JPMorgan claims entrepreneur Charlie Javice duped bank into buying $175M startup: suit
JPMorgan Chase claims it was duped by a 30-year-old entrepreneur who lied about the number of college kids who were using Frank — a financial-planning site that the mega-bank bought for $175 million. JPMorgan Chase alleges that Charlie Javice, who was featured on the Forbes “30 under 30” list in finance for 2019, led the bank to believe that Frank “was a business deeply engaged with the college-aged market segment with 4.265 million customers,” according to a lawsuit filed on Dec. 22, read. “Instead, it received a business with fewer than 300,000 customers,” according to the explosive suit filed in federal...
Three creepy ways AI robots are becoming more human – from becoming your colleagues to dating you
THIS year looks set to be huge for robots. Elon Musk continues to work on his own humanoid machine and three robot sisters could be about to give the Kardashians a run for their money as they seek to influence you to like AI in 2023. There are already lots...
TechRadar
What is AI capable of, really?
The possibility of artificial intelligence (AI) has captured the imagination of many for almost as long as the concept of computers has existed. In recent years, however, interest is reaching new highs as some of the incredible feats promised by its advocates are starting to be realized. OpenAI’s ChatGPT has...
Molson Coors Bets on D2C with Online-only Mocktail Brand
Molson Coors is stepping up its digital presence with the launch of D2C-only mocktails. The beverage giant, which owns a range of popular alcoholic brands, including Coors, Miller, Vizzy and others, announced Tuesday (Jan. 10) the launch of its Roxie line of nonalcoholic cocktails available only via the brand’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) eCommerce site.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Artificial Intelligence now allows to speak to dead ones
Did you ever imagine that you can speak to your deceased near and dear one day? If nott, here’s a way to do so- all thanks to the technology of Artificial Intelligence(AI). According to a development made by California based company HereAfterAI, people can now chat, talk or video chat with the dead loves ones and know their life beyond the grave.
TechCrunch
Indian edtech giant Byju’s changes sales strategy in key revamp
The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, India’s most valuable, said on Monday its sales people no longer visit students’ homes to pitch to their parents. Instead, the entire sales workforce now works from inside the office and reaches out virtually to only those whose children have shown a clear interest in subscribing to the platform.
thefastmode.com
Five Tech Trends Fueling the Metaverse and the Potential Risks of Extended Reality Featured
While the metaverse is still a nebulous concept, experts describe it as the inevitable evolution of the Internet, the future of social media and the convergence of physical and digital realities. Regardless of the exact definition, tech giants, including Google, Microsoft and, of course, Meta, recognize its potential and continue to invest billions of dollars in capitalizing on these emerging markets. Nevertheless, despite the innovations that will likely come out of the metaverse, those who construct these hybrid worlds must do so responsibly and ethically, ensuring that their creations do not negatively impact consumer wellbeing or infringe upon human rights, user privacy and security.
bitcoinist.com
Web3 Push: UAE VC Companies Launch $1 Billion Fund For The Tech Ecosystem
Venom Foundation has announced the creation of Venom Ventures Fund, a next-generation venture capital incubator that will invest in Web3 and related blockchain projects and help them reach their full potential. Iceberg Capital will be the launch partner for this venture. Venom Ventures will prioritize companies that are developing blockchain...
Tencent Targets European Cloud Market
Tencent Cloud will provide cloud services in Europe through a strategic partnership with Traac. The cloud business of Chinese technology giant Tencent announced the collaboration in a press release on Thursday (Jan. 12), saying that the deal will establish Traac as an authorized reseller of Tencent Cloud products and services in 19 European countries.
Resilient UK FinTech Investment Landscape Unfazed by 2022 Decline
U.K. FinTechs received $12.5 billion in investment in 2022, 8% less than the year prior. According to research published by Innovate Finance, an independent industry body representing the UK FinTech community, this week, the drop signals a remarkably resilient FinTech ecosystem when compared to the global average, which saw investment activity decline by 30%.
An Insider on Why Community Banks Must Help SMBs Navigate Technology
An interview with Charles Potts, chief innovation officer at the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), about the ways the organization is helping community banks access disruptive financial technologies to better serve SMBs. --- For his role with the ICBA, Potts works closely with community banks to ensure they are...
Google Cloud Launches AI-Powered Tools for Inventory-Checking and Shopping
Google Cloud has launched new artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that perform necessary everyday tasks for retailers. These solutions help merchants check inventory, facilitate product discovery, personalize shopping experiences and recommend products to customers, Google Cloud said in a Friday (Jan. 13) press release. “Upheavals over the last few years have...
Alibaba Sells Half Its Stake in India’s Paytm
China’s Alibaba Group has reportedly sold half its take in Indian payments firm Paytm. The company sold its 3.1% stake in Paytm for $125 million via a block deal on Thursday (Jan. 12), Reuters reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of the sale. Shares in Paytm fell as much as 8.8%, the report noted.
Recession Number One Fear Among CEOs
CEOs are worried about a recession and expect 2023 to offer little economic growth. That’s according to a recent survey by the Conference Board, which found that recession concerns were the chief external worry for a group of about 700 chief executive officers and more than 450 C-suite executives.
