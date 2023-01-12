Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Randy Rowse: Gaslighting Over La Cumbre Plaza Housing Planning Helps No One
The development of housing that provides for multiple tiers of income has long been a priority for the City of Santa Barbara. In keeping with this policy, the city applied for a grant — through the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments from the REAP 2.0, Regional Early Action Planning Grants fund — to develop a “Specific Plan” for the site currently known as La Cumbre Plaza on Upper State Street.
Noozhawk
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Jan. 13, 2023
Noozhawk has been my go-to source for news in Santa Barbara County since you started. You outdid yourselves this week, and I applaud you for it. Kudos to Noozhawk’s reporters for the excellent work with your storm reporting, and for the extra stories since then. You have no idea how important that is.
Noozhawk
Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Program Honors Legacy of Dr. King
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara (MLKSB) will present, for the 16th year, a free program honoring Dr. King and all he stood for on the national Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, Monday, Jan. 16. Due to the rain forecast, the planned morning program and Unity March...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County Pending Approval for 3D Printed Home, Other Housing Projects
A 3D-printed prototype house is one of seven projects that the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments plans to complete with funding from the state. Apis Cor will be the company constructing the prototype in partnership with the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County. The project will be a...
Noozhawk
New Housing Project Possibly Headed for La Cumbre Plaza as Questions Loom Over Height Limits
At a time when there’s a community battle brewing over a proposed 685-unit, 74-foot-tall housing project at La Cumbre Plaza, another substantial housing development is in the works on the other side of the Santa Barbara mall. Multiple sources told Noozhawk that Alliance Residential Co., a Flagstaff, Ariz.-based housing...
Noozhawk
Sea Center Marks Underwater Parks Day With Free Admission Jan. 21
The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center on Stearns Wharf is offering free admission to its Underwater Parks Day Festival, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, thanks to support from the Moeller Lab at UC Santa Barbara. The Underwater Parks Day Festival celebrates Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), or...
Noozhawk
Ensemble Theatre Company Stages Thriller ‘Selling Kabul’ at New Vic
Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) begins the new year with the third show of its 2022-23 Season, the thriller “Selling Kabul,” written by Sylvia Khoury and directed by Nike Doukas. “Selling Kabul” previews at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2,. The show runs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 through...
Noozhawk
Tommy Soto of Santa Barbara, 1995-2023
Tommy Soto, CPA, son, brother, musician and friend; a talented and loving soul, passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at the age of 27, following a four-year battle with a rare form of cancer (metastatic myxoid liposarcoma). Tommy and his girlfriend of seven years, Maddy Hahn, shared big plans for...
Noozhawk
Divided Solvang Council Appoints Robert Clarke to Fill Fifth Seat
A sharply divided Solvang City Council filled the fifth seat with a familiar face after multiple tie votes snagged the process Thursday night. Robert Clarke returned to the dais after a 3-1 vote, with Mayor Mark Infanti, Councilman David Brown and Councilwoman Claudia Orona voting for Clarke. Councilwoman Elizabeth Orona voted against his appointment.
Noozhawk
Recent Storm Triggers Price-Gouging Protections Locally and Statewide
As a result of the severe winter storms affecting Santa Barbara County and all of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom, on Jan. 4, issued a proclamation of a State of Emergency. As a result, the price gouging protections of Penal Code Section 396 (PC 396), which are designed to “protect citizens from excessive and unjustified increases in the prices charged during or shortly after a declared state of emergency,” are in effect.
Noozhawk
After Political Back and Forth, Santa Barbara Council Approves Outdoor Dining Fees
After some wheeling and dealing, the Santa Barbara City Council on Thursday approved a rate structure for outdoor dining along State Street. The vote was 4-2 in favor of a “variable design,” under which rates for outdoor dining will vary based on the designs of the structures. For example, restaurants that have their outdoor dining structures portable or at grade level would pay less than those who don’t.
Noozhawk
Latest Storm Soaks Santa Barbara County with More Rain on Tap Starting Late Sunday
Another storm soaked Santa Barbara County on Saturday, dropping between 0.75 and 2 inches of rain on most areas and causing more troubles in local communities. Forecasters had called for moderate to heavy rain from Saturday’s storm. “I think we’re more or less on target,” Mike Wofford from the...
Noozhawk
Friendship Center to Celebrate 24th Annual Festival of Hearts Benefit
Friendship Center is hosting its 24th Annual Festival of Hearts, noon-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort. The pre-Valentine’s Day event features a sit-down lunch including wine, a no host bar, and live music by Strada Swing, a jazz swing band with a French twist. Participants are urged to dress in their favorite Derby attire — big hats, pastels and florals are all appropriate.
Noozhawk
Latest Storm to Hit Santa Barbara County Expected to Be Much Weaker
Rain began falling across Santa Barbara County on Sunday afternoon, but forecasters say the latest weather system will be much weaker than the storms that hammered the region last week. Most coastal and valley areas are expected to receive a half-inch to an inch of rain overnight into Monday, according...
Noozhawk
Montecito Debris Net in San Ysidro Creek Fills Following Rainstorm
One of the debris nets installed on creeks above Montecito is packed with rocks and sediment after last week’s major rainstorm, while others are clean, according to the nonprofit group that installed them. Photos and drone footage of the Upper San Ysidro Canyon net across the creek show water...
Noozhawk
Community Bancorp of Santa Maria Posts 4th Quarter Earnings Report
Janet Silveria, president/CEO of Community Bancorp of Santa Maria, parent company of Community Bank of Santa Maria, released the company’s earnings report for the period ending Dec. 31, 2022. Year-to-date unaudited net income increased 26.3% from $2.850 million at Dec. 31, 2021 to $3.599 million at Dec. 31, 2022....
Noozhawk
Following Storm, Carpinteria Creek Bank to Undergo Emergency Repairs
California State Parks will begin emergency repair work on a portion of the Carpinteria Creek bank adjacent to the Carpinteria Sanitary District at the end of 6th Street. The work, to be conducted under an Emergency Permit, involves placing about 10,000 cubic yards of 2-foot-by-4-foot diameter rock to stabilize about 250 feet of creek bank and protect against further erosion.
Noozhawk
Lab Results Point to Natural Seeps as Source of Oil Sheen Off Summerland Beach
Lab tests have identified natural seeps as the likely source of the recent oil sheens off the Summerland coast. Multiple agencies united to investigate and monitor the petroleum sheens seen off Summerland Beach starting on Jan. 6, collecting samples to determine the source. “Lab results from multiple locations onshore and...
Noozhawk
Water Releases from Lake Cachuma to Begin Saturday Morning
Water releases from Lake Cachuma are expected to begin Saturday morning, ahead of upcoming storms, according to Santa Barbara County officials. Cachuma was at 86.4% of capacity as of 10 a.m. Friday, and about 9 feet below its spill level, according to the county Public Works Department. The U.S. Bureau...
Noozhawk
Another, Less-Severe Storm Coming to Santa Barbara County This Weekend
More rain is on its way to Santa Barbara County this weekend, but this storm system should be much less severe than the one that drenched the county earlier in the week. There is a chance of rain beginning Friday afternoon and evening, and rain is expected Saturday afternoon and evening, mainly before 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
