Police: 2 wanted in connection with ongoing Horry County investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman and a teen are wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation in Horry County, according to the Horry County Police Department. Samantha Gwen Watts, 40, has an active warrant for obstructing the legal process, police said. She is approximately 5-foot-7 and 250 pounds. She has green eyes and […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wanted felon arrested in Bladen County on alleged weapon assault charges
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A wanted felon has been arrested in Bladen County. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Dillion Keith Long, 22, on Friday on charges stemming from a 2022 incident. Long was arrested and charged with possession of firearm by felon, Assault with...
Suspect in Myrtle Beach robberies out of jail for only 3 days, jail records show
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who had only been out of jail for three days was arrested Sunday evening in connection with three armed robberies reported earlier in the day in Myrtle Beach, police said. Gino White, 22, was arrested shortly after 6 p.m. and charged with three counts of robbery, according to […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two arrested in Bladen County following alleged counterfeit currency use
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested for allegedly using counterfeit money. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tredell Phillip Blackshear, 29, and Andrew DaShawn Smith, 22, on January 12th. Both were arrested on charges stemming from an incident involving the possession and...
columbuscountynews.com
Thursday Stabbing Leaves One Dead
One person was killed Thursday in a reported stabbing in Whiteville. Police Chief Doug Ipock said the district attorney is reviewing the case before any information is released. The stabbing occurred on Radio Station Road. We’ll have updates on the death as soon as they become available from Whiteville Police....
CAUGHT: NC felon arrested for having guns, shooting into building, sheriff says
The Bladen County Sheriff's Office caught a felon who was on the run for charges from a shooting incident in 2022.
WECT
Whiteville police investigating fatal stabbing
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Thursday night, Jan. 12. Police say the incident took place on Radio Station Road. The investigation is ongoing; WECT will add more details as they become available.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrest man on alleged drug charges
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on alleged drug charges. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators concluded a three months long investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in Whiteville and surrounding communities on January 9th. During the investigation, multiple controlled buys of meth were completed.
WECT
Shots fired into Columbus County home Friday morning, investigation underway
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after shots were fired into a home in Whiteville early Friday morning. A spokesperson for the office says deputies responded to a shots fired call on Golf Course Road just after 2 a.m. Friday. A woman called to report gunshots hitting a home.
2 North Carolina men arrested for using counterfeit money, deputies say
Two Fayetteville men were arrested Thursday for using counterfeit currency, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for woman missing since Friday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, KC Lee Johnson, 27, was last seen near the 1900 block of Tradd Ct. in Wilmington. She’s 5′10″ and weighs about 230 pounds. Johnson has hazel eyes and dark brown, shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a grey shirt with gold writing, black leggings and blue slides.
WECT
Three arrested after THC investigation into two Tabor City tobacco and vape stores
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has announced three arrests after an investigation into THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) levels at two tobacco stores in Tabor City. According to the NCDPS, a complaint was received that teenagers became sick after buying vape products from the two stores....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man arrested for alleged drug possession after traffic stop
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been arrested for alleged drug possession. WPD units initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 700 block of South 16th Street on Wednesday. As the vehicle slowed down to stop, a passenger got out and ran away. He was taken into custody shortly after by officers.
carolinacoastonline.com
Gummies that made Onslow middle school students ill sent to state crime lab
JACKSONVILLE - Jacksonville Police are investigating gummies after five Northwoods Park Middle School students got sick after sharing a snack, according to Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools. Police say the gummies have been sent to the State Crime Lab. Anderson said the students were picked...
WMBF
Parent sues Horry County Schools, Ocean Bay Elementary in connection to suspected abuse case
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The parent of one of the students connected to an alleged abuse case at Ocean Bay Elementary is suing the school and the district. The lawsuit was filed on Thursday by John Doe, who is listed as the parent of Jane Doe, who is described as a non-verbal special needs student who attended Ocean Bay Elementary School from August 2021 – May 2022.
WECT
One injured, one in custody following shots fired call in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and West Lewis St. Officers arrested Brice Pridgen and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill. According to Chief Doug Ipock, additional charges are pending.
columbuscountynews.com
One Hurt in Shooting; Stolen Weapon Recovered
One man was wounded and a second is in custody after a shooting in Whiteville Thursday (today). Brice Pridgen faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injuries. Additional charges are pending, Whiteville Police Chief Doug Ipock said. Bond was set at $25,000.
43-year-old woman missing from North Myrtle Beach, police say
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 43-year-old woman is missing from the Windy Hill section of North Myrtle Beach, according to North Myrtle Beach Police. April Denis Yarborough was last seen at 4 a.m. Friday on 33rd Avenue South wearing a green jacket with fur around the collar and gray pants, police said. When […]
North Myrtle Beach’s first female police chief speaks out about goals
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Dana Crowell is the first female police chief in North Myrtle Beach history. She is ready to jump right into her new role. “We are such a smooth organization that me taking the helm is going to be a very smooth transition,” Crowell said. Crowell wants to focus on […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man arrested after alleged discovery of 50 heroin bags during traffic stop
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One person has been arrested on alleged drug charges following a traffic stop. On January 8th around 1:50 p.m., the Wilmington Police Department stopped a vehicle at 9th and Ann Street. Police say the driver jumped out of the vehicle and fled down an alley.
