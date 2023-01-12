ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wanted felon arrested in Bladen County on alleged weapon assault charges

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A wanted felon has been arrested in Bladen County. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Dillion Keith Long, 22, on Friday on charges stemming from a 2022 incident. Long was arrested and charged with possession of firearm by felon, Assault with...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two arrested in Bladen County following alleged counterfeit currency use

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested for allegedly using counterfeit money. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tredell Phillip Blackshear, 29, and Andrew DaShawn Smith, 22, on January 12th. Both were arrested on charges stemming from an incident involving the possession and...
columbuscountynews.com

Thursday Stabbing Leaves One Dead

One person was killed Thursday in a reported stabbing in Whiteville. Police Chief Doug Ipock said the district attorney is reviewing the case before any information is released. The stabbing occurred on Radio Station Road. We’ll have updates on the death as soon as they become available from Whiteville Police....
WECT

Whiteville police investigating fatal stabbing

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Thursday night, Jan. 12. Police say the incident took place on Radio Station Road. The investigation is ongoing; WECT will add more details as they become available.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrest man on alleged drug charges

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on alleged drug charges. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators concluded a three months long investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in Whiteville and surrounding communities on January 9th. During the investigation, multiple controlled buys of meth were completed.
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for woman missing since Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, KC Lee Johnson, 27, was last seen near the 1900 block of Tradd Ct. in Wilmington. She’s 5′10″ and weighs about 230 pounds. Johnson has hazel eyes and dark brown, shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a grey shirt with gold writing, black leggings and blue slides.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man arrested for alleged drug possession after traffic stop

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been arrested for alleged drug possession. WPD units initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 700 block of South 16th Street on Wednesday. As the vehicle slowed down to stop, a passenger got out and ran away. He was taken into custody shortly after by officers.
carolinacoastonline.com

Gummies that made Onslow middle school students ill sent to state crime lab

JACKSONVILLE - Jacksonville Police are investigating gummies after five Northwoods Park Middle School students got sick after sharing a snack, according to Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools. Police say the gummies have been sent to the State Crime Lab. Anderson said the students were picked...
WMBF

Parent sues Horry County Schools, Ocean Bay Elementary in connection to suspected abuse case

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The parent of one of the students connected to an alleged abuse case at Ocean Bay Elementary is suing the school and the district. The lawsuit was filed on Thursday by John Doe, who is listed as the parent of Jane Doe, who is described as a non-verbal special needs student who attended Ocean Bay Elementary School from August 2021 – May 2022.
WECT

One injured, one in custody following shots fired call in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and West Lewis St. Officers arrested Brice Pridgen and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill. According to Chief Doug Ipock, additional charges are pending.
columbuscountynews.com

One Hurt in Shooting; Stolen Weapon Recovered

One man was wounded and a second is in custody after a shooting in Whiteville Thursday (today). Brice Pridgen faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injuries. Additional charges are pending, Whiteville Police Chief Doug Ipock said. Bond was set at $25,000.
