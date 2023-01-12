ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsauken Township, NJ

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Stop car thieves in NJ by doing this one simple thing

Car thefts and break-ins continue to rise in New Jersey. Many of these crimes could be avoided by simply locking your car and removing the key fob. Unfortunately, many people do not do this, making them an easy mark for a quick crime. This has been increasingly frustrating for police,...
Wow! JCP&L actually owned up to this common NJ failure

Sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due. And in the case of New Jersey electric giant JCP&L, that credit is warranted. Now it should be noted that this particular failure has nothing to do with the brave men and women who work and respond to emergencies. Those on the ground not only have a hard job but a dangerous one at that.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Safe to drink? Some NJ water affected by lead and ‘forever’ cancer chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?

No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Why Didn’t I Know New Jersey Had These 6 Beautiful Waterfalls

Is a winter hike in the future, you might want to check out one of these beautiful waterfalls right here in New Jersey. In the spring and summer, we look for places to cool off in the heat. We'll be doing that again soon. Spring and summer will be here before we know it. But, so many listeners tell me that they look for somewhere to hike in the winter.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Wildlife action plan promises to benefit at-risk NJ species

New Jersey is the most densely populated state in the U.S. and because of that, people may lose sight of the fact that the state has a vast wealth of wildlife where there is diverse geography, and diverse climate, according to Alex Ireland, president, and CEO of NJ Audubon. There...
Northfield NJ
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

