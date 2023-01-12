Read full article on original website
Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At RiskPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
White House Confirms, Even More Confidential Documents found at Bidens Wilmington HomePhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
The richest woman in Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
Philly Squatter Issue PersistsAlexCapPhiladelphia, PA
Stop car thieves in NJ by doing this one simple thing
Car thefts and break-ins continue to rise in New Jersey. Many of these crimes could be avoided by simply locking your car and removing the key fob. Unfortunately, many people do not do this, making them an easy mark for a quick crime. This has been increasingly frustrating for police,...
NJ State Police: 2 Caught on Camera Stealing Cameras in Buena Vista Twp.
State troopers are asking for your help identifying two men who were caught on camera allegedly stealing cameras. Police say the duo stole three Browning Trail Cameras from the Tractor Supply Store in Buena Vista Township. At approximately 9:00 p.m., on December 19, 2022, two white males entered the store,...
NJ to consider whether Black residents get reparation payments for slavery
New Jersey Senate and Assembly Committees could soon consider legislation, S386 and A938, that calls for a special task force to be formed to review the history of slavery in the Garden State and propose different ways to offer reparations for Black residents. According to Jean-Pierre Brutus, the senior counsel...
Here’s Where in New Jersey You Can Marry Your First Cousin
Kissing cousins may lead to marry cousins. In what parts of the state is it actually legal to marry your first cousin?. This may come as a bit of a shock, but it New Jersey, it's perfectly legal to marry your first cousin!. The whole state - not just the...
Raising a family? Why New Jersey is a great state to put down roots
👪 New Jersey is a great place to raise a family, ranking 7th best overall. 👪 Wallethub looked at affordability, education, health, safety and other factors. 👪 Marriage rates and poverty are among the challenges facing the state. Thinking about raising a family in New Jersey? Congratulations!...
Why do some New Jersey drivers do this at yield signs?
A yield sign. Seems pretty basic and straightforward, and something we learned even before we got behind the wheel for the very first time. So first things first. What are you supposed to do at a yield sign? If we see one of these signs coming up how do we prepare?
Hammonton, NJ Cannoli Among 12 Best in All New Jersey
Growing up in an Italian area, family and food were a big part of life. Having dinner at a friend's house might mean a big plate of meatballs covered in sauce or perhaps a piping hot tomato pie. Of course, all meals ended with something sweet. In most cases, that...
Check out this unique NJ sunset that really isn’t a sunset
New Jersey really has some incredible sights. From High Point to Cape May and everything in between, New Jersey truly is an amazing place. Sometimes, certain things line up just right to create something incredible. And that's what happened while my son and I were on a hike. It was...
Wow! JCP&L actually owned up to this common NJ failure
Sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due. And in the case of New Jersey electric giant JCP&L, that credit is warranted. Now it should be noted that this particular failure has nothing to do with the brave men and women who work and respond to emergencies. Those on the ground not only have a hard job but a dangerous one at that.
Safe to drink? Some NJ water affected by lead and ‘forever’ cancer chemicals
U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?
No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In New Jersey And One Of The Oldest In America
So many of us here in New Jersey love the history of this great state, and there is no doubt that our history is a rich one. Some of the things we really love to discover here in the Garden State are the old things, and more specifically, the oldest things, and some of them are around us and we don't even know it.
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
5 New Jersey Obsessions That Have To Be Explained To Outsiders
If you're from the Garden State, then you already know that there's plenty that sets us apart from everywhere else. It's not that we think our poo doesn't stink, it's just that there are so many funny Jersey-specific things that nobody else has experienced or would understand. Since so many...
Large Regional Bank Closing 4 Philadelphia-area Branches and 4 in NJ
Customers of a large regional bank will have fewer locations to make their financial transactions at in the near future. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, the parent company of Santander Bank has filed to close a total of 13 branches, including four in and around Philadelphia, four in Central Pennsylvania, and another four in New Jersey.
Why Didn’t I Know New Jersey Had These 6 Beautiful Waterfalls
Is a winter hike in the future, you might want to check out one of these beautiful waterfalls right here in New Jersey. In the spring and summer, we look for places to cool off in the heat. We'll be doing that again soon. Spring and summer will be here before we know it. But, so many listeners tell me that they look for somewhere to hike in the winter.
Major Publication Names Their Choice For Best Pizza In New Jersey
If you want to get a healthy discussion, and sometimes even an argument started in New Jersey, just start talking about who has the best pizza in the state. One major publication has announced its choice for the best pizza in the Garden State. I'm not sure there is anything...
Wildlife action plan promises to benefit at-risk NJ species
New Jersey is the most densely populated state in the U.S. and because of that, people may lose sight of the fact that the state has a vast wealth of wildlife where there is diverse geography, and diverse climate, according to Alex Ireland, president, and CEO of NJ Audubon. There...
National Experts Name Iconic New Jersey Boardwalk Best for Kids
One of the great things about living in New Jersey is the many beaches and boardwalks that we can enjoy. Each is different and has its own personality. Personally, I put our boardwalks in different categories. For example, when I think of family fun, I immediately think of Jenkinson's in...
This Stunning New Jersey County Has Been Named The Prettiest In The State
There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the whole state. There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.
