Dive teams searching for person who reportedly jumped off Zilwaukee Bridge

SAGINAW, Mich. (WWJ) -- A desperate search is underway in the Saginaw River after a person apparently jumped off the Zilwaukee Bridge.

Authorities on Thursday request for dive teams from Metro Detroit to help in the search, which started at around noon.

The landmark bridge is along I-75, taking drivers over the river.

People in the area told police that they saw a man jump.

Saginaw police officers and the dive team remined on the scene, searching the water later in the afternoon.

