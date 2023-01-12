ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Dive teams searching for person who reportedly jumped off Zilwaukee Bridge

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

SAGINAW, Mich. (WWJ) -- A desperate search is underway in the Saginaw River after a person apparently jumped off the Zilwaukee Bridge.

Authorities on Thursday request for dive teams from Metro Detroit to help in the search, which started at around noon.

The landmark bridge is along I-75, taking drivers over the river.

People in the area told police that they saw a man jump.

Saginaw police officers and the dive team remined on the scene, searching the water later in the afternoon.

Comments / 10

LadyJay 101
3d ago

so sad seem like a lot of people wanting the pain to end praying for all going through this cold world and feel like your alone I understand believe me things will get better praying

Reply
3
Bill Nelson
3d ago

WWJ, For Decades you've done a yeoman's job reporting the news, many times before any other news outlet! Today, an individual jumped off the Rust Avenue bridge in 👇 Saginaw. I believe your use of the Zilwaukee bridge in this story in regards to a Detroit based dive/rescue team was exactly what that team was called for! After travel time to Saginaw/Zilwaukee area, a Detroit area based team would likely be dispatched to the "Z" bridge as it's a couple miles downstream from the Rust Ave bridge. That area/response time is likely where the DTW based team would have been dispatched to start their search. Initially, I thought WWJ was letting us down, but thinking about today's event, having a team from around 70+ miles away respond downstream makes a great use of available assets! Maybe someone heard the call out and assumed a jumper had used the "Z" bridge. Unfortunately the bridge does get several potential jumpers and actual jumpers every year.

Reply
2
Abomb
3d ago

I think it was the rust Street bridge not the Zilwaukee bridge. Who’s doing your reporting get it right

Reply(3)
6
 

MLive

Divers recover body of man who jumped from bridge into Saginaw River

SAGINAW, MI — Police have recovered the body of a man who apparently leaped from a bridge in Saginaw to the river below. About 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, police responded to the Rust Avenue (M-46) Bridge after a civilian had called 911 to report having seen an adult man jump from it into the Saginaw River. A Saginaw police officer and Saginaw County Sheriff’s sergeant responded within minutes and saw the man treading water.
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police catch catalytic converter thief on Cedar Street

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person is in jail after being caught stealing multiple catalytic converters. The Lansing Police Department said a man called the police when he heard the sound of an electric saw coming from a business parking lot on Cedar Street. After getting a description of the suspect’s car leaving the parking lot, officials pulled over a car matching the description and found multiple catalytic converters, tools for burglaries, and a cell phone that used a police scanner app.
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Crime Stoppers seeks wanted man in Genesee County

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward for a wanted man. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 40, is wanted for violating probation. The probation stems from charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Body recovered from Saginaw River identified as man missing for two months

SAGINAW, MI — Police have identified a body recently found in the Saginaw River as that of a local man missing for two months. The body found floating in the river behind the Temple Theatre, 201 N. Washington Ave., on Jan. 6 has been identified via dental records as that of Midonyis D. Cosby, 21, confirmed Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 12.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Police: Missing man found dead, killed in hit and run

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Davison Township Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash they say killed a missing man. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers were dispatched for a welfare check around 6:42 a.m. The caller said they saw someone walking through a field toward a car with its hazard light flashing on I-69.
DAVISON, MI
WNEM

Police identify body found in Saginaw River last week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police have announced that the body found in the Saginaw River on Friday, Jan. 6 has been identified as Midonyis Dontaye-Maliq Cosby. TV5 heard a report of police presence near the Johnson Street bridge in Saginaw on Friday afternoon and arrived on the scene. The TV5...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Birch Run woman injured in snowmobile crash

SHINGLETON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Birch Run woman is recovering after sheriff’s deputies said she was injured in a snowmobile crash. Alger County Sheriff’s deputies responded a the 911 call on Friday, Jan. 13 around 9:30 a.m. reporting a crash on a trail near Shingleton. Investigators said that...
BIRCH RUN, MI
WNEM

Saginaw police locate and remove body from Saginaw River

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw police located and removed a man’s body from the Saginaw River after a resident saw the man jump in. On Jan. 12 about 11:18 a.m. Saginaw police were called to the Rust Street Bridge in reference to a 911 call where a resident witnessed an adult male jump from the bridge into the Saginaw River, Stg. Matthew Gerow said.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Davison Township

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, MI – Police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Davison Township this week. The investigation shut down Gale Road between Lapeer Road and Chatwell Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive that a...
DAVISON, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Police believe Lapeer couple’s deaths were murder-suicide

A Lapeer County couple died Wednesday afternoon in what authorities are describing as a murder-suicide in Davison. Authorities learned shortly after being called to the West Third Street home around 3:00 p.m. that a 67-year-old man entered the home to find his wife, who was visiting the owner, a relative, and starting an argument.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
WNEM

MDOT approves installation of full traffic light in Kochville Twp.

KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) approved the installation of a full traffic signal at the Bay Road and Kochville Road intersection. According to Kochville Township manager Steve King, township officials have been notified by MDOT that a full traffic signal has been approved for...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

Police arrest third suspect in 2021 killing of talented Saginaw man ‘aiming to be a superstar’

SAGINAW, MI — Two years after gunfire claimed the life of a young man in Kochville Township, a third suspect has been arrested and charged with murder. Authorities on May 27, 2022, issued a warrant for Koryion D. Welch Jr. in connection with the prior year’s homicide of 21-year-old Darius T. Jackson. Welch, who just turned 18 on Jan. 5, remained at large until a police fugitive team located and arrested him in Saginaw on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
SAGINAW, MI
