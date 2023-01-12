A framed man or killer? Jury to begin deliberating in case of man accused of beating Diane Lamarche-Leader to death

Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Hyde Park Man Pleads Guilty To Robbing Bank With What Looked Like A Rifle
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Hyde Park man pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday to robbing a local bank with what appeared to be a rifle. 59-year-old Paul Whooten of Hyde Park pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery for holding up a Rockland Trust bank on Truman Parkway using a BB gun that looked like a rifle in 2019, according to U.S Attorney Andrew Lelling's office.
ABC6.com
‘The devil made me do it’: Dorchester woman who set house on fire found not competent to stand trial
BOSTON (WLNE) — A woman who was charged with arson after setting a house on fire last month was found not competent to stand trial in court on Friday. A spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said 45-year-old Nikia Rivera will be committed to the Worcester Recovery Center and Hospital.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport man charged with one count of first-degree arson, two counts of vandalism, and one count of willful trespass
On January 11, 2023, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Matthew Parello, 38, of Newport, Rhode Island with one count of first-degree arson, two counts of vandalism, and one count of willful trespass. According to an interim report of the Statewide Grand Jury, the alleged acts occurred in...
TayClair Moore was strangled to death 9 years ago, so why is the alleged killer free on probation?
TayClair Moore was found stripped naked, strangled to death on the floor of Frederick Pinney’s Springfield home in 2014. Nine years after Pinney was arrested and charged with her murder in the first degree, he walks free on what’s been described as an “unprecedented” out-of-state parole condition; awaiting a trial that’s been delayed for nearly a decade.
BPD Community Alert: Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Assault and Battery near Atlantic Ave and Congress St.
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to an assault and battery that occurred at about 5:40 PM on Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the area of 540 Atlantic Avenue in Downtown Boston. During the incident, an adult male victim was punched and kicked several times by a group of males resulting in medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.
communityadvocate.com
Former Bolton Street Tavern employee charged with vandalism
MARLBOROUGH – A former employee of the Bolton Street Tavern faces charges of vandalism after he reportedly fired on the business with a BB/pellet gun. On Saturday, Jan. 7, at around 6:44 p.m., police responded to the tavern for a report of vandalism. Upon arrival, officers were met by the manager, who said a former employee, identified as Patrick Sweeney, had peppered the building with several red crosses. The suspect sent an employee a video on Instagram showing the crosses being sprayed onto the building.
Angel Santiago found not guilty of murder in the killing of Diane Lamarche-Leader
Jurors found former Worcester man Angel E. Santiago not guilty of murder in the death of Diane Lamarche-Leader, who was found dead inside her Rutland home in December 2013. After about 2 hours and 45 minutes of deliberation Thursday, 12 jurors brought forward a not guilty verdict in Worcester Superior Court on day four of the trial.
manchesterinklink.com
Police respond to overdose death inside FIT homeless shelter
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man Saturday night inside the Families In Transition Shelter at 199 Manchester St. Manchester Fire, AMR ambulance, and police responded to a report of an overdose inside one of the dormitory sections of the shelter. The response was coded as an “echo response,” the most urgent-level response.
I-Team obtains Brian Walshe booking photos from 2018 arrest
LYNN - The WBZ I-Team obtained booking photos Friday of Brian Walshe that were taken at the Lynn Police Department moments after federal agents raided his Lynn home on May 9, 2018. Armed with a search and arrest warrant, police went into the Essex Street condominium that Brian owned with his wife Ana Walshe at 6 a.m. Agents were looking for evidence of wire fraud involving stolen Andy Warhol paintings and the sale of fake art.Walshe was brought to the Lynn police station for what is called a courtesy booking before agents took him into federal custody. There he was photographed and put into the system. In 2021, Walshe pleaded guilty to those charges and has been awaiting sentencing. He was released from custody on home confinement with an electronic monitoring bracelet. It was not equipped with GPS tracking, which it made it more difficult for state and Cohasset police to retrace his steps in the days after he reported his wife Ana missing last week. Walshe is now charged with misleading investigators and is being held in jail on $500,000 bail. On Saturday, Cohasset Police released his booking photo from his arrest last Sunday, January 8.
Police investigating Dorchester shooting that left one with life-threatening injuries
DORCHESTER — One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Dorchester Saturday night. According to a Boston Police spokesperson, officers responded to the area of 117 Ellington Street around 7:36 p.m. Police could be seen condoning off a large section of the Dorchester...
Correction officer accused of smuggling drugs into Billerica prison
A correction officer is accused of smuggling in drugs, including Suboxone and marijuana, into a prison in Billerica, according to authorities. Francisco Morales-Urizandi was arraigned in Lowell District Court on Friday in connection with the alleged scheme to deliver drugs to incarcerated individuals at the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction. The 32-year-old Tewksbury man was charged with conspiring to violate the Controlled Substances Act, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian said in a joint statement.
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Following Indecent Assault
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to an indecent assault that occurred at about 6:55 PM on Thursday, January 12, 2023, in the area of 50 Malden Street in the South End. Anyone...
Cornel Myers sentenced to 57 years in state prison for 'horrid butchering' of Hartford teacher
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Danielle Fasciocco was a 29-year-old educator at Hartford’s Betances Magnet School who worked with children with special needs and cared for a deaf rescue dog. But three weeks after police were called to her house in the summer of 2018 on reports she was being stalked by her ex-boyfriend, Cornel Myers, she was found brutally murdered.
Boston Police seek to ID several suspects wanted in connection to an assault
BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help in locating several suspects wanted in connection to a recent assault and battery. Officers responded to Atlantic Avenue on Sunday, January 1, after a group of men punched and kicked the victim several times sending him to the hospital.
whdh.com
Search warrants connected to investigation of missing Cohasset mother returned, impounded by judge
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Search warrants connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, a mother of three last seen on New Year’s Day, have been returned and impounded, according to officials. Quincy District Court officials confirmed to 7NEWS that investigators returned the warrants to the clerk’s office on Friday....
Boston man pleaded guilty to stealing identities for PUA benefits
A Boston man was sentenced for using others’ identities to obtain around $65,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.
Massachusetts Correction Officer Accused Of Supplying Inmates With Drugs: DA
A Massachusetts Correction Officer is facing charges for allegedly smuggling drugs into the jail at which he worked, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports. Francisco Morales-Urizandi, of Tewksbury, is accused of supplying prisoners at Middlesex Jail and House of Correction with drugs between April and August 2020, the office reports.
BPD seek public’s help in locating 77-year-old woman suffering from dementia, police say
BOSTON — Boston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 77-year-old Elvira Miranda, who was last seen at about 8:40 a.m. Sunday morning, police said. Miranda, who suffers from dementia and does not speak English, was last seen in the area of 18 Norton St. in Dorchester, wearing a green head scarf, a green jacket and a black skirt, police said.
fallriverreporter.com
MA Police, Drug Task Force, seize $100,000 in drugs, ghost gun, $60,000 in cash after suspect struggles with officers
Police in Massachusetts recently made an arrest, seized hundreds of grams of methamphetamines, Fentanyl, cocaine, and crack with a street value of approximately $100,000. On Friday, January 6, 2023, Weymouth Police detectives arrested 32-year-old Max Russo of Weymouth, following an investigation. Officers attempted to stop Russo, who was operating a...
Mass. nurse sentenced to prison for tampering with patient’s morphine
On Thursday, a nurse was sentenced to serve 52 months in prison with three years of supervised release in federal court in Worcester for tampering with morphine prescribed to a patient with dementia, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office announced. On March 8, 2022, Gwen Rider, 43, of Northborough pleaded...
