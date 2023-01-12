ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

A framed man or killer? Jury to begin deliberating in case of man accused of beating Diane Lamarche-Leader to death

By Tom Matthews
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
iheart.com

Hyde Park Man Pleads Guilty To Robbing Bank With What Looked Like A Rifle

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Hyde Park man pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday to robbing a local bank with what appeared to be a rifle. 59-year-old Paul Whooten of Hyde Park pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery for holding up a Rockland Trust bank on Truman Parkway using a BB gun that looked like a rifle in 2019, according to U.S Attorney Andrew Lelling's office.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

TayClair Moore was strangled to death 9 years ago, so why is the alleged killer free on probation?

TayClair Moore was found stripped naked, strangled to death on the floor of Frederick Pinney’s Springfield home in 2014. Nine years after Pinney was arrested and charged with her murder in the first degree, he walks free on what’s been described as an “unprecedented” out-of-state parole condition; awaiting a trial that’s been delayed for nearly a decade.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Caught in Southie

BPD Community Alert: Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Assault and Battery near Atlantic Ave and Congress St.

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to an assault and battery that occurred at about 5:40 PM on Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the area of 540 Atlantic Avenue in Downtown Boston. During the incident, an adult male victim was punched and kicked several times by a group of males resulting in medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Former Bolton Street Tavern employee charged with vandalism

MARLBOROUGH – A former employee of the Bolton Street Tavern faces charges of vandalism after he reportedly fired on the business with a BB/pellet gun. On Saturday, Jan. 7, at around 6:44 p.m., police responded to the tavern for a report of vandalism. Upon arrival, officers were met by the manager, who said a former employee, identified as Patrick Sweeney, had peppered the building with several red crosses. The suspect sent an employee a video on Instagram showing the crosses being sprayed onto the building.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Police respond to overdose death inside FIT homeless shelter

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man Saturday night inside the Families In Transition Shelter at 199 Manchester St. Manchester Fire, AMR ambulance, and police responded to a report of an overdose inside one of the dormitory sections of the shelter. The response was coded as an “echo response,” the most urgent-level response.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

I-Team obtains Brian Walshe booking photos from 2018 arrest

LYNN - The WBZ I-Team obtained booking photos Friday of Brian Walshe that were taken at the Lynn Police Department moments after federal agents raided his Lynn home on May 9, 2018. Armed with a search and arrest warrant, police went into the Essex Street condominium that Brian owned with his wife Ana Walshe at 6 a.m. Agents were looking for evidence of wire fraud involving stolen Andy Warhol paintings and the sale of fake art.Walshe was brought to the Lynn police station for what is called a courtesy booking before agents took him into federal custody. There he was photographed and put into the system. In 2021, Walshe pleaded guilty to those charges and has been awaiting sentencing. He was released from custody on home confinement with an electronic monitoring bracelet. It was not equipped with GPS tracking, which it made it more difficult for state and Cohasset police to retrace his steps in the days after he reported his wife Ana missing last week. Walshe is now charged with misleading investigators and is being held in jail on $500,000 bail. On Saturday, Cohasset Police released his booking photo from his arrest last Sunday, January 8.
LYNN, MA
MassLive.com

Correction officer accused of smuggling drugs into Billerica prison

A correction officer is accused of smuggling in drugs, including Suboxone and marijuana, into a prison in Billerica, according to authorities. Francisco Morales-Urizandi was arraigned in Lowell District Court on Friday in connection with the alleged scheme to deliver drugs to incarcerated individuals at the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction. The 32-year-old Tewksbury man was charged with conspiring to violate the Controlled Substances Act, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian said in a joint statement.
BILLERICA, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

BPD seek public’s help in locating 77-year-old woman suffering from dementia, police say

BOSTON — Boston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 77-year-old Elvira Miranda, who was last seen at about 8:40 a.m. Sunday morning, police said. Miranda, who suffers from dementia and does not speak English, was last seen in the area of 18 Norton St. in Dorchester, wearing a green head scarf, a green jacket and a black skirt, police said.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

MA Police, Drug Task Force, seize $100,000 in drugs, ghost gun, $60,000 in cash after suspect struggles with officers

Police in Massachusetts recently made an arrest, seized hundreds of grams of methamphetamines, Fentanyl, cocaine, and crack with a street value of approximately $100,000. On Friday, January 6, 2023, Weymouth Police detectives arrested 32-year-old Max Russo of Weymouth, following an investigation. Officers attempted to stop Russo, who was operating a...
WEYMOUTH, MA
