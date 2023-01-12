Read full article on original website
Peru orders Mexico ambassador to leave after asylum is granted to family of ousted president
Peru has ordered Mexico's ambassador to leave the Andean country within 72 hours, declaring him "persona non grata," according its foreign ministry on Tuesday, after the family of its ousted president was granted asylum by the Mexican government.
A Cop Was Burned Alive During Deadly Protests in Peru
A police officer was burned alive by a mob in Peru on Tuesday as violent clashes between government forces and protesters continue to rock the country after the ouster and arrest of former president Pedro Castillo. The attack on the officer came less than 24 hours after 17 civilians were killed in the deadliest day since protests began in December.
Policeman burned to death amid antigovernment unrest in Peru
LIMA, Peru (AP) — A police officer on patrol was attacked and burned to death by protesters in the Peruvian region of Puno as the death toll from demonstrations in the wake of the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo rose to 47, authorities said Tuesday. José Luis Soncco...
grid.news
World in Photos: Peru’s deadly day — and fears of nationwide ‘chaos’
With so much recent attention focused (understandably) on the Sunday violence and its aftermath in Brazil, some may have overlooked the unrest in one of Brazil’s neighbors to the west. Peru suffered its deadliest day of clashes Monday since protests broke out more than a month ago over the...
Colombia to investigate claims US, local soldiers raped indigenous girls
Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Friday ordered an investigation into the alleged rape of underage indigenous girls by US and local soldiers. In 2020, prosecutors opened an investigation into the alleged rape of a 15-year-old Nukak girl by eight Colombian soldiers in Guaviare.
Mexican army arrests 'El Tony Montana', brother of country's most wanted cartel boss
The brother of Mexico's most wanted cartel boss was arrested this week along with a cache of weapons and drugs in a move the Mexican army called a "forceful blow."
Bathroom crisis for migrants at makeshift camp in Matamoros, Mexico
A growing camp where thousands of asylum seekers are pitching tents and cardboard boxes alongside the Rio Grande in the border town of Matamoros, Mexico, has practically no bathroom facilities or showers and migrant advocates say it is a health hazard.
Catholic Priests Express Concern That There Are Too Many Possessed People To Manage
Catholic priests lament that there are simply too many possessed individuals in the world. The exorcist community in Italy is reportedly at capacity, with some priests reporting daily caseloads in the double digits. The exhausted priests told researchers at Regina Apostolorum's 16th annual exorcism course in Rome that they needed assistance.
Peru closes Machu Picchu airport as nationwide protests persist
Rail and air links to Peru's famed Machu Picchu site had been cut early Friday after a flare-up in weeks-long protests that has killed dozens. Train connections between Cusco and Machu Picchu were also suspended until further notice, the railway company said in a statement citing safety concerns.
Mexican journalist attacked on first day of 2023 after 2022 was deadliest year for journalists in decades
A Mexican journalist was attacked on the first day of 2023 after 2022 saw the deadliest year on record for Mexican journalists in decades.
Colombia president asks to stop arrest of narco sought by US
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s president is seeking to suspend arrest orders against some of the country’s biggest criminal suspects, including at least one individual wanted in the U.S. on narcotics charges, as part of an ambitious plan to dismantle armed groups that have long dominated the countryside.
Narcity
Canada Issued A New Travel Advisory For Mexico After Violence Erupts In Several Regions
Canadian travellers in Mexico are being told to shelter in place after violence erupted in western parts of the country. The government of Canada said on Thursday, January 5 that the arrest of a cartel leader has resulted in widespread violence in several areas, and has issued an advisory for Canadians in the regions.
Americans are flocking to Mexico – a trend ignored during Biden's immigration-focused visit
President Joe Biden focused his visit to Mexico on immigration. But a trend of US natives moving to Mexico is rising.
kalkinemedia.com
Amid state of emergency, Peruvians mourn protest dead
Peru's capital Lima and three other regions were under a renewed state of emergency Sunday, with deadly weeks-long protests against President Dina Boluarte showing no signs of abating. At least 42 people have died, according to Peru's human rights ombudsman, in five weeks of clashes at burning roadblocks and other...
Travel Alert January 2023: Civil Unrest in Western Mexico
If western Mexico is in your travel plans over the next few days, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to civil unrest in that part of the country due to a wave of violence — especially in the state of Sinaloa — following the arrest of the son of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, who is a drug cartel kingpin and is currently serving time in jail.
KGET 17
Venezuelans pouring into Juarez despite Title 42 restrictions in U.S.
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Enrique Valenzuela steps into the waiting room of Juarez’s Migrant Assistance Center and poses a question to two dozen people sitting there. “How many of you rode to Juarez on top of a train? Almost everyone in the room, including children, raise their...
US News and World Report
Glencore Copper Mine in Peru Struck by Vandals, Cars Torched
LIMA (Reuters) -Vandals attacked Glencore's Antapaccay copper mine in Peru on Thursday, the country's top mining official said, amid a deepening political crisis marked by violent protests that have broken out near major mines in the southern Andes. Peru is the world's second-biggest copper producer, and is currently in the...
Haiti’s popular international jazz festival is back. But it’s not in Port-au-Prince
Some big names in jazz are headed to Haiti amid turmoil. But they aren’t going to Port-au-Prince.
Brazil Supreme Court authorizes probe of Bolsonaro for Jan. 8 riot
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday authorized including former President Jair Bolsonaro in its investigation of who incited the Jan. 8 riot in the nation’s capital, as part of a broader crackdown to hold responsible parties to account. According to the text...
Search crews in Nepal retrieve flight data from deadly plane crash
POKHARA, Nepal (AP) — Search teams retrieved the flight data and cockpit voice recorders Monday of a passenger plane that plummeted into a gorge on approach to a new airport in the foothills of the Himalayas, officials said, as investigators looked for the cause of Nepal’s deadliest plane crash in 30 years.
