ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBS NewsHour

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

A Cop Was Burned Alive During Deadly Protests in Peru

A police officer was burned alive by a mob in Peru on Tuesday as violent clashes between government forces and protesters continue to rock the country after the ouster and arrest of former president Pedro Castillo. The attack on the officer came less than 24 hours after 17 civilians were killed in the deadliest day since protests began in December.
grid.news

World in Photos: Peru’s deadly day — and fears of nationwide ‘chaos’

With so much recent attention focused (understandably) on the Sunday violence and its aftermath in Brazil, some may have overlooked the unrest in one of Brazil’s neighbors to the west. Peru suffered its deadliest day of clashes Monday since protests broke out more than a month ago over the...
AFP

Peru closes Machu Picchu airport as nationwide protests persist

Rail and air links to Peru's famed Machu Picchu site had been cut early Friday after a flare-up in weeks-long protests that has killed dozens. Train connections between Cusco and Machu Picchu were also suspended until further notice, the railway company said in a statement citing safety concerns.
kalkinemedia.com

Amid state of emergency, Peruvians mourn protest dead

Peru's capital Lima and three other regions were under a renewed state of emergency Sunday, with deadly weeks-long protests against President Dina Boluarte showing no signs of abating. At least 42 people have died, according to Peru's human rights ombudsman, in five weeks of clashes at burning roadblocks and other...
BoardingArea

Travel Alert January 2023: Civil Unrest in Western Mexico

If western Mexico is in your travel plans over the next few days, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to civil unrest in that part of the country due to a wave of violence — especially in the state of Sinaloa — following the arrest of the son of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, who is a drug cartel kingpin and is currently serving time in jail.
KGET 17

Venezuelans pouring into Juarez despite Title 42 restrictions in U.S.

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Enrique Valenzuela steps into the waiting room of Juarez’s Migrant Assistance Center and poses a question to two dozen people sitting there. “How many of you rode to Juarez on top of a train? Almost everyone in the room, including children, raise their...
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

Glencore Copper Mine in Peru Struck by Vandals, Cars Torched

LIMA (Reuters) -Vandals attacked Glencore's Antapaccay copper mine in Peru on Thursday, the country's top mining official said, amid a deepening political crisis marked by violent protests that have broken out near major mines in the southern Andes. Peru is the world's second-biggest copper producer, and is currently in the...
PBS NewsHour

Brazil Supreme Court authorizes probe of Bolsonaro for Jan. 8 riot

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday authorized including former President Jair Bolsonaro in its investigation of who incited the Jan. 8 riot in the nation’s capital, as part of a broader crackdown to hold responsible parties to account. According to the text...
PBS NewsHour

Search crews in Nepal retrieve flight data from deadly plane crash

POKHARA, Nepal (AP) — Search teams retrieved the flight data and cockpit voice recorders Monday of a passenger plane that plummeted into a gorge on approach to a new airport in the foothills of the Himalayas, officials said, as investigators looked for the cause of Nepal’s deadliest plane crash in 30 years.
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy