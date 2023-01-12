TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Several events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are happening across the Tri-State on Monday. The University of Southern Indiana (USI) is hosting a presentation by Emmy-nominated Documentary Filmmaker Keith Beauchamp honoring the memory and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The presentation is part of USI’s annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Celebration. The event begins at 11 a.m. on January 16 in Carter Hall, located in University Center East. Doors for the event open at 10:15 a.m. and are open to the public.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO