Flags to be flown at half-staff Friday for fallen firefighter
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Flags across Kansas are to be flown at half-staff Friday.
Gov. Laura Kelly issued the order to honor Wichita Fire Captain Larry D. Feuerborn. Feuerborn died unexpectedly at home on Jan. 5. He was 63 years old.Topeka firefighter injured on icy roads
Feuerborn began his career with the Wichita Fire Department in 1979 and spent 44 years with the department, eventually becoming fire captain in 2016 and earning the nickname “The Legend” from his colleagues. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. at Central Community Church.
Flags are to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset Friday to honor Captain Feuerborn.
