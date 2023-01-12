ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Flags to be flown at half-staff Friday for fallen firefighter

By Wil Day
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16PskR_0kCfNP4200

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Flags across Kansas are to be flown at half-staff Friday.

Gov. Laura Kelly issued the order to honor Wichita Fire Captain Larry D. Feuerborn. Feuerborn died unexpectedly at home on Jan. 5. He was 63 years old.

Topeka firefighter injured on icy roads

Feuerborn began his career with the Wichita Fire Department in 1979 and spent 44 years with the department, eventually becoming fire captain in 2016 and earning the nickname “The Legend” from his colleagues. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. at Central Community Church.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N8ZGc_0kCfNP4200
    Wichita Fire Department Captain Larry Feuerborn (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s0LLx_0kCfNP4200
    Wichita Fire Department Captain Larry Feuerborn (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oEUGI_0kCfNP4200
    Wichita Fire Department Captain Larry Feuerborn (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CwxAe_0kCfNP4200
    Wichita Fire Department Captain Larry Feuerborn (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17zupB_0kCfNP4200
    Wichita Fire Department Captain Larry Feuerborn (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UBrRg_0kCfNP4200
    Wichita Fire Department Captain Larry Feuerborn (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aEPUw_0kCfNP4200
    Wichita Fire Department Captain Larry Feuerborn (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rnwh6_0kCfNP4200
    Wichita Fire Department Captain Larry Feuerborn (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j9QBi_0kCfNP4200
    Wichita Fire Department Captain Larry Feuerborn (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=441oh0_0kCfNP4200
    Wichita Fire Department Captain Larry Feuerborn (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HqCbZ_0kCfNP4200
    Wichita Fire Department Captain Larry Feuerborn (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30P7Ju_0kCfNP4200
    Wichita Fire Station 8 is draped in black after the death of WFD Captain Larry Feuerborn. (Photo courtesy WFD)

Flags are to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset Friday to honor Captain Feuerborn.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Two dead in Arlington house fire

ARLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County Fire Administration said Saturday night, Reno County fire crews responded to a house fire in the 200 block of North Broadway St. in Arlington, Kansas. Travis Vogt, Reno County Fire Administrator, said firefighters were made aware of two possible people that were still in...
ARLINGTON, KS
KWCH.com

Veteran Wichita firefighter captain laid to rest

Family and friends say Bree Wallace will be in the hospital for at least four weeks after suffering a brain aneurysm and stroke on Wednesday. Extreme drought: Kansas farmers seeing long-term effects of lack of rain. Updated: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST. Large portions of Kansas are seeing...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Kan. woman jailed for 8-vehicle crash that injured 5-year-old

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a multi-vehicle crash that injured seven people including a 5-year-old and have made an arrest. Just before 4p.m. October 23, deputies were dispatched to an injury accident at 143rd Street East and US-54 in Sedgwick County involving eight vehicles, according to Lt. Nathan Gibbs.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita shooting leaves man in critical condition

(Update) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 28-year-old man. Early Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to a shooting at a business located in the 700 block of N. Broadway. When they arrived, officers found an employee attempting to help the suspect, who had two gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, none of which were life-threatening. The suspect underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

New community mailboxes excite south Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After what residents said was months of waiting and asking, the United States Postal Service has installed two community mailboxes in a south Wichita neighborhood. There are two boxes on each side of Glenn Street near 29th Street. “It was awesome,” Alek Sigman said. “There's two...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

New space in Wichita needed for historic plane renovation

About a year and a half ago, a damaged vintage World War I aircraft arrived at a hangar at Eisenhower National Airport. As many as a dozen volunteers have been working a couple of days each week to restore the 1918 military DH-4, which is one of only five that exist in the world.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Missing Wichita teenager found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Missing Wichita teenager Jada Brooks has been found safe. WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are looking for 14-year-old Jada Brooks. They say Jada, who is special needs, was last seen in the 12500 block of West Kenny Circle area at around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Delta-8 gummies with 0.3% THC can be sold in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Just this week a two-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after eating Delta-8 gummies. Police say the gummies are legal in Kansas. But there seems to be some confusion about what is and isn't legal. KAKE News spoke with both police and a dispensary about...
WICHITA, KS
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Kansas?

Kansas relies on certain water systems to support the massive agricultural industry within the state, and reservoirs and man-made lakes are an important part of that system. In fact, the largest man-made lake in Kansas supplies water to nearly a million people, showing just how important it is! Today, we are going to be learning about the largest man-made lake in Kansas, including its size, depth, history, and the native wildlife of the region. Let’s get started and discover: What’s the largest man-made lake in Kansas?
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

2 killed, 1 hurt in crash near Benton

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Kansas Highway Patrol says two people were killed in a crash near Benton Thursday evening. That crash happened around 7:30 p.m. According to the KHP, 35-year-old Bradley Condit of Andover was headed south on Southwest Butler Road in a Prius but failed to yield the right of way to a pickup headed west on K-254. The pickup crashed into the Prius, and both vehicles ended up in the center median.
BENTON, KS
KSN News

KSN News

32K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy